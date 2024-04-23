Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPhone 16 AI features: Here is what to expect

By
0comments
iOS Apple
iPhone 16 AI features: This is what to expect to see
In less than a year, having generative AI and AI algorithms inside phones has become the "next big thing", as Google and Samsung lead the way with the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24. Now that the iPhone 16 announcement is starting to appear on the horizon, we expect Apple to also step up its game and introduce a bunch of neat AI features alongside its 2024 phone lineup.

With CEO Tim Cook hinting at major AI-related announcements for this year's worldwide developer conference (WWDC), it is safe to say that AI integration will be the main selling point for the iPhone 16 series.

Apple might be a little late to the party, but we are hoping to see the tech giant throw its own twist and offer something that stands out from the strong competition on the Android side. Here you will find everything we know about the iPhone 16 AI features so far.

Some of the information below is based on leaks and rumors, so keep in mind that not all that is mentioned here is guaranteed to come with this year's iPhones. If you prefer waiting until everything is official, you can come back after Apple's WWDC, which starts on June 10, when we will have the company will announce all iOS 18 AI features during the event.

All rumored iPhone 16 AI features


Siri Catches Up


We all know that Siri is far from being on the same level of smarts compared to Google Assistant (or Amazon Alexa). The iPhone 16 is said to change that with a massively upgraded Siri, which will offer similar functionality to that of ChatGPT.

More specifically, Siri should become capable of more complex tasks, such as summarizing text, giving more comprehensive answers to queries, proofreading, and more.

Recommended Stories
Apple insider Mark Gurman, who writes for Bloomberg, has also mentioned in one of his weekly newsletters that Siri and the Messages app might "field questions and auto-complete sentences..." This could also mean that, similarly to Google's Assistant, Siri will be capable of altering a text to change its tone, and even add suggestions on how to structure it.

AI-Enhanced Image and Video Editing


One of the main use cases for multimodal large language models (aka MLLMs), is to improve the image quality of photos and Videos. Google did this with its Magic Editor and Video Boost features, which automatically transform the content to make it look as good as possible.

Given Apple's intense focus on the iPhone's camera performance, it is not too far-fetched to think that the iPhone 16 will include similar features to boost the performance of its camera system.

In fact, Apple has already partnered with UC Santa Barbara researchers to develop an AI model that can edit images based on user instructions, the result of which we might well see in this year's lineup.

Content-aware Suggestions and Image Recognition


Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also stated that Apple might integrate AI in some of its own iOS applications. The specific examples Gurman mentions are automatically generated Apple Music playlists and the same for slides using the Keynote app.

Apple is apparently also working on a way to offer this functionality to third-party app developers.

On-device and Cloud-Based AI


According to one of the more recent Power On newsletters from Gurman, Apple plans to have most of the iPhone 16's AI features be carried out by on-device AI. The main reason behind this choice is security, which Apple is known for prioritizing with its devices.

Having most AI functionality happening on-device also means that features will work quickly. Cloud-based AI features usually have some delay as the information goes to the Cloud, gets processed, and is sent back to your phone again.

The major downside, however, is that on-device AI cannot handle extremely complex AI algorithms, something the more powerful Cloud computers are perfectly capable of. So, as leaks and reports have suggested, Apple might lean on Google's Gemini or another AI outfit for cloud-based AI features coming with the iPhone 16 series.

Conclusion


Unlike the information we had before Google's Pixel 8 series last year or Samsung's Galaxy S24 series that was released at the beginning of 2024, the AI capabilities of Apple's iPhone 16 lineup are rather vague.

Of course, there are a few safe expectations such as camera-related features, improvements to Siri, and some quality-of-life iOS upgrades being powered by Apple's upcoming generative AI. Thankfully, we don't have that much more to wait until WWDC, so we will get the juicy details soon enough.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless