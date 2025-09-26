Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro for reference. | Image by PhoneArena





The iPhone 18 Pro duo is rumored to debut Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, offering faster speeds and better efficiency. Combined with Apple's in-house 5G modem, this could translate into stronger performance and longer battery life. Storage may reach up to 2 TB on the Pro Max, while charging speeds are tipped to remain at 40W (at least).



On the software side, iOS 27 will likely launch alongside the iPhone 18 series, with a sharper focus on Apple Intelligence.



Camera upgrades could also be dramatic, with Apple rumored to adopt a 200 MP Samsung sensor for the first time, along with a variable aperture and redesigned Camera Control button. These improvements, paired with the expanded storage and faster internals, suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be a great successor to the iPhone 17 Pro Max



The new Pro models are expected in September 2026, continuing Apple 's usual release cycle, but leaks suggest they could bring some of the most significant hardware and software changes in years.ThePro duo is rumored to debut Apple's A20 Pro chip built on a 2nm process, offering faster speeds and better efficiency. Combined with Apple's in-house 5G modem, this could translate into stronger performance and longer battery life. Storage may reach up to 2 TB on the Pro Max, while charging speeds are tipped to remain at 40W (at least).On the software side, iOS 27 will likely launch alongside theseries, with a sharper focus on Apple Intelligence . Delayed AI features, including a more advanced Siri, are expected to finally roll out, supported by higher-bandwidth RAM sourced from Samsung. This combination of new hardware and refined software puts AI at the center of Apple's next-generation iPhones.Camera upgrades could also be dramatic, with Apple rumored to adopt a 200 MP Samsung sensor for the first time, along with a variable aperture and redesigned Camera Control button. These improvements, paired with the expanded storage and faster internals, suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be a great successor to the iPhone 17 Pro Max









The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are expected at a point in September 2026, given Apple's recent history of announcements.





* - probable dates

iPhone 18 Pro Max price and deals



Apple is iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Moving from 3nm to 2nm could raise the cost of each chip by around $35, a 70% increase from $50 to $85. Apple is rumored to adopt TSMC's 2-nanometer processors in 2026, likely for thePro and Pro Max. Moving from 3nm to 2nm could raise the cost of each chip by around $35, a 70% increase from $50 to $85.





This added expense is expected to push up the retail price of these models unless Apple absorbs the cost internally.









* - anticipated prices



iPhone 18 Pro Max deals to expect:





Apple: Likely to continue its iPhone Upgrade Program, allowing users to get a new iPhone every 12 months through 12 payments and a trade-in of their current device.

Likely to continue its iPhone Upgrade Program, allowing users to get a new iPhone every 12 months through 12 payments and a trade-in of their current device. Verizon: iPhone 18 Pro may come with no upfront cost (with an eligible plan), while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could require a small upfront payment; terms should be reviewed carefully.

Pro may come with no upfront cost (with an eligible plan), while the Pro Max could require a small upfront payment; terms should be reviewed carefully. T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro for free with an eligible plan and trade-in, with potential discounts up to $700 on any iPhone 18 model or BOGO deals when adding a line.

Pro for free with an eligible plan and trade-in, with potential discounts up to $700 on any model or BOGO deals when adding a line. AT&T: iPhone 18 Pro for free with a qualifying plan and trade-in of any phone.



iPhone 18 Pro Max camera



Expected iPhone 18 Pro Max camera setup:

Telephoto camera: 48 MP (4x–8x) Fusion camera

Ultra-wide camera: 48 MP

Selfie camera: 18 MP selfie with Center Stage

iPhone 18 lineup may be the first to feature Samsung's CIS components, potentially including a 200 MP sensor, a major jump from Apple's current 48 MP maximum. Apple is reportedly partnering with Samsung to develop new chip technology at a US facility, likely the company's Austin, Texas plant, where production of image sensors for iPhones could begin in March 2026. This suggests thelineup may be the first to feature Samsung's CIS components, potentially including a 200 MP sensor, a major jump from Apple's current 48 MP maximum.

