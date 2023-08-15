Best Samsung phones in 2023: top models to consider

Galaxy phone

best phones

best Samsung phone

First, let's talk about this phone's display quality. We're talking here about two displays - the 6.2-inch outer display (a.k.a the "cover display") and the big 7.6-inch flexible display that you will look at when the phone is unfolded. The cover display is ultra-smooth and rocks vibrant colors, and you can use it for basically anything, just like a regular phone. When you unfold the, you have the beautiful internal display. Both displays support 120Hz refresh rates for buttery-smooth animations and transitions. Samsung also redesigned the hinge so now the phone closes with almost zero gap!

Theis ideal for multitaskers - after all, it's a phone and a tablet at the same time. And, of course, it comes with all the perks of a premium, making our list of thewithout any struggle.

Amazon currently has a great discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The retailer has discounted this powerful phone by a whopping 17%, and this is with no-trade in or contract requirements. All four colors that the phone is available in are currently discounted.

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $199.99 with trade-in for T-Mobile or AT&T (256GB version). Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung! The unlocked model starts at $449.99 with trade-in. You can also get the Ultra for US Cellular and Verizon, and there the phone starts at $449.99 and $399.99 respectively.

But that's not the only thing the Z Fold 5 is great at. The foldable also rocks a pretty good camera. You'll have a capable 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS - ensures to minimize blurring as much as possible), a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto with OIS and 3X optical zoom (regular phones use digital zoom, and the optical zoom ensures better quality of the zoomed-in photos). The camera quality is great - bright skies look good, colors are accurate and there is no over exposure. Details are also great, on people, buildings, and vegetation.



Under the hood,therocks the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm which ensures smooth performance. With the improvements in multitasking (including a fixed bar when you open an app supporting up to 4 recent apps, split screen and windowed multitasking), this phone has become a wonderful device for tech enthusiasts or people who want to enjoy movies and videos on a big screen. Yep, it's one of thefor a reason.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Z Fold 5









Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Pre-order at Amazon





Galaxy Z Flip 5

The best clamshell foldable phone



Pros Larger Flex Screen is better than before

Larger Flex Screen is better than before Solidly built, almost no wobble in the hinge

Solidly built, almost no wobble in the hinge First Flip phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

First Flip phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Long 4-year software update commitment

Long 4-year software update commitment Better camera than competition, but still not great Cons Flex Screen feels limited and unfinished

Flex Screen feels limited and unfinished Phone is pricey

Phone is pricey Battery life and charging speeds are just average

Battery life and charging speeds are just average Some dust protection would be nice to have

Samsung's finally nailed the clamshell foldable phone ! The Z Flip 5 is one of the best Samsung phone s and one of the

Samsung's finally nailed the clamshell! Theis one of theand one of the best foldable phones out there, and it's been notably improved from its predecessor.

As any foldable (barring the Mate Xs series), the Z Flip 5 has two displays. Once you unfold it, you are greeted with a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a narrow 22:9 aspect ratio, ideal for scrolling or watching movies. You get impressive colors on this AMOLED display. Also, it has a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling (it can go low to 1Hz if you're looking at something static to save battery life and up to 120Hz for a fluid experience when browsing or UI interaction).

As any foldable (barring the Mate Xs series), thehas two displays. Once you unfold it, you are greeted with a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a narrow 22:9 aspect ratio, ideal for scrolling or watching movies. You get impressive colors on this AMOLED display. Also, it has a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling (it can go low to 1Hz if you're looking at something static to save battery life and up to 120Hz for a fluid experience when browsing or UI interaction).





But the best part, and also the big upgrade compared to last year, is the new cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 now boasts a large 3.4-inch external display, much more useful than the tiny front screen of its predecessor. You can run third-party apps on the screen, including Google Maps, YouTube, and Netflix, and this list will only grow with time. You can also text directly on the cover screen without the need to open the phone, and that's just great!





As for the camera, you have a dual camera system on the Z Flip 5 , much like its predecessor. There's a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter - pretty standard specs. The dynamic range is improved but it still produces colors that are on the more saturated side (some people call this a "Samsung look", basically colors that are better than reality - brighter and lively).







Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (same as the Z Fold 5 ), a beast of a chip which is receiving universal praise. Thanks to that, the Z Flip 5 is plenty fast and hiccup-free. It's not ideal for gamers because it throttles a bit on heavier and demanding games, so maybe go for the S23 Ultra if you're a gamer.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (same as the), a beast of a chip which is receiving universal praise. Thanks to that, theis plenty fast and hiccup-free. It's not ideal for gamers because it throttles a bit on heavier and demanding games, so maybe go for the S23 Ultra if you're a gamer.





Z Flip 5 sports the same 3,700mAh battery cell as the one in the Z Flip 4. On our extensive battery life tests, the Z Flip 5 scored 12h and 21 min on non-stop web browsing, 7h 13 min continuous video streaming, and 5h 6 min on 3D gaming. So, the numbers are more or less the same as what we had last year, which is not a surprise, given both phone have identical batteries.



All in all, if you're looking for a clamshell phone from Samsung, you should go for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .



PhoneArena Rating: 8.0/10 . Read the

. Read the full Galaxy Z Flip 5 review here Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Gift Card Included $270 off (21%) Pre-order at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $320 off (15%) Pre-order at Amazon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The best affordable Samsung phone with an integrated S Pen

Pros Beautiful styling, luxurious feel

Beautiful styling, luxurious feel Super smooth and snappy performance

Super smooth and snappy performance Excellent camera quality for both photos and videos (auto-focus issue is fixed)

Excellent camera quality for both photos and videos (auto-focus issue is fixed) The biggest improvement to the S Pen so far

The biggest improvement to the S Pen so far Outstanding 6.9” AMOLED screen

Outstanding 6.9” AMOLED screen Cool features like Wireless DeX Cons Gigantic size might be a turn off for some, no smaller model available

Gigantic size might be a turn off for some, no smaller model available Battery life is just okay, 120Hz takes a toll

Battery life is just okay, 120Hz takes a toll No headphones in the box

The Note 20 Ultra is the last model from the dedicated Note-series, at least for now. Released in 2020, now it's a more affordable option for all of you who would like an S-Pen Samsung phone for less money.

The Note 20 Ultra is the last model from the dedicated Note-series, at least for now. Released in 2020, now it's a more affordable option for all of you who would like an S-Penfor less money.

The Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that looks beautiful and premium. Colors are gorgeous and the display has excellent viewing angles. You get 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, which is by now a standard in the industry.

As for battery, thesports the same 3,700mAh battery cell as the one in the Z Flip 4. On our extensive battery life tests, thescored 12h and 21 min on non-stop web browsing, 7h 13 min continuous video streaming, and 5h 6 min on 3D gaming. So, the numbers are more or less the same as what we had last year, which is not a surprise, given both phone have identical batteries.The Note 20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that looks beautiful and premium. Colors are gorgeous and the display has excellent viewing angles. You get 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, which is by now a standard in the industry.





But the Note is also sporting a great camera system. There are three lenses on the back of the Note 20 Ultra: a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP 5X periscope telephoto camera for zoom. The images captured with this phone have saturated and vivid colors. Low light images also look great.





Under the hood, the Note 20 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus (which was a flagship processor in late 2020) paired with 12GB of RAM. You can multitask efficiently, and the chip is quite capable even for 2023. Of course, it won't be as fast as, say, the S23 Ultra, but it is still good enough for regular users.









All in all, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is quite a good option for 2023 for people looking for a Note phone for less money.

All in all, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is quite a good option for 2023 for people looking for a Note phone for less money.

PhoneArena Rating: 9.3/10 . Read the Read the full Galaxy Note 20 review here Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Amazon The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at Amazon in unlocked variant. It is available at its regular price at the moment, but you can save if you decide to trade in your old phone with the retailer. Trading in can help you save up to $400 with Amazon.com Gift Card. Buy at Amazon Pre-Owned Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra isn't available as new at Best Buy. The retailer, however, has the phone in pre-owned condition for a bargain price. This is the unlocked model and it comes with 128GB of storage, plenty enough for a regular use. The best thing about it is that you can get it for just $499.99! $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S23 The best compact flagship from Samsung right now

Pros Design is fresh, comfy, solid

Design is fresh, comfy, solid New speakers sound great

New speakers sound great Display is sharp and vibrant

Display is sharp and vibrant Great performance bump

Great performance bump Good triple camera system

Good triple camera system Very dependable battery life Cons 128 GB model comes with slower storage and RAM

128 GB model comes with slower storage and RAM Screen leans slightly towards the greenish side

Screen leans slightly towards the greenish side 25 W "fast" charging - bigger Galaxies do 45 W Keeping the lights on is a generous 4,500mAh battery. With 120Hz screen enabled, the phone lasts a full day even with heavier usage. If you want to save battery, switching to 60Hz gives a big difference here. During our battery life tests, the Note 20 Ultra lasted 9h and 33 min on non-stop web browsing, 7h continuous video streaming, and 5h 9 min on 3D gaming.





The Galaxy S23 is the 'vanilla' model from the Galaxy S23 trio. It is a great compact-ish flagship phone for all of you who want to spend less but still get the best from Samsung. Basically, the best compact Samsung phone at the moment.







Galaxy S23

What about battery life then? Thehas a rather small 4,400mAh battery, but this shouldn't fool you: theis no slouch when it comes to the battery life. It performs notably better than its predecessor and pretty much on par with other flagship phones. During our battery tests, the Fold 5 lasted 9h 22 min on non-stop web browsing, 6h 30 min continuous video streaming, and 5h 34 min on 3D gaming, so you can pretty much watch videos the whole day at work and still get home with some battery life left (we don't recommend you slacking at work though, wink-wink).The 6.1-inch AMOLED display that thesports is a pleasure to look at. It has vivid colors and sharp image, and now it's turning up the brightness up a notch to 1,750 nits of peak brightness, so you won't struggle to look at it even in the bright sunlight.