Best Samsung phones in 2023: top models to consider

Samsung has loads of phones and some deserve to be mentioned even though they didn't make it to the above list for different reasons. Despite that, they're still quite good and deserve to be included, so we're sharing them with you in the honorable mentions category. Now, onto the list!



The Galaxy A34 is unfortunately not available in the U.S., but European and U.K.-based buyers can get their hands on it. It's a mid-range phone announced together with the Galaxy A54 in March of 2023.Overall, this phone offers a great experience for its price of 399 euros in Europe and 349 British pounds sterling in the UK.It has a great display for its price with a high-quality resolution of 2400x1800 (FHD+) - a resolution that's hardly distinguishable from higher resolutions, so you get a crisp picture and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.The camera is also quite good. You get a standard for a48MP main camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro snapper. The camera performs similarly to its predecessor, the A33. The colors are bright and cheerful and the details are good.Under the hood, the A34 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset - a mid-range chip that ensures a good performance while doing basic tasks like browsing the web or social media. The chip struggles slightly with heavier games and tends to stutter (we tested it with some demanding games like Apex Legends), but with some lighter games, it performs alright.And as for the battery, the Galaxy A34 is solid. It comes with a generous 5,000mAh battery capable of lasting up to two days with regular use, and even more, if you use your phone less often.

The Galaxy A34 is available at Amazon.co.uk currently at its retail price. The phone is available unlocked and you can pick from four colors Graphite, Lime, Silver, or Violet. Available with 128GB of storage or 256GB of storage if you want more space.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung's flagship phone from 2022, which now has a successor in the face of the S23 Ultra. Despite having a successor though, this phone is very good for 2023, and you may also find it on a bargain here and there for an even better bang for your buck.The Galaxy S22 Ultra has the same size display as its successor - a 6.8-inch screen. It also has the same peak brightness (1,750 nits) meaning it gets as bright in sunlight as its successor, a level that's actually better that lots of competitors. You also get balanced colors and sharp details on the display.The camera on this phone is quite impressive. It features a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto, and a second 10MP telephoto which can go up to 10X periscope zoom (gives better quality images than the regular zoom on other phones, which is just digital zoom). As for photo quality, the S23 Ultra beats this one just when you start to nitpick, otherwise, the S22 Ultra delivers great-looking photos with sufficient detail and pleasant colors.Under the hood, the S22 Ultra comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip - a flagship processor for 2022. In Europe, users get an Exynos 2200. Both chips are awesome for regular use and gaming. Controversially enough, the Exynos is slightly slower than the Snapdragon, but this can only be really seen in benchmarks, and in real life, you would hardly feel the difference.. Read the full Galaxy S22 Ultra review here.

The S22 Ultra sports a 5,000mAh battery cell. When used normally, the phone should last about a day. If you take a lot of photos or game a lot, the battery may drain faster, so do keep that in mind. All in all, the S22 Ultra's battery life is average when compared to its competitors.

Last year's flagship. Although not as good as the S23 Ultra, still a powerhouse in 2023

Samsung also has a discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra right now. You can get this very powerful and premium phone for just $899.99. The cool thing is that discount isn't a trade-in deal, it's just a pure discount. You can, of course, save even more if you decide to trade in with Samsung. Don't miss out!

Currently, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a gorgeous low-price at Amazon. The retailer has discounted the 2022 flagship by 37% right now, so this deal is basically a steal. You don't need any carrier activation or trade-in to benefit from this offer, just a pure discount. Don't hesitate!

And last but definitely not least, check out the results from our extensive battery tests on all of the best Samsung phone s available right now.

As we mentioned already, we have extensive tests that we put every phone through to ensure it is up to standard. Here, you can see the results from our battery, performance, and display tests for all the phones in this list.

Why should you trust this buying guide

What makes Samsung phones stand out in the market?









As the market leader, Samsung knows how to make phones that make users happy. The flagship phones that Samsung releases are always next to impeccable performance and camera beasts with features hard to replicate by the direct competition.





The value Galaxy phone s bring is also that Samsung phone users can be certain they get a great phone with little compromise in design and features. And, on top of everything, all of our entries in the best Samsung phone s list support 5G, the future of mobile network standards.







Arguably the best thing about Samsung smartphones is that the company makes products across all categories: from budget-friendly devices for your mom (if she's not a tech nerd, though) to mid-rangers, to top-performing premium phones, capable of handling anything you throw at them. This pretty much means that there is the perfect new Samsung phone for anyone.







Which series is best in Samsung A, Z or S (how to choose)







The most important difference between the three series is actually price. The Galaxy A series are cheaper, and therefore they come with mid-range specs, processors, and cameras. If you're on a budget, you can safely go for a Galaxy A – you will still get a great Samsung experience, just without some of the bells and whistles of a flagship phone.





The S series are the ultimate flagships – and they come with flagship prices. If you want the best processor on the market, the best performance, and the best cameras Samsung has, you should be looking into the Galaxy S-series.





The Z-series are Samsung's foldable phones . They also come with the latest processors and are very expensive. The difference between the Z and the S series is mainly the foldable factor and the camera systems. If you're looking into an innovative phone and you can benefit from the added value of a foldable screen, you may want to look into the Z series.









All in all, to make the best decision, you can check out our reviews on the phones you're interested in. We also have many comparisons like the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Z Fold 4 which list all the differences between the most premium S and Z device right now (including chip and display benchmarks, camera samples, and battery tests!).





How we picked the phones in this guide?





If this is not your first time at PhoneArena you probably know that we've tested and continue to test thousand of phones, including all the hot ones as they come out. Our tests include extensive chip and display measurements, battery tests, and real-time use. The Samsung phone s in this guide have all undergone our extensive testing and have managed to earn a great score from our team of reviewers.







Finding the best device across a given price category is not an easy task, but thanks to our experience with different phones (not only Samsung phone s, but other Android phones or iPhones), we've managed to establish the main categories which make a great phone great.





