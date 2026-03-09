Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect

As a company that has been around for half a century now, Apple has a very predictable and straightforward device release timeframes for its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch wearables.





We know which of the company's new products should be announced when, and most "surprise" announcements are revealed by industry insiders well before the fact.





This is why establishing a timeframe of what devices Apple should release in the following months is fairly straightforward. That's precisely what we're going to do in this article: we will be keeping tabs on all the upcoming and past iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch releases.





Aside from the most likely announcement and release windows, we will also outline some of the bigger upgrades that are rumored for said device.





Still, keep in mind that nothing is official until it is, so treat everything here as an educated guess.





Jump to: