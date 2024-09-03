Apple iPhone 16 Plus Preview: Is the Plus model still needed?

iPhone 16 Plus Intro









Once upon a time, years and years ago, "Plus" was a hallmark of something added, a sign for addition. Remember the iPhone 6 Plus? Then companies decided that phones should be divided into devices for professionals, and phones for… well, amateurs?



Anyway, in the past couple of years the iPhone Plus was a bridge between the vanilla iPhone and the Pro Max, the top model in the portfolio. It was a non-Pro iPhone but with a huge screen and a big battery.



Now, we're at the third iteration of this concept, and it's about time to see if we really need such a device. The Plus models have been the worst sellers from the lineup in the past two years, with 10% and 9%, respectively, for the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus , so it's time to see whether or not the iPhone 16 Plus is doomed to follow the same path.



This is still a preliminary review, and we'll update it with the relevant benchmarks, camera score, battery tests, and final verdict once we conclude our review procedure. For a third consecutive year, we're getting an iPhone Plus model. The iPhone 16 Plus is the spiritual successor of the iPhone 15 Plus and the model that resurrected the Plus moniker—the iPhone 14 Plus Once upon a time, years and years ago, "Plus" was a hallmark of something added, a sign for addition. Remember the iPhone 6 Plus? Then companies decided that phones should be divided into devices for professionals, and phones for… well, amateurs?Anyway, in the past couple of years the iPhone Plus was a bridge between the vanilla iPhone and the Pro Max, the top model in the portfolio. It was a non-Pro iPhone but with a huge screen and a big battery.Now, we're at the third iteration of this concept, and it's about time to see if we really need such a device. The Plus models have been the worst sellers from the lineup in the past two years, with 10% and 9%, respectively, for theand, so it's time to see whether or not thePlus is doomed to follow the same path.This is still a preliminary review, and we'll update it with the relevant benchmarks, camera score, battery tests, and final verdict once we conclude our review procedure.





Table of Contents:





iPhone 16 Plus Specs

More of the same





Let's start with an overview of the iPhone 16 Plus specs:









iPhone 16 Plus Design and Display Throwback to the iPhone X?

iPhone 16 devices, and the non-Pro models, to be precise.



The square-ish camera bump is now gone, and in its place we find a vertical arrangement of the dual camera system, reminiscent of the iPhone X design, but of course with much larger lenses. Other than that, the overall design and feel remain the same, and the formula remains unchanged as well. The iPhone 16 Plus is a glass sandwich made of aluminum frame and tempered glass sheets.



However, there's another small nuance that we shouldn't miss. There's a new button on the block, and it will take cameraman duties. The Capture Button is a capacitive, pressure sensitive button that acts as a dual action shutter button, and you can also use swipe gestures to control different settings inside your camera app, such as zoom or exposure.



The size and weight remain almost the same as what we had last year, it's a big and hefty phone at 200+ grams, but it's expected, and it goes with the big 6.7-inch display.



Speaking of which, the display of the iPhone 16 Plus is one of the biggest disappointments in the whole lineup. The screen is a 60Hz panel. That's right, even phones such as the



Further down the display specs sheet we find a very similar panel to the last generation, an OLED panel with 1284 x 2800 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with the familiar Dynamic Island camera cutout in the front.



If you wonder how bright this thing can get or how's the color accuracy, hold your horses just a little while longer, as we're doing the display tests as we type this and will include some hard numbers here soon.



In terms of biometrics, there are no surprises. Apple still uses its FaceID tech, and why shouldn't it? In terms of facial recognition, this is the best on the commercial smartphone market.



Finally, let's talk colors. The iPhone 16 Plus comes in Black, Blue, White, Green, and Pink. Apple have been reluctant to make big design changes ever since the iPhone 12 series, and the first substantial such change is coming with thedevices, and the non-Pro models, to be precise.The square-ish camera bump is now gone, and in its place we find a vertical arrangement of the dual camera system, reminiscent of the iPhone X design, but of course with much larger lenses. Other than that, the overall design and feel remain the same, and the formula remains unchanged as well. ThePlus is a glass sandwich made of aluminum frame and tempered glass sheets.However, there's another small nuance that we shouldn't miss. There's a new button on the block, and it will take cameraman duties. The Capture Button is a capacitive, pressure sensitive button that acts as a dual action shutter button, and you can also use swipe gestures to control different settings inside your camera app, such as zoom or exposure.The size and weight remain almost the same as what we had last year, it's a big and hefty phone at 200+ grams, but it's expected, and it goes with the big 6.7-inch display.Speaking of which, the display of thePlus is one of the biggest disappointments in the whole lineup. The screen is a 60Hz panel. That's right, even phones such as the Galaxy A55 midranger, or the Pixel 8a , which costs $499, have higher refresh rates. We can't fathom why, but it seems that Apple thinks it can get away with 60Hz for one final time (let's hope it's THE final time).Further down the display specs sheet we find a very similar panel to the last generation, an OLED panel with 1284 x 2800 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with the familiar Dynamic Island camera cutout in the front.If you wonder how bright this thing can get or how's the color accuracy, hold your horses just a little while longer, as we're doing the display tests as we type this and will include some hard numbers here soon.In terms of biometrics, there are no surprises. Apple still uses its FaceID tech, and why shouldn't it? In terms of facial recognition, this is the best on the commercial smartphone market.Finally, let's talk colors. ThePlus comes in Black, Blue, White, Green, and Pink.





iPhone 16 Plus Camera Copy - paste?

iPhone 16 Plus carries over the same camera hardware from its predecessor. The main camera is a 48MP, 1/1.56" sensor under a f/1.6 aperture lens with a focal length of 26mm (wide), and a 1.0µm pixel size.



The ultrawide camera also uses the same 12MP sensor as the previous model, but this time around the aperture is a faster f/2.2, which should help with low-light images.



Finally, the selfie camera is also unchanged, it's a 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm one, located next to the 3D SL face recognition depth sensor.



Stay tuned for samples and a detailed breakdown of the different aspects of the iPhone 16 Plus camera. The camera situation is a copy-paste affair, more or less. ThePlus carries over the same camera hardware from its predecessor. The main camera is a 48MP, 1/1.56" sensor under a f/1.6 aperture lens with a focal length of 26mm (wide), and a 1.0µm pixel size.The ultrawide camera also uses the same 12MP sensor as the previous model, but this time around the aperture is a faster f/2.2, which should help with low-light images.Finally, the selfie camera is also unchanged, it's a 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm one, located next to the 3D SL face recognition depth sensor.Stay tuned for samples and a detailed breakdown of the different aspects of thePlus camera.





iPhone 16 Plus Performance & Benchmarks A18 still leads the benchmark race

The iPhone 16 Plus uses a brand-new Apple A18 Bionic chipset, and even though we haven't run our benchmarks yet, there is some leaked info showing around 20% improvement in single and multicore performance compared to the A17.



The base storage starts at 128GB, and goes up to 512GB, and all three configurations use 8GB of RAM. We can't judge the performance as this review is still in a preliminary phase, but we will include all the relevant benchmark scores once we finish testing the phone.





iPhone 16 Plus Software

Apple Intelligence to the rescue?





iPhone 16 Plus runs ThePlus runs iOS 18 , and we already had a glimpse of what that feels like with the last public beta. For more information, you can check out our dedicated iOS 18 preview article , but we'll list the major changes here as well.



Apple Intelligence is the big one, and it's Apple's answer to Gemini and Galaxy AI. We will include a full breakdown of its features and a verdict of how useful it actually is, once we finish the review.



We have things like Writing Tools - a comprehensive AI-powered suite to help with text-related tasks. You will be able to summarize, enhance, and even rewrite your text in a different style.



Recommended Stories



The iOS 18 is now very customizable, you can rearrange the apps on the home screen with gaps, and also change their colors on the go. Is Apple going down the Android route with this? We have to wait and see. Apple Intelligence is the big one, and it's Apple's answer to Gemini and Galaxy AI. We will include a full breakdown of its features and a verdict of how useful it actually is, once we finish the review.We have things like Writing Tools - a comprehensive AI-powered suite to help with text-related tasks. You will be able to summarize, enhance, and even rewrite your text in a different style.There's a Mail Summary feature, which uses machine intelligence to summarize your emails, and a new Call Recording and Summary feature as well. It not only allows you to record a call, but also creates a transcript as well as a summary of the call in the Notes app.Theis now very customizable, you can rearrange the apps on the home screen with gaps, and also change their colors on the go. Is Apple going down the Android route with this? We have to wait and see.





iPhone 16 Plus Battery Less is more?

Sadly, the iPhone 16 Plus features a smaller battery compared to its predecessor, a 4,323mAh cell (compared to the 4,383mAh in the iPhone 15 Plus ), and even though it's just 60mAh we're talking here, it's still a bit of a disappointment.



The good news is that the previous generation of Plus iPhones performed really well in our battery tests, and the iPhone 15 Plus currently ranks 11 for phones tested in the past 2 years. We expect the same solid result from the iPhone 16 Plus and will embed some benchmarks here soon.



The charging situation is still unclear, there are rumors that Apple will offer 40W charging support on the Pro models, but no word on whether or not this will drip down to the non-Pro models too. Of course, we will get MagSafe wireless charging and the now mandatory USB-C port (thanks, EU), but we don't know if the transfer speeds are going to differ between the Pro and non-Pro models.





iPhone 16 Plus Audio Quality and Haptics

This section will be filled with some real-life impressions. What we can say now is that the Taptic engine will most likely remain unchanged, and that's not a bad thing. The past couple of years, all iPhone models have performed really well in that regard, offering tight, strong, and precise vibration.



The audio situation is the same, the dual stereo setup on the iPhone 16 will most likely provide good quality audio output with good loudness and not much harmonic distortion. There's no 3.5mm audio jack, just bear this in mind.



