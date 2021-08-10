The best Apple Watch you can buy right now - updated August 2021

The best Apple Watch you can buy right now - updated August 20210
Jump to section:
- Apple Watch 6 - the best premium Apple Watch right now
- Apple Watch SE - an affordable Apple Watch with the looks of a Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 3 - an entry-level Apple Watch
- Apple Watch 5 - great features, the right price
Apple Watch Series 6
Announced in the fall of 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 is Apple's current flagship smartwatch. It has a variety of new health and fitness-related benefits, such as blood oxygen level monitoring, which came with an advanced sensor, ECG monitoring, and Sleep monitoring.
On top of all the health features making it one of the best Apple Watches, the Series 6 also retains a very popular and recognizable Apple Watch design, while adding more Watch faces and some welcome improvements in the display and performance departments.
In terms of battery, the Apple Watch Series 6 has the same battery life as its predecessor, lasting for 18 hours of use on a single charge. We could average about one day and a half with no workouts. The improvement the Series 6 brings here is in faster charging, with now an hour of charging gets the Apple Watch from 0% to 80%. For a full charge, you need to wait around 90 minutes rather than 120 minutes.
The Series 6 is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium case variants.
Apple Watch SE - a budget-friendly, stripped-down version of the Apple Watch 6
The Apple Watch SE was announced alongside the Apple Watch 6 in the fall of 2020, and it brought the same gorgeous design and some of its features to more people, thanks to its more affordable price. Of course, some of the most advanced Series 6 features, such as Blood Oxygen Monitoring, are not present here, but there's a trustworthy ECG monitoring.
The Watch SE also has sleep monitoring, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, and fall detection, another useful feature. Additionally, there are more workouts added here with watchOS 7.
The main thing about the Watch SE is its price. For the cellular model (that you can make calls with without having your iPhone around) you pay $170 less than if you go for the Series 6 cellular model. The pricing is the Apple Watch SE's strongest selling point, making it on the list of the best Apple Watches in terms of affordability.
The Apple Watch SE is available only with an aluminum case.
Apple Watch Series 3
The Apple Watch Series 3 is the stripped-down, entry-level Apple Watch on this list. It currently starts at $199, but the thing with it is that it's quite limited in terms of features. However, if you want the best Apple Watch but you're on a tight budget, this one will not disappoint you.
Like the two previous options, the Series 3 is waterproof and you can safely swim with it, you have a variety of workout metrics, you can listen to Apple Music from it, text people, and receive calls. These features are quite basic and present on all the smartwatches here, but the thing with the Series 3 is that it is very cheap for an Apple Watch. It doesn't have an Always-On display though, this is reserved for the premium Apple Watch Series 6.
Another important thing to mention about the Series 3: it is available only with GPS connectivity and it doesn't have a Cellular option. This means you will have to have your iPhone with you if you want to take calls with your Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is available only with aluminum as the case material, just like the Apple Watch SE.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Apple Watch Series 5 has been discontinued from the Apple Store, but it can be found on other retailers, and it is the premium version from 2019. The Series 5 is a good smartwatch sporting the premium features from 2019 at a more reasonable price nowadays.
It comes with an Always-On Retina display, updated location features, and navigation, the Compass app can help you accurately track heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation. It also features International Emergency Calling and support for the new watchOS 7, which brings new Watch faces, Sleep tracking, and the redesigned Activity app, that is now called Fitness, with workouts and metrics.
The Apple Watch Series 5 is available in GPS only and Cellular connectivity options and has aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, and titanium case variants with the titanium one being the most expensive of the four.
An Apple Watch for all tastes and budgets
Apple Watches are among the most popular smartwatches in the world, sporting an instantly recognizable rectangular design and seamless iPhone connectivity. If you want all the latest Apple Watch features, including Blood Oxygen monitoring, you will need to go for the premium Series 6, while if you just want an Apple Watch for a more affordable price, you can choose between the Watch SE and the Series 3.
The Apple Watch Series 5 is also a great option that's going to be supported with updates for years to come. So, no matter what your budget and your needs are, there's an Apple Watch for you.
Keep in mind that in the fall, Apple will be announcing its newest Apple Watch Series 7, so it may make this list as well, but until then, the Series 6 is the best Apple Watch if you want to go all-in.