Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Here's what's iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models will be releases in 2026 and 2027, as well as a historic look at Apple's recent releases.
As a company that has been around for half a century now, Apple has a very predictable and straightforward device release timeframes for its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch wearables.
We know which of the company's new products should be announced when, and most "surprise" announcements are revealed by industry insiders well before the fact.
This is why establishing a timeframe of what devices Apple should release in the following months is fairly straightforward. That's precisely what we're going to do in this article: we will be keeping tabs on all the upcoming and past iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch releases.
Aside from the most likely announcement and release windows, we will also outline some of the bigger upgrades that are rumored for said device.
Still, keep in mind that nothing is official until it is, so treat everything here as an educated guess.
Apple iPhone
2027
- iPhone 18
- Expected release: Spring 2027 (rumored)
- After the smash-hit success that is the iPhone 17, Apple will be skipping the annual regular iPhone announcement in 2026. As a result, the iPhone 18 that should be announced in the fall will instead be launching in early 2027, as the rumor mill now unanimously agrees. Given that the iPhone 17 was a pretty solid upgrade, not much in the way of change is expected for the iPhone 18. It will certainly keep the same design, but will score a faster new Apple A20 chip and potentially camera improvements.
- iPhone 18e
- Expected release: Spring 2027 (rumored)
- Given that the iPhone 17e was just announced in early March 2026, it would make sense to expect an eventual successor to arrive a year from now. The iPhone 17e scored some decent upgrades like MagSafe, a faster chipset, and a more efficient modem. The iPhone 18e will likely score a faster chipset as well, and probably UWB support for precise AirTag location (the iPhone 17e lacks UWB).
- iPhone Air 2
- Expected release: Fall 2026 or Spring 2027 (rumored)
- A second generation of the iPhone Air 2 might arrive in early 2027, though the details about that one are extremely slim as of now. The device will certainly continue the ultra-thin iPhone trend, but given the not-so-grand sales of the first iPhone Air, the second generation might be in hot waters.
2026
- iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro
- Expected release: September 2026 (rumored)
- In the fall of 2026, Apple will most certainly release the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max flagship devices (likely no regular iPhone 18 then). In terms of upgrades, the two upcoming phones will score the 2nm Apple A20 chipset, Apple's C2 5G, and hopefully a denser battery that surpasses 5,000 mAh. We might also get a more compact Dynamic Island notch and improved cameras with variable aperture.
- iPhone 17e
- Released: March 02, 2026
- The iPhone 17e was released on March 2, 2026. The phone comes with a faster A19 chip (vs A18 on the iPhone 16e). The phone has also scored MagSafe, which was notably missing on the older model. The display isn't brighter, but is more durable as it now has Ceramic Shield 2.
- Foldable iPhone
- Expected release: Fall 2026 (rumored)
- After skipping the last frontier of the phone market, Apple is finally expected to reveal a foldable iPhone in the fall of 2026. The device will be a book-style foldable that's slightly more rectangular than the average device of the type. It will feature a fairly large 7.8-inch inner and a 5.5-inch outer screen. The device will boast two cameras, Apple's latest A20 chip, as well as 12 GB of RAM and up to a terabyte of storage. Price could start at the eye-watering amount of $2,399.
Apple iPad
2026
- iPad 12th gen
- Expected release: Spring 2026 (rumored)
- We expect that Apple will release a new affordable iPad in the spring of 2026. Currently, we don't expect the tablet to score a visual redesign but will arrive with a 10.1-inch display like its predecessor. The slate will most certainly be treated to a fairly recent chipset (be it Apple A18 or A19), which would allow Apple Intelligence to run on Apple's regular tablet lineup. Prices should remain at around $349.
- iPad Air М4
- Released: March 02, 2026
- Apple announced the latest iPad Air with the desktop-grade M4 chip inside on March 2, 2026. The device is available in 11-inch and 13-inch flavors, but the design is otherwise similar to that of previous iPad Air devices. The highlight here is the M4 chip, which boosts performance by 30%. There's also the company's new C1X modem as well as Wi-Fi 7. Prices here start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch one.
- iPad mini (2026)
- Expected release: Fall 2026 (rumored)
- It is generally expected that Apple will refresh the iPad mini in 2026. The device will most likely score a newer A19 chip, but much more intriguing here is the potential switch from LCD to OLED, which would vastly improve the display experience here. The 8.3-inch device will reportedly come with 12 GB of RAM and improved Apple Intelligence capabilities. The device will start at $499.
Apple Watch
2026
- Apple Watch Series 12
- Expected release: Fall 2026 (rumored)
- This year, the Apple Watch Series 12 should be announced. We don't expect any major changes in terms of the design language, but we will likely get improved chipset and enhancements to the health tracking and fitness capabilities of the phone.
Recent iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches
Here are the most recent Apple devices released in the past couple of years. Here, you can refresh your memory on what devices were released, as well as quickly check out their relevant reviews.
iPhone (2021–2025)
2025
- iPhone 16e
- Released: February 2025
- The first iPhone in Apple's affordable "e" lineup was the iPhone 16e. Equipped with the Apple A18 chip, a single camera, and no MagSafe, it was a 60 Hz tooper that aimed to be a value-oriented entry-point in the Apple ecosystem.
- iPhone 17
- Released: September 2025
- What the iPhone 17 did for the Apple lineup will go down in history: after years of relying on a 60 Hz screen whie everyone used smoother displays, the iPhone 17 finally got ProMotion in late 2025, and quickly became one of the best deals in the Apple ecosystem.
- iPhone 17 Pro
- Released: September 2025
- With a signature new design language, the iPhone 17 Pro scored better cameras and super-fast performance. It also switched from titanium to aluminum for cost-saving and thermal management reasons but still retained a premium appearance.
- iPhone Air
- Released: September 2025
- Apple's first foray into ultra-thin phones was the iPhone Air, but this sub-6mm device didn't turn out to be the smash-hit success the company likely hoped it would be. Aside from its thin design, it also got a small battery and just a single camera at a premium price tag, which obviously didn't vibe well with buyers.
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Released: September 2025
- The largest and most advanced iPhone released in 2025 was the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With a fresh new design but switching from titanium to aluminum, the device also offered exceptional performance and some of the most versatile and best cameras in the industry.
2024
- iPhone 16
- Released: September 2024
- With the iPhone 16, Apple shook up the design language with a new vertical camera layout, which was done so that the device can capture spatial videos for the Apple Vision Pro (remember this one?). Aside from this design change, the iPhone 16 also came with the new Camera Control button, as well as the annual improvements to the camera and the performance with the A18 chip.
- iPhone 16 Plus
- Released: September 2024
- Apple's last large non-Pro model, the iPhone 16 Plus, featured a massive 6.7-inch screen and a massive battery that made it one of the undercover battery champs in Apple's camp. It still had a 60 Hz display, like the iPhone 16, but at least it scored Apple Intelligence support.
- iPhone 16 Pro
- Released: September 2024
- In 2024, if you wanted a compact but capable phone, the iPhone 16 Pro was your best bet. As usual, it got upgraded cameras, better performance, and was also the last iPhone with the compact old camera island to the side.
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Released: September 2024
- With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple had its best and most advanced iPhone in 2024. It had the largest battery, the best performance, and, of course, the highest price tag.
2023
- iPhone 15
- Released: September 2023
- In September 2023, the Dynamic Island was finally brought to the regular iPhone 15. The phone also scored a 48 MP main camera and also ditched the Lightning port for a USB-C one. All of these changes made it one of the larger iPhone upgrades in recent years.
- iPhone 15 Plus
- Released: September 2023
- Apple's second crack at a large non-pro iPhone was the iPhone 15 Phone Plus, and aside from a new 48 MP camera and a USB-C port, this one didn't come with any other outstanding features.
- iPhone 15 Pro
- Released: September 2023
- With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple introduced a titanium design on the iPhone for the first time. The A17 Pro chip also made an appearance, and so did the new Action Button, which lets you map different functions to it.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Released: September 2023
- The iPhone 15 Pro Max also came with a titanium frame and the new at the time A17 Pro chip, as well as a periscope camera with 5X optical zoom. It also had the biggest battery around.
2022
- iPhone 14
- Released: September 2022
- With the iPhone 14, Apple didn't shake up the formula too much in comparison with the previous iPhone generation. It got better performance, as well as Emergency SOS and Crash Detection, but apart from that, the upgrade list was short.
- iPhone 14 Plus
- Released: September 2022
- Apple's first large iPhone, the iPhone 14 Plus, was a litmus test of whether Apple users would favor this larger 6.7-inch device better than the iPhone mini that previously made the rounds.
- iPhone 14 Pro
- Released: September 2022
- The Dynamic Island was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. It was a distinctive move away from the standard notch of old. The phone also scored a 48 MP main camera for the first time. The A16 chip was also part of the hardware.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Released: September 2022
- Just like the more compact iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max came with a new Dynamic Island, a fresh new 48 MP camera, and always-on display functionality. It also had the biggest battery in an iPhone in late 2022.
2021
- iPhone 13 mini
- Released: September 2021
- This was the last tiny iPhone released by Apple. Its tiny 5.4" screen made it one of the most compact devices with flagship power you could get in 2021, but the big drawback here was the less than impressive battery life.
- iPhone 13
- Released: September 2021
- Considered by many to be one of the best value iPhones even years after its release, the iPhone 13 arrived with an improved camera, a new chipset, and excellent battery life.
- iPhone 13 Pro
- Released: September 2021
- With the iPhone 13 Pro, we finally got ProMotion on the iPhone. The camera system in the rear also scored macro support, as well as the very decent Apple A15 chipset, which is legendary in terms of efficiency.
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Released: September 2021
- The iPhone 13 Pro Max was the blueprint that many later iPhones measured against. It delivered iconic battery life thanks to the very efficient A15 Bionic chipset.
Apple iPad (2021–2025)
2025
- iPad (A16)
- Released: March 2025
- We didn't get a visual redesign with the latest flavor of Apple's standard iPad, but at least it got improved performance and still splendid value.
- iPad Air (M3)
- Released: March 2025
- Apple continued to equip the Air family with its desktop-grade Apple Silicon chipsets. The iPad Air (M3) delivered exceptional performance and efficiency in a very compact design, making this an exceptional recommendation for both regular users and creative professionals.
- iPad Pro (M5)
- Released: October 2025
- Apple's best iPad, the iPad Pro, got treated to an M5 chip refresh in late 2025, and reasserted its position as one of the best tablets you can get regardless of your ecosystem preferences. This slate boasted a premium OLED display, as well as some refreshed accessories.
2024
- iPad Pro (2024)
- Released: May 2024
- With the previous-gen iPad Pro (2024), Apple brought the M4 chipset and a tandem OLED display, making this one of the biggest overkills on the tablet market. Definitely a top pick for creative professionals.
- iPad Air (2024)
- Released: May 2024
- In mid-2024, Apple introduced a 13-inch iPad Air for the first time to go along with the 11-inch version. Both were powered by the Apple M2 chip, offering unmatched versatility and offering better value than the iPad Pro.
- iPad mini (7th generation)
- Released: October 2024
- With the 7th gen iPad mini, Apple brought its most compact tablet up to par with its peers in terms of performance. The device retained its compact size which made it an excellent pick for regular everyday tasks.
2022
- iPad (10th generation)
- Released: October 2022
- With the 10th gen iPad that broke cover in late 2022, Apple finally redesigned its standard tablet and made it look mostly similar to the iPad Airs and Pros at the time. This made it one of the recommended buys on the tablet market.
- iPad Air (5th generation)
- Released: March 2022
- The fifth generation of the iPad Air brought the M1 chip to Apple's mid-range tablet lineup, delivering outstanding performance and efficiency in a fairly compact design.
- iPad Pro (2022)
- Released: October 2022
- Apple's fresh-at-the-time M2 chip found its way to the iPad Pro in late 2022, quickly positioning it as the tablet to beat on the tablet scene. It also scored some useful features like Apple Pencil hover support, a great addition for creative professionals.
2021
- iPad (9th generation)
- Released: September 2021
- In late 2021, the iPad 9th Gen broke cover, but it looked a bit outdated given that it had Apple's old-school large-bezel design with a home button. That was out of fashion in September 2021, yet the device still offered good value for regular users.
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- Released: September 2021
- We were treated to a major redesign of the iPad mini with the latter's 6th generation release in September 2021. The device scored USB-C and the A15 chip, making it excellent value.
- iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021)
- Released: May 2021
- The iPad Pro got the desktop-grade Apple M1 chip in mid-2021, immediately making it the fastest tablet at the time. The device launched with few other changes, but was still the go-to choice for professional users who still valued a compact size.
- iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021)
- Released: May 2021
- The iPad Pro in 2021 was also available in a major 12.9-inch size and also had the Apple M1 chip on board. It got a mini-LED display which vastly improved the overall experience.
Apple Watch (2021–2025)
2025
- Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)
- Released: September 2025
- In 2025, we got a new Apple Watch SE, which aimed to maximize the value that most regular users would get out of the company's smartwatches. The watch scored better fitness and well tracking, but didn't change the design language at all.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Released: September 2025
- Apple released the third generation of its top Apple Watch Ultra in September 2025, vastly improving its performance, health-tracking capabilities, and battery life.
2024
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Released: September 2024
- In 2024, we got the Apple Watch Series 10, which surprised us with a much thinner case size than previous Apple Watch wearables, as well as a brighter screen and better performance.
2023
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Released: September 2023
- We didn't get many changes with the 9th generation of the standard Apple Watch. It got the S9 chip, on-device Siri processing, and a useful new navigation gesture, but the overall design was very familiar.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Released: September 2023
- Apple refreshed its Watch Ultra in September 2023, giving it the latest S9 chip and a much brighter screen that could hit 3,000 nits of brightness. Not much had changed in comparison with the first generation, though.
2022
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Released: September 2022
- Apple introduced temperature sensing and Crash Detection to the Apple Watch Series 8, as well as slightly better efficiency, but the design persisted unchanged in comparison with the previous generation.
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Released: September 2022
- Apple's second try at making a value-oriented Apple Watch culminated in the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), which delivered improved performance in a familiar design language.
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Released: September 2022
- The first Apple Watch Ultra was a watershed moment for adventurous individuals in the Apple ecosystem. It introduced a bold and rugged design language, a big display, and excellent battery life, as well as features catering to the outdoors.
2021
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Released: October 2021
- In late 2021, the Apple Watch Series 7 broke cover with a larger screen with small bezels, the good ol' familiar Apple Watch design language, and various health-oriented improvements to the watchOS interface.
