Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The latest and greatest Google-made smartwatch is available at its deepest discount yet in GPS-only models.
That's a very good-looking display and overall design for Google's latest in-house smartwatch. | Image by PhoneArena
Unveiled in August 2025 with an undeniably gorgeous design, a powerful Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor under its hood, a stunning LTPO AMOLED touchscreen with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, blazing fast charging, and excellent battery life (at least by Wear OS standards), the Pixel Watch 4 instantly became a top contender for the title of best smartwatch an Android phone user could buy.
The big problem was Google inexplicably needed almost another two months to actually start shipping its latest Apple Watch alternative to its earliest adopters, at which point some prospective buyers began taking issue with the new wearable's $349.99 (and up) list price.
That quickly became an even bigger issue as the only slightly inferior Pixel Watch 3 scored heftier and heftier discounts while the Pixel Watch 4... did not for some reason. Well, that changes today... sort of, as Amazon is finally selling the newest Google-made intelligent timepiece at a larger discount than $50 in its most affordable variants.
We're talking about GPS-only models in 41 and 45mm case sizes, which are typically available for $349.99 and $399.99, respectively. For a presumably limited time, both of those list prices are marked down by 60 bucks, which is... obviously not that much better than $50, but it does technically qualify as a new record high discount (at least as far as non-cellular-capable units are concerned).
Yup, the Pixel Watch 4 looks pretty good on a user's wrist as well. | Image by PhoneArena
While I'm not going to claim that Amazon's latest and greatest Pixel Watch 4 deal makes this product impossible to turn down (especially when the Pixel Watch 3 is still available at substantially deeper discounts), I believe this might actually be the first time since Google's (belated) October 2025 release when the new smartwatch can reasonably be considered a smart purchase.
Smarter than a Galaxy Watch 8 or Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (especially at their own excellent new discounts)? That remains debatable, although our in-depth Pixel Watch 4 review highlights this bad boy's exceptional value, and if you also dig its design more than those of other premium Android-compatible smartwatches on the market today, you know what to do, and you probably know you're not advised to waste any more time.
