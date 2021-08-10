Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

The best Apple Watch you can buy right now - updated August 2021

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Best Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is among the most popular smartwatch choices, despite the premium pricing of some models, and many people are interested in getting one. Not only that it seamlessly syncs with your iPhone, but it also brings an emphasis on health-related features, fall detection, and other health emergency protections, and even saves lives (sometimes).

You may be interested in getting an Apple Watch, either for its health and fitness features, or just to complete your Apple ecosystem, but you might be wondering which Apple Watch is the best one to get. This article is here to help you with just that - we have explored all the available Apple Watch options and we have listed the best Apple Watch in every category.

So, lets' jump straight into it.

Jump to section:

Apple Watch Series 6


Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)
9.0

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

The Good

  • Always-on-Display is very bright
  • Feels really fast
  • Quicker charging

The Bad

  • Sleep Tracking is limited
  • Blood Oxygen monitoring could be more useful
  • Battery life isn’t amazing
Deal $530 at T-Mobile Deal $500 at AT&T Deal $564 at Walmart
Deal $500 at Verizon
Announced in the fall of 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple's current flagship smartwatch. It has a variety of new health and fitness-related benefits, such as blood oxygen level monitoring, which came with an advanced sensor, ECG monitoring, and Sleep monitoring.

On top of all the health features making it one of the best Apple Watches, the Series 6 also retains a very popular and recognizable Apple Watch design, while adding more Watch faces and some welcome improvements in the display and performance departments.

In terms of battery, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the same battery life as its predecessor, lasting for 18 hours of use on a single charge. We could average about one day and a half with no workouts. The improvement the Series 6 brings here is in faster charging, with now an hour of charging gets the Apple Watch from 0% to 80%. For a full charge, you need to wait around 90 minutes rather than 120 minutes.

The Series 6 is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium case variants.

Read more:Apple Watch Series 6 review

Apple Watch SE - a budget-friendly, stripped-down version of the Apple Watch 6


Apple Watch SE (44mm)
8.9

Apple Watch SE (44mm)

The Good

  • More affordable price, great deal on cellular model
  • Fast performance
  • Great variety of high-quality watchfaces
  • Very comfortable to wear
  • Very accurate heart rate measurements for a smartwatch

The Bad

  • No always-on screen
  • Still have to charge it every day
  • Sleep tracking less useful than on rivals
  • No ECG, no blood oxygen sensor
  • Does not work with Android phones
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $279 at Target Deal $279 at BestBuy
Deal $279 at Apple Deal $309 at BestBuy Deal $330 at Verizon
The Apple Watch SE was announced alongside the Apple Watch 6 in the fall of 2020, and it brought the same gorgeous design and some of its features to more people, thanks to its more affordable price. Of course, some of the most advanced Series 6 features, such as Blood Oxygen Monitoring, are not present here, but there's a trustworthy ECG monitoring.

The Watch SE also has sleep monitoring, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, and fall detection, another useful feature. Additionally, there are more workouts added here with watchOS 7.

The main thing about the Watch SE is its price. For the cellular model (that you can make calls with without having your iPhone around) you pay $170 less than if you go for the Series 6 cellular model. The pricing is the Apple Watch SE's strongest selling point, making it on the list of the best Apple Watches in terms of affordability.

The Apple Watch SE is available only with an aluminum case.

Read more:Apple Watch SE review

Apple Watch Series 3


Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)
7.0

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)

The Good

  • Built-in cellular connection finally
  • Robust platform with WatchOS 4
  • Bigger focus on health & fitness
  • Apple Music streaming coming later this year

The Bad

  • Same restrained look as before
  • Not a whole lot of "new" stuff
Deal $199 at BestBuy Deal $199 at Apple


The Apple Watch Series 3 is the stripped-down, entry-level Apple Watch on this list. It currently starts at $199, but the thing with it is that it's quite limited in terms of features. However, if you want the best Apple Watch but you're on a tight budget, this one will not disappoint you.

Like the two previous options, the Series 3 is waterproof and you can safely swim with it, you have a variety of workout metrics, you can listen to Apple Music from it, text people, and receive calls. These features are quite basic and present on all the smartwatches here, but the thing with the Series 3 is that it is very cheap for an Apple Watch. It doesn't have an Always-On display though, this is reserved for the premium Apple Watch Series 6.

Another important thing to mention about the Series 3: it is available only with GPS connectivity and it doesn't have a Cellular option. This means you will have to have your iPhone with you if you want to take calls with your Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is available only with aluminum as the case material, just like the Apple Watch SE.

Read more: Apple Watch Series 3 review

Apple Watch Series 5


Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)
9.0

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

The Good

  • Has an always-on screen!
  • Fast performance
  • Feels very comfortable to wear
  • Very accurate heart rate measurements for a smartwatch

The Bad

  • One day battery life, not more
  • Does not work with Android phones
  • Automatic workout tracking does not detect most short workouts at all
  • No sleep tracking
Deal Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 has been discontinued from the Apple Store, but it can be found on other retailers, and it is the premium version from 2019. The Series 5 is a good smartwatch sporting the premium features from 2019 at a more reasonable price nowadays.

It comes with an Always-On Retina display, updated location features, and navigation, the Compass app can help you accurately track heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation. It also features International Emergency Calling and support for the new watchOS 7, which brings new Watch faces, Sleep tracking, and the redesigned Activity app, that is now called Fitness, with workouts and metrics.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available in GPS only and Cellular connectivity options and has aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, and titanium case variants with the titanium one being the most expensive of the four.

Read more:Apple Watch Series 5 review

An Apple Watch for all tastes and budgets


Apple Watches are among the most popular smartwatches in the world, sporting an instantly recognizable rectangular design and seamless iPhone connectivity. If you want all the latest Apple Watch features, including Blood Oxygen monitoring, you will need to go for the premium Series 6, while if you just want an Apple Watch for a more affordable price, you can choose between the Watch SE and the Series 3.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is also a great option that's going to be supported with updates for years to come. So, no matter what your budget and your needs are, there's an Apple Watch for you.

Keep in mind that in the fall, Apple will be announcing its newest Apple Watch Series 7, so it may make this list as well, but until then, the Series 6 is the best Apple Watch if you want to go all-in.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless