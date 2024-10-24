The best iPhone to buy in 2024: our verdict

As is tradition, this year's iPhone 16 series was introduced in September and launched soon after. The reception this time around seems more mixed than usual. Unlike in other years, when the Pro models were the center of attention, this time people are more excited about the non-Pro variants because they got a more obvious design refresh and a bigger upgrade compared to previous years.





iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max units. As you probably know, Apple doesn't immediately discontinue older models. Instead, it keeps them around to sell at a lower cost, giving you an option to enter the iPhone world for slightly less. In other words, gone are the days when you only had to choose between a black and white iPhone 4. Nowadays, there are nine iPhone models available from Apple, up that to about 11 models in circulation while shops are clearingand Pro Max units.





It's natural to ask, which is the best iPhone ? Not necessarily in terms of tech and speed, of course — if you want the newest, fastest, best iPhone — just get the 16 Pro Max.





But most don't need that type of overkill device, so looking at the other models is a logical choice. But trying to navigate the maze of best iPhone for the price may be a bit confusing and requires some forethought and knowledge of what's come before. No worries, we gave the current iPhone portfolio some thought — and we have some suggestions for you.





So, the question is probably a bit more nuanced — what's the best iPhone to buy, considering your specific needs and preferences?





best iPhone money can buy.



It's always a personal choice, balancing budget against things like performance, camera, battery life, and overall usefulness. Some people may be ready to jump on the biggest and most expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max , which is objectively the best iPhone on the market. But others may be just fine with a standard iPhone 14 . Or, there are those that may prefer a small phone — that's where the SE comes in play.



Recommended Stories Below, you will find the iPhone models we believe are most worthy a purchase in late 2024, with our reasoning behind those choices.



Straight out of the gate, if you are out looking for the cheapest iPhone that can give you the best possible value — we've made a special article, where we hunt down offers on models that can still be found in new-old stock condition. Do have a look at the Here at PhoneArena, we have experience with iPhones since their appearance in 2007, and still hold on to all the latest models that currently run iOS 18 right now. So, let us try and help you get a bargain; or themoney can buy.It's always a personal choice, balancing budget against things like performance, camera, battery life, and overall usefulness. Some people may be ready to jump on the biggest and most expensive, which is objectively theon the market. But others may be just fine with a standard. Or, there are those that may prefer a small phone — that's where the SE comes in play.Below, you will find the iPhone models we believe are most worthy a purchase in late 2024, with our reasoning behind those choices.Straight out of the gate, if you are out looking for the cheapest iPhone that can give you the best possible value — we've made a special article, where we hunt down offers on models that can still be found in new-old stock condition. Do have a look at the Best cheap iPhone article here.

PhoneArena Rating: 8

PhoneArena Battery Score: 8 hours 30 minutes

PhoneArena Camera Score: 154





Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max What we like Refined titanium finish

Improved Photographic Styles and video features are welcome

Slightly larger display is a noticeable upgrade What we don't like Grounded, maybe a bit boring color options

Camera button is good, but its positioning is a bit iffy

USB 3 on the phone, no USB 3 cable in the box 8 PhoneArena Rating 7.5 Price Class Average Battery Life 8.5 7.6 Photo Quality 7.7 7.4 Video Quality 7.1 6.6 Charging 5.1 5.5 View all ratings Performance Peak 7.1 6.6 Performance Daily 8.3 7.7 Display Quality 8 8 Design 8 7.8 Wireless Charging 7.9 7 Biometrics 8 7.8 Audio 8 7.8 Software 10 9.5 Why the score? This device scores 6.3 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max How do we rate? 5.5 User Score (2 reviews) Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Best Buy

The new iPhone 16 Pro Max does not look entirely redesigned, but it did get a couple of tune-ups. Notably, the display grew a bit — no up to 6.9", from 6.7". The difference is achieved by a much slimmer bezel and slightly bigger body. While the 0.2" sceen size increase is not major, the iPhone 16 Pro Max does look much cleaner from the front, with that thinner border.





iPhone 16 Plus for its big 6.7-inch screen, but the Pro series still holds the 120 Hz ProMotion display hostage. So the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max still have the extra-smooth feeling screens. The chip in the Pro models is the Apple A18 Pro, which is only a hair faster than the regular A18 in CPU tasks. It is, however, better at 3D rendering, so gaming and graphical-heavy apps will run better on the Pro Max.



For the camera, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a lot of the same specs as the You may still be tempted to get anPlus for its big 6.7-inch screen, but the Pro series still holds the 120 Hz ProMotion display hostage. So theand Pro Max still have the extra-smooth feeling screens. The chip in the Pro models is the Apple A18 Pro, which is only a hair faster than the regular A18 in CPU tasks. It is, however, better at 3D rendering, so gaming and graphical-heavy apps will run better on the Pro Max.For the camera, thehas a lot of the same specs as the iPhone 15 Pro Max — 48 MP main and 12 MP telephoto 5x zoom camera have remained seemingly unchanged. But the ultra-wide snapper was upgraded with yet another 48 MP sensor to match the main one. It will still take photos with binned pixels at 12 MP resolution by default, but just as with the main camera, you have access to a full-res mode for 48 MP snaps.





Another big new thing about the 16 series entirely is the new Photographic Styles. The feature itself is old, but has now been upgraded with more styles and more fine controls, so you can really dial in... well, your style. They are fun to play with and may give you one or two results that you really like, but not an entire gamechanger. It is unclear whether these will be available on older iPhones, we wager not.



You can also now record slow-mo at 4K, which is a welcome update, even if niche. The iPhones' slow-mo has been lagging behind for the past few years — not in the intended way, that is.





The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are currently the iPhones with the best cameras. The 15 Pro Max isn't far behind, it just doesn't have that ultra-wide camera upgrade. Plus, the new Photographic Styles and 4K slow-mo are reserved for iPhones 16 and up.