If confirmed, this would be the first time Apple uses Samsung camera hardware in iPhones, signaling a significant change in a component partnership long dominated by Sony, which is reportedly racing to develop its own 200 MP sensor in response.

Variable aperture?

iPhone 18 Pro duo might feature a variable aperture, as some What's more thePro duo might feature a variable aperture, as some suggest

Variable aperture lets a camera adjust its lens opening to control light and depth of field, with wider apertures improving low-light performance and background blur, and narrower apertures keeping more of the scene in focus while reducing light.

A different kind of Camera Control button

iPhone 18 , but a more credible



The Earlier rumors suggested Apple might remove the Camera Control button on the, but a more credible leak says it may instead be simplified. Weibo leaker Instant Digital reports that the pressure-sensitive modules are in trial production, and Apple could drop the capacitive sensor, relying solely on pressure sensing for all button functions.The iPhone 16 currently uses both capacitive and pressure sensors under a sapphire crystal surface to detect taps, presses, and swipes. The new setup could work like Oppo's Find X8 Ultra, recognizing different gestures through pressure alone. Cost is likely driving the change, as the dual-sensor design is expensive to produce and repair, while features like Visual Intelligence remain key to the button's value.





iPhone 18 Pro Max storage







iPhone 18 Pro Max storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB

2 TB





iPhone 18 Pro storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to offer a variety of storage options, likely ranging from 256GB up to 1TB for the Pro and up to 2TB for the Pro Max.





The higher capacities would give users plenty of space for photos, videos, apps, games, and AI features, making it particularly useful for creators who work with 4K or 8K footage, ProRes RAW files, or run multiple demanding apps at once.





iPhone 18 Pro Max design

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to largely retain the iPhone 17 Pro's design, though ThePro is expected to largely retain thePro's design, though leaks suggest a small cosmetic tweak: a slightly transparent glass section on the rear, likely over the vapor chamber, purely for visual effect.

The rear camera layout, triple lens arrangement, and screen sizes are expected to remain the same.



Rumors also indicate a smaller Dynamic Island or even a punch-hole display, possibly made possible by moving Face ID sensors under the screen.

These early rumors suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could be a unique transitional design, paving the way for larger changes in Apple's 2027 20th-anniversary model.



iPhone 18 Pro Max display

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are iPhone 17 series, around 6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.86 inches for the Pro Max, with a resolution of 1.5K. ThePro and Pro Max are expected to feature new LTPO+ display technology in 2026, which should allow higher refresh rates while using battery power more efficiently. The screens are rumored to stay roughly the same size as theseries, around 6.27 inches for the Pro and 6.86 inches for the Pro Max, with a resolution of 1.5K.

* - anticipated

These panels should be bright and anti-reflective, as they are on their predecessors.

Leaks suggest Apple may switch to a punch-hole design for the front camera, moving Face ID and other sensors under the display. This change would increase the screen-to-body ratio while avoiding the potential image quality issues of under-display cameras. The cutout is expected to be small and positioned in the top-left corner of the display.



Leaks suggest Apple may switch to a punch-hole design for the front camera, moving Face ID and other sensors under the display. This change would increase the screen-to-body ratio while avoiding the potential image quality issues of under-display cameras. The cutout is expected to be small and positioned in the top-left corner of the display.

iPhone 18 Pro Max battery

While there are no indications so far that Apple would substantially increase the battery capacity on the iPhone 18 Pro, there are While there are no indications so far that Apple would substantially increase the battery capacity on thePro, there are reports suggesting the Pro duo could offer a notable battery advantage.

Apple is expected to bring its in-house cellular modem to next year's Pro models, allowing tighter integration between hardware and software. This optimization could improve efficiency, giving the iPhone 18 Pro longer battery life compared with using a Qualcomm chip.

Expected battery capacity:

iPhone 18 Pro: ~4,000 mAh

Pro: ~4,000 mAh iPhone 18 Pro (eSIM): ~4,250 mAh

Pro (eSIM): ~4,250 mAh iPhone 18 Pro Max: ~4,800 mAh

Pro Max: ~4,800 mAh iPhone 18 Pro Max (eSIM): ~5,100 mAh





iPhone 18 Pro Max features and software





iOS 27 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, bringing deeper Apple Intelligence integration and a more refined Siri experience. Some of the AI tools delayed for iPhone 17 may finally arrive, giving Apple a chance to catch up with rivals that already lean heavily on generative AI.



For the iPhone 18 Pro, one of the key upgrades



Apple's push for AI is the main driver behind these changes, as the company looks to avoid the incomplete rollout issues that plagued earlier iPhones. With iOS 27 and upgraded hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be Apple's most AI-focused device yet.



iOS 27 is expected to launch alongside thelineup in 2026, bringing deeperintegration and a more refined Siri experience. Some of the AI tools delayed formay finally arrive, giving Apple a chance to catch up with rivals that already lean heavily on generative AI.For thePro, one of the key upgrades could be higher-performance RAM sourced from Samsung. This 6-channel memory would deliver greater bandwidth, enabling smoother multitasking and powering more advanced AI features. Faster RAM would also boost overall performance across apps, gaming, and productivity.Apple's push for AI is the main driver behind these changes, as the company looks to avoid the incomplete rollout issues that plagued earlier iPhones. With iOS 27 and upgraded hardware, thePro is shaping up to be Apple's most AI-focused device yet.

iPhone 18 Pro Max hardware and specs





iPhone 18 Pro Max specs:

CPU: A20 Pro

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: up to ~5,100 mAh

Charging: up to 40W wired charge

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB / 2 TB

Camera setup: 200 MP main camera sensor, 48 MP telephoto, 48 mp ultra-wide, 18 MP selfie with Center Stage

Connectivity: Apple's in-house C2 modem



iPhone 18 Pro specs:

CPU: A20 Pro

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: from ~4,100 mAh

Charging: up to 40W wired charge

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB

Camera setup: 200 MP main camera sensor, 48 MP telephoto, 48 mp ultra-wide, 18 MP selfie with Center Stage

Connectivity: Apple's in-house C2 modem





iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be major hardware upgrades, with reports pointing to Apple introducing its first in-house 5G modem for flagship models. This new chip, likely called the C2, is expected to deliver better efficiency than Qualcomm's modems while also supporting mmWave, which was missing from Apple's earlier C1 modem. Improved efficiency could also mean noticeable gains in battery life.



At the heart of the Pro duo will be Apple's A20 Pro processor, rumored to be the first iPhone chip built on TSMC's 2nm process. The smaller node promises up to 15% faster performance and as much as 30% better power efficiency on the A20 compared to the A19. For the Pro models, Apple may also debut a new packaging method called Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM), which integrates memory closer to the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine to boost performance and keep the device running cooler.



ThePro and Pro Max are shaping up to be major hardware upgrades, with reports pointing to Apple introducing its first in-house 5G modem for flagship models. This new chip, likely called the C2, is expected to deliver better efficiency than Qualcomm's modems while also supporting mmWave, which was missing from Apple's earlier C1 modem. Improved efficiency could also mean noticeable gains in battery life.At the heart of the Pro duo will be Apple's A20 Pro processor, rumored to be the first iPhone chip built on TSMC's 2nm process. The smaller node promises up to 15% faster performance and as much as 30% better power efficiency on the A20 compared to the A19. For the Pro models, Apple may also debut a new packaging method called Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM), which integrates memory closer to the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine to boost performance and keep the device running cooler.





Should I wait for the iPhone 18 Pro Max?







You should wait for the iPhone 18 Pro duo if you want Apple’s biggest leap in performance, efficiency, and camera technology in years.



