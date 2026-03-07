Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?

Last month, T-Mobile made a surprising announcement. The carrier said that it would no longer reveal the number of postpaid phone net adds in the company's quarterly financial report. The metric is considered the most important information that a wireless provider announces every three months because of what the figure represents. Postpaid phone customers are a carrier's most stable customers since they are paying for the month of service they just used. They also have the largest bills to pay.

T-Mobile gives its explanation for making this change





Prepaid subscribers, on the other hand, are paying in advance for the upcoming month of service and, as a result, they are more sensitive to price changes. This makes them more likely to switch providers. T-Mobile typically leads the industry each quarter in postpaid phone net adds, which makes it seem strange that the company would decide to stop giving out this information.





T-Mobile claims that the reason for the change is that it wants to focus on accounts rather than lines. For example, if a family of four joins T-Mobile , it counts as one account but four lines. The carrier believes that measuring accounts over lines is preferable. Additionally, with T-Mobile expanding into 5G Home Internet and fiber, customers are bundling services under one account. As a result, the carrier feels that "Postpaid Net Account Adds" is a better metric to track instead of just phone lines.

Why T-Mobile's move is reminiscent of something Apple did





T-Mobile is under pressure for the first time in years. As legit as that sounds, could there be another, darker reason for T-Mobile to make this move? If T-Mobile expects its business to go south, it might do the same thing. But why would the carrier expect its business to change? Actually, there is a very good reason. The company's transition to a digital carrier means that all transactions are conducted over the controversial T-Life app. We can expect stores to close, reps to get laid off, and as customers get frustrated with the T-Life app, there could be some customers departing from T-Mobile. Add Verizon and its new customer-first culture, and T-Mobile is under pressure for the first time in years.



T-Mobile 's decision is reminiscent of the move Apple made when it stopped reporting unit sales for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This started with the fiscal fourth quarter earnings report in 2018, and today Apple reports only the revenue generated by each product over the quarter.

When T-Mobile will release its first quarterly report without postpaid phone net adds





T-Mobile 's action will make it harder for analysts to gauge how well T-Mobile is doing compared to Verizon . Both of T-Mobile 's rivals will continue to report their postpaid phone net adds. This is another risk that T-Mobile is taking; dropping the metric from its quarterly report could lead some analysts to drop coverage of T-Mobile or reduce their ratings on the stock. Some analysts might not feel comfortable with their forecasts without the data they used to get each quarter. This is a possibility, at least until a few quarters have gone by, and the analysts adjust to the new reality. 's action will make it harder for analysts to gauge how wellis doing compared to AT&T and. Both of's rivals will continue to report their postpaid phone net adds. This is another risk thatis taking; dropping the metric from its quarterly report could lead some analysts to drop coverage ofor reduce their ratings on the stock. Some analysts might not feel comfortable with their forecasts without the data they used to get each quarter. This is a possibility, at least until a few quarters have gone by, and the analysts adjust to the new reality.





T-Mobile 's postpaid phone net adds will be the company's Q1 2026 release, which is expected to be made public on April 23, 2026. That means that the last report to include the metric was The first quarterly report that will not include's postpaid phone net adds will be the company's Q1 2026 release, which is expected to be made public on April 23, 2026. That means that the last report to include the metric was the Q4 2025 release, which was announced on February 11





T-Mobile 's shares are recovering following a substantial decline from the 52-week high of $272.83 and its closing high of $268.25 made a year ago (March 3, 2025). Following a drop to $181.36, T-Mobile 's 52-week low, the shares have rebounded and closed Friday at $221.57. Over the last year, T-Mobile 's valuation has declined by $43.67 or 16.5%. For 2026 to date, the shares are up $21.99 or 11.02% indicating that the trend might have changed. Based on the current value of the stock, T-Mobile has a market capitalization of $244.14 billion.