Galaxy Z Fold 8 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

What we know so far





Galaxy Z Fold 7 , The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated foldables of 2026. Following in the footsteps of the super-thin Samsung 's next-gen foldable is expected to arrive in July 2026 with several thoughtful upgrades, even if its core design remains familiar. Leak history around the Fold 8 has been minimal, so far suggesting that Samsung is aiming to refine the experience rather than reinvent it.



Among the standout improvements, the Fold 8 is rumored to feature a slightly larger inner display with a revised aspect ratio and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It's expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, alongside a significantly larger 5,000 mAh battery.













Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected in the summer of 2026 at the usual July Unpacked event. In 2025, the date for the event was July 9.





There's a period of about 14 days after the official unveiling, and only then the device is released to end users. But you'll be able to pre-order it on the very day of its premiere.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 price and deals





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 won't be cheap and although there are no leaks regarding its price, it would be surprising if arrives below the $1,999 mark.





The foldable technology is still expensive and no manufacturer has come up with a true budget-friendly handset that bends and folds.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals





The Samsung Store: Samsung typically provides substantial trade-in offers through its official website, alongside promotions available through carriers.



: At launch, high-end phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are usually backed by strong carrier promotions. Verizon is expected to offer up to $1,000 off with a qualifying trade-in when adding a new line on an eligible Unlimited plan.



T-Mobile: T-Mobile is likely to continue its trend of offering strong promotions on premium Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Anticipated deals may include up to $1,000 off with a qualifying trade-in on plans like Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, or discounts in the $600–$800 range when adding a new line.



AT&T: AT&T is also expected to offer up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and some unlimited plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 .



Verizon : At launch, high-end phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are usually backed by strong carrier promotions. is expected to offer up to $1,000 off with a qualifying trade-in when adding a new line on an eligible Unlimited plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 camera



Galaxy Z Fold 8 expected camera setup, if nothing changes:

10MP Cover Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 120˚

200MP Wide-angle Camera, Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7,

10MP Telephoto Camera, PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X

10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 100˚

The above is what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers in terms of cameras. Since it's a book style foldable, you might notice there are lots of snappers – that's because there are selfie cameras on both the outer and inner display. Samsung will probably update a few of those for the Z Fold 8: let's hope the dedicated zoom gets a larger, more capable sensor.

Since this will be a Galaxy Z flagship, there'll be numerous software optimizations and tricks for better shots.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to push camera performance even further, building on the major improvements introduced with the Fold 7 . If Samsung continues its trend, the Fold 8 may retain the powerful 200 MP main sensor – shared with the S25 Ultra – but could see refinements in image processing, likely through an upgraded version of the ProVisual Engine. Expect enhancements in speed, low-light performance, and motion detection for both photos and night video.



Samsung is also expected to continue integrating AI-powered tools tailored for the foldable's large screen. Features like Photo Assist, Portrait Studio, and Generative Edit may return with added functionality or improved results. Tools for side-by-side editing and real-time comparisons should also be carried over, possibly with smoother performance and more intuitive controls.



While major changes to the hardware may be minimal after last years leap (on the main camera front), Samsung will likely focus on refining the user experience and boosting the phone's creative capabilities.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 storage





Galaxy Z Fold 8 storage capacity:





256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





Samsung is expected to continue offering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations. As with the previous model, RAM will likely start at 12 GB, with a 16 GB option reserved for the top-tier 1 TB variant. External storage is unlikely to return, as the lack of a microSD card slot has become standard across Samsung's flagship lineup. This means users will need to choose their storage tier carefully, since there won't be an option to expand it later.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 design

Based on a very early leak , the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to lack titanium in its chassis

After introducing a titanium backplate on the Fold 7 for improved rigidity and reduced weight, Samsung may return to carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in next year's model.



The potential downgrade isn't necessarily by choice – titanium supply issues, especially tied to ongoing US-China trade tensions, may be pushing Samsung back to more readily available materials like CFRP, which was used in older Fold models.



If true, the Fold 8 may lose some of the premium feel and structural benefits of titanium. However, no final decisions have been confirmed, and Samsung is likely still evaluating its options.

Fold 7 . It will be interesting to see if a weight at around 215 grams could be achieved, which is lighter than the S25 Ultra. Thickness may remain close to 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded (which is already impressive), unless Samsung manages further minor reductions.



Durability will likely remain a focus. The Fold 7 's upgraded Armor FlexHinge and multi-rail structure helped reduce screen creasing while boosting strength. Samsung may stick with or slightly improve this system, along with its Advanced Armor Aluminum frame, which was 10% stronger in the Fold 7 .



Samsung will want to continue refining the Galaxy Z foldable design, building on the improvements introduced with the Fold 7 . It will be interesting to see if a weight at around 215 grams could be achieved, which is lighter than the S25 Ultra. Thickness may remain close to 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded (which is already impressive), unless Samsung manages further minor reductions.

Durability will likely remain a focus. The Fold 7 's upgraded Armor FlexHinge and multi-rail structure helped reduce screen creasing while boosting strength. Samsung may stick with or slightly improve this system, along with its Advanced Armor Aluminum frame, which was 10% stronger in the Fold 7 .

