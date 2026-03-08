Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price









The big problem was The big problem was Google inexplicably needed almost another two months to actually start shipping its latest Apple Watch alternative to its earliest adopters, at which point some prospective buyers began taking issue with the new wearable's $349.99 (and up) list price.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) $60 off (15%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel Watch 4 ... did not for some reason. Well, that changes today... sort of, as Amazon is finally selling the newest Google-made intelligent timepiece at a larger discount than $50 in its most affordable variants. That quickly became an even bigger issue as the only slightly inferior Pixel Watch 3 scored heftier and heftier discounts while the... did not for some reason. Well, that changes today... sort of, as Amazon isselling the newest Google-made intelligent timepiece at a larger discount than $50 in its most affordable variants.



Recommended For You

We're talking about GPS-only models in 41 and 45mm case sizes, which are typically available for $349.99 and $399.99, respectively. For a presumably limited time, both of those list prices are marked down by 60 bucks, which is... obviously not that much better than $50, but it does technically qualify as a new record high discount (at least as far as non-cellular-capable units are concerned).









Pixel Watch 4 deal makes this product impossible to turn down (especially when the Pixel Watch 3 is still While I'm not going to claim that Amazon's latest and greatestdeal makes this product impossible to turn down (especially when theis still available at substantially deeper discounts ), I believe this might actually be the first time since Google's (belated) October 2025 release when the new smartwatch can reasonably be considered a smart purchase.





$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible