Apple Watch SE 3 review: looks outdated, but it's the best upgrade this year

However, it's not all roses and sunshine. The Apple Watch SE 3 's design is stuck in the same casing that the Watch Series 6 had five years ago. Its bezel is kind of thick and the watch itself feels a little on the smaller size, even if you go for the 44 mm case. On the other hand, watchOS 26 is great and probably the best operating system on a smartwatch right now (not by a huge margin, but it makes an impression).

The Apple Watch SE 3 is finally here. The new budget wearable by Apple promises better temperature readings, real-time workout metrics, and more. It's now available at Amazon at its standard price.

Table of Contents:

The Apple Watch SE 3 comes in two case sizes — 40 mm and 44 mm, and is further customized with or without cellular connectivity (for $50 extra, it may be worth it!)

If you've been keeping up with Apple Watch models, you'd notice that we've listed some "new features" here that have been on Apple Watches for at least a couple of years now. But they are new to the SE 3, making the cheapest Apple Watch a much better pickup right now. On the other hand, it doesn't support ECG or the Blood Oxygen tester, which were available all the way back on the Apple Watch Series 6, five years ago. So that's a little bit infuriating.

What else can be said about the Watch SE 3 design? Its digital crown is still there, as always, and feels great to use — as always. Below it is the control button, which can be double-pressed to use Apple Pay.

The good news is that the Apple Watch SE 3 does make up for looking slightly aged with its excellent software integration. And, of course, if you are looking at Apple Watch options, you probably have an iPhone, which means the Galaxy Watches are off limits to you anyway. WatchOS 26 is very good in both looks and user experience, but more on that in the software section.

The Apple Watch SE 3 still uses that Series 4 look — and it does look like a 7-year old piece of tech.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is available only in aluminum casing and only in two colors — midnight or starlight. What we have pictured here is the Startlight option, which looks slightly rose-ish on the promo photos but is much closer to silver with a tan tint in real life. If you want a more understated look, the Midnight color should blend with the black bezel of the display much better.





The band mechanism is still unchanged. No matter which Apple Watch you shop for, the bands made for the smaller case (36 mm, 40 mm, 41 mm, 42 mm) will fit all generations of small cases, and the bigger bands will fit all big case models (40 mm, 44 mm, 45 mm, 46 mm).





Apple Watch SE 3 Software & Features

watchOS 26 with slightly cut-down features





The Apple Watch comes along with watchOS 26, Cupertino's latest software for its smartwatches, and it comes along with the Liquid Glass redesign that's universal across the ecosystem.



Liquid Glass looks great on the newer generations of Apple Watch where the glass of the display melts towards the frame — the software look just blends with that aesthetic so well. It's not as striking on the Apple Watch SE 3 , but at least it's a nice fresh look. And the user experience has been dialed in to the T.





For example, Smart Stacks — it's a smart active widget, which comes up at the bottom of your watch face whenever the Apple Watch detects that you are doing something on the iPhone that it can help you with. If you open up the Camera, the smart stack on your wrist will give you quick access to the remote shutter feature, so you can prop your phone up and take a selfie from a distance. Or, it will quickly transform into a media playback control if you play music.









Or, just check out how detailed the weather app on the Watch is:





Of course, they are not all this fancy. The Calendar is still quite basic, so is the newly-added Notes app on the Watch, and other 1st and 3rd party apps.





Among the new software features that came with watchOS 26 is a wrist flick gesture that allows you to dismiss notifications, get back to your homescreen, hang up calls. This is also available on the Watch SE 3, as well as the old double pinch gesture, where you just pinch with the fingers of the hand that the Watch is on and you can control playback, open the smart stack and either scroll through it or quick-open the app that's on top of the stack.





The gestures generally work pretty well, very dependable and rarely do you end up not getting a read. You will learn them and get used to them pretty quickly. By contrast, I've been using the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for the past couple of months, and its own double-pinch gesture is slow and annoying, so I simply don't use it.





Workout features





The workout app has been redesigned — it gets you right into the workout with zero menus to walk through. If you want to switch to a different workout, just swipe up or down on the watch. Each separate type of exercise can be customized — what metrics do you want on-screen, do you want the AI Workout Buddy to be active, feeding you information while you are going, and if you want your music to start as soon as the workout is started.





The metrics can go pretty advanced — power and cadence are available, as well as utterly customizable custom workouts that can be tailored to track whatever you want.





The Apple Watch also covers a very wide range of activities, some exotic ones. From archery to curling, different types of dancing, and even fishing is included under "activities". And you can always go fully custom and let the Watch use its sensors to track your calorie burn as close as it can.





Sleep tracking

Building upon the already solid groundwork laid by past Apple Watches and watchOS updates, Apple takes another step toward perfecting your nightly rest. With the Apple Watch SE 3 , your time under the covers now earns you something new — a Sleep Score. Think of it as a grade for your night’s performance, calculated from how long you slept, when you went to bed, and how many times you stirred awake. The closer you land to Apple’s idea of a “perfect night,” the higher your score climbs.

The familiar sleep-tracking staples are still here — detailed breakdowns into REM, core, and deep sleep stages. And the automatic nap detection is definitely a favorite of mine — nobody actively chooses to track those, right? Sleep detection has also been automatic since watchOS 11.





You will also get sleep apnea notifications, but it'll take a while for the Apple Watch to figure that one out (you need to sleep with it on for about 30 days).





Health features





The Apple Watch SE 3 does not get ECG, which is a bit of a letdown. Hypertension notifications are also exclusive to the more expensive Watch models.





But you do get irregular rhythm notifications, high and low heart rate, respiratory rate, and low cardio fitness warnings. The basics to make sure you are ticking with the right tempo are there.





Female health features like cycle tracking and temperature sensing for increased accuracy are also present on the SE 3.





Apple Watch SE 3 Battery and Charging Same old, but now charges faster



Like past Apple Watch models, the new Watch SE 3 is quoted to last "up to 18 hours". Not like the new Series 11 that go up to 24 hours.





In Battery Saving mode, the SE3 can push up to 32 hours. But, if you want to use it as intended, it's basically a charge-every-day type deal here.





The good news is it doesn't need to spend a lot of time on that charger. The Apple Watch SE 3 gets the fast charging of past models, able to get from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes. Not super-ideal, like the newer models that can do it in 30 minutes, but still a quick enough charge that you can fit into your morning routine.





Apple Watch SE 3 Voice Calls and Haptics

You can take calls on an Apple Watch SE 3 GPS if it's paired to, and in range of, your iPhone. For what it is, quality is pretty good — the speaker inside the Apple Watch SE 3 somehow manages to push out sound that's just loud and clear enough to make out speech. And you will be heard somewhat OK on the other end, too.





If you get the 5G model, you can leave your phone at home and talk directly through the phone. The results are about the same, though theoretically a bit better since the voice doesn't travel through Bluetooth first.





The haptics are pretty great and Apple knows this — watchOS 26 will confidently click and tap on your wrist as you use it or when it needs to notify you of something. Of course — the Taptic engine has been working great in Apple Watches since the OG back in 2015.