Color options for the Fold 8 will probably include a mix of new and returning finishes, along with a couple of online exclusives through Samsung's official store as usual.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 display

For the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it could be the case that the inner display size grows slightly from the 8 inches, per this early leak . No concrete numbers are mentioned, but Samsung could update the aspect ratio of the inner screen as well.

The cover display should continue to use Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a tough yet thin glass-ceramic material that improves durability and crack resistance.



The main display will probably keep the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and high contrast. Features like Vision Booster and a peak brightness near 2,600 nits should help with outdoor visibility, while a smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations and scrolling fluid.



Recent models have made significant strides in protecting the inner screen from scratches and fingernail marks, and the Fold 8 is expected to maintain or improve this durability. The crease in the middle of the display will likely still be noticeable to the touch, but less visible visually, especially in softer light – continuing the gradual refinement seen in recent foldables.



Galaxy Z Fold 8 battery

If this early leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could get a 5,000 mAh capacity battery, which would be a great upgrade over the ~4,300 mAh cell of its predecessor:

The Galaxy Fold 8 is expected to feature a confirmed 5000mAh battery (75% certainty), a larger inner display with adjusted aspect ratio (80% confirmed), and improved cameras (42% confirmed). — kro (@kro_roe) July 25, 2025

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Fold 7 didn't improve battery endurance despite its efficiency claims, so the Fold 8's rumored bigger battery should be a welcomed addition. Otherwise, real-world battery performance is expected to remain similar or only see minor gains if the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset is more energy efficient.

Charging speeds will likely stay around 25W wired and 15W wireless, as Samsung has yet to increase these for the foldable line, putting it behind some rivals offering faster charging.



As with previous models, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is not expected to include a charger in the box. To charge it properly, you'll need a USB Power Delivery PPS charger rated at 25W or higher and a USB-C to USB-C cable rated for 3A.



Thanks to Samsung's use of charging standards, you can safely use reliable third-party chargers from brands like Anker, Ugreen, or Baseus without issues.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 features and software



For the Galaxy Z Fold 8, we can expect Samsung to launch it with One UI 8 .5 or One UI 9 out of the box.





One UI 8 on the Fold 7 . AI features will likely become even smarter and more integrated, offering smoother multitasking and deeper contextual assistance tailored for the large foldable display. Gemini Live could gain new capabilities, perhaps better understanding user intent and expanding real-time screen and camera sharing functions.



Flex Mode should continue evolving, possibly with more apps optimized for split usage or new ways to interact when the device is partially folded. Samsung DeX will likely remain a key feature, maybe with improved wireless connectivity or enhanced productivity tools.



While it's uncertain whether S Pen support will return, Samsung might explore better stylus integration to appeal to power users.



Samsung should also maintain its commitment to long-term software support, ensuring the Fold 8 stays updated and secure for several years.



Also, the company will surely build on the strong software foundation introduced with One UI 8 on the Fold 7 . AI features will likely become even smarter and more integrated, offering smoother multitasking and deeper contextual assistance tailored for the large foldable display. Gemini Live could gain new capabilities, perhaps better understanding user intent and expanding real-time screen and camera sharing functions.

Flex Mode should continue evolving, possibly with more apps optimized for split usage or new ways to interact when the device is partially folded. Samsung DeX will likely remain a key feature, maybe with improved wireless connectivity or enhanced productivity tools.

While it's uncertain whether S Pen support will return, Samsung might explore better stylus integration to appeal to power users.

Samsung should also maintain its commitment to long-term software support, ensuring the Fold 8 stays updated and secure for several years.

Overall, the Z Fold 8's software will likely offer a more refined, intuitive, and powerful experience that makes the most of the foldable form factor.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 hardware and specs





Galaxy Z Fold 8's specs:

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2

RAM: Up to 16 GB

Battery: About 5,000 mAh

Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Camera setup: 200 MP main camera, a dedicated telephoto, an ultrawide snapper and two selfie cameras

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 once this top-tier chipset debuts in the fall of 2025. This will be one of the Z Fold 8's most important features, as expensive foldables simply can't allow any lagging or stuttering to occur. The phone will likely be super-thin an durable like its predecessor and with up to 16 GB of RAM, it's bound to handle any task you throw at it.





The battery is expected to grow to the 5,000 mAh zone, which will be superb, but Samsung really needs to do something about those charging speeds and up them by quite a bit.





The inner display could grow a bit from the current 8 inches, but more importantly – it could come with a slightly different aspect ratio.





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be a serious machine for serious power users (or media consumers). It won't be cheap, but there'll be tons of pros about it – the large inner screen turns the pocketable phone into a pro-grade mini tablet and one can multitask so much easier. Photo editing is also way better on a large screen.





Should I wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8?





You should wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if you have the money to spend and – even more importantly – if you need such a handset. Many users say they are perfectly fine with their non-folding slab phones; foldables are really different. If you're a Samsung fan, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 won't disappoint you, especially if it comes with a large battery on board.





You should not wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 if you're on a budget, or if you don't mind using rival foldables from Oppo, Xiaomi, or Apple – if Cupertino releases its own foldable in 2026. Also, if you've just bought yourself a 2025 flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 won't make a lot of sense, since it won't perform that much better compared to your current handset.

