Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

The Galaxy S26 Ultra does not have a fancy 1-inch type sensor, nor it has the Leica color science, but instead it brings ease of use and faster apertures. Samsung claims this makes for much better "nightography."





While all of that will make for a great debate, we decided to spare you the talking and just take a look at the real photos that come out of these devices.





Over the past few days, I've taken hundreds of photos using both of them in all sorts of conditions, from dark alleys to sunny parks to the office. Let's see which one comes out on top.



