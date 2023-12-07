iPhone 15 Review: big camera upgrade, but still no ProMotion

iPhone 15 Intro





The iPhone 15 is the new base flagship from Apple, and it brings along crucial improvements that for all intents and purposes should have been a part of the previous generation, the iPhone 14 . That said, we are happy to see the subtle, but noticeable design changes including the much-awaited USB-C port.





Hardware-wise, the new vanilla iPhone comes with a new chipset, a brand new 48MP main camera (the main star of the show), and a brighter display. There are also some improvements made to the camera app and some of its AI features, making the iPhone 15 a smarter camera phone compared to previous iterations.





iPhone 15's camera actually perform? Well, thankfully we have our new in-depth camera testing, where we score each individual camera, and then give an overall score for the whole camera system. You will find the results of our camera tests in the 'Camera' section of this review, and if you are interested to learn more about how we do our testing you can also read more about our camera rating process





So, the iPhone 15 comes with small but meaningful design alterations and new hardware in key areas such as the camera system, display, and processor. It is not all sunshine and rainbows though, as there are some choices Apple has made with the iPhone 15 which we are not too happy about. Let's dive in and and go through everything together.





*Disclaimer: You may notice review scores have changed on PhoneArena! Since September 20th, we have started using a new scoring system. Learn more about the You may notice review scores have changed on PhoneArena! Since September 20th, we have started using a new scoring system. Learn more about the new PhoneArena Smartphone Review Rating system here.





What's new about the iPhone 15 ?

48MP main camera

2x sensor crop

Improved camera features

A16 Bionic chipset

Dynamic Island

USB-C

Higher peak brightness

A textured matte back panel

iPhone 15 Unboxing









The unboxing experience with the iPhone 15 is the same as it was with other iPhone models during the past few years, with the one exception being the new USB-C to USB-C braided cable inside. This new cable should be more durable compared to the rubberized ones we used to get, but only time will tell.





Other than that, not much else has changed about the unboxing experience or the box itself.





iPhone 15 Specs







iPhone 15 Design and Colors



It's been a while since the last time Apple made any visible changes to its entry-level flagship, but the iPhone 15 is different in that regard. The first thing you notice is that the notch has been replaced with the Dynamic Island which debuted with last year's Pro models, so now all of the lineup looks the same at the front.

The second thing you notice when you grab the iPhone 15 in your hand — it feels arguably more comfortable to hold than the last three generations. That's because of the new every so slightly curved/contoured edges. The physical difference is small, but for me it felt like the handling it was noticeably more comfortable and pleasant. The second thing you notice when you grab thein your hand — it feels arguably more comfortable to hold than the last three generations. That's because of the new every so slightly curved/contoured edges. The physical difference is small, but for me it felt like the handling it was noticeably more comfortable and pleasant.

Apple has gone a little fancy with the back panel this year, with a new color-infused back glass panel which comes in a new matte finish. I am happy to say that this new matte texture does reduce greasy fingerprints, keeping the back clean and good-looking!

There's also the new USB-C port at the bottom of the phone, which we will talk about more a bit later when we touch upon the charging speeds. For now, all you need to know is that it does not come with the faster transfer speeds as the Pro models, they remain the same as before (USB 2.0 speeds).

In terms of colors, the iPhone 15 comes in five variants. The one we have here is the black version, and there's something very nice about it. Most of the back panel has a graphite hue to it, while the camera island and Apple logo are in jet-black.

iPhone 15 Display



The display of the iPhone 15 is a bit of a mixed bag. The previously Pro-exclusive Dynamic Island has now trickled down to the less expensive models alongside all of its software functionality and features, such as Live Activities which show real-time information from apps. This could be your next direction in Maps, the amount of time you have until your flight starts boarding, your food delivery status, and more.

Sadly, Apple has decided to keep the screen refresh rate capped at 60Hz on the iPhone 15 (and 15 Plus) , most likely to push more people into buying one of the more premium models. This is probably the biggest let-down, which we did expect, but it still feels like a letdown.



Sadly, Apple has decided to keep the screen refresh rate capped at 60Hz on the iPhone 15 (and 15 Plus), most likely to push more people into buying one of the more premium models. This is probably the biggest let-down, which we did expect, but it still feels like a letdown.

Most other phones on the Android side in this price category (and cheaper ones) have been offering a higher refresh rate display for years now, so it is hard to not see this as an obvious flaw in the iPhone 15. Of course, if you are coming from an older non-Pro iPhone you might not register this as an issue or a deal-breaker, but if your eyes have ever experienced the glory that is a smooth 120Hz or even a 90Hz screen refresh rate, then you would definitely feel its absence here.

Display Benchmarks



Apple has made this year's iPhones capable of reaching a higher 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness (almost 2x more than iPhone 14 ). This is not a change you will notice immediately when you buy the phone, but if you were to place it against an iPhone 14 or older, the difference is visible. HDR content in streaming platforms like Netflix look better too, with improved contrast levels that make the image pop out more than before.

Everything else about the display remains the same, meaning a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a pixel resolution of 2532 x 1170 and a pixel density of 457 PPI (pixels per inch).

iPhone 15 Camera



Apple iPhone 15 PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 152 147 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 157 154 Main (wide) BEST 83 83 Zoom BEST 24 19 Ultra-wide BEST 24 24 Selfie BEST 29 28 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 147 140 Main (wide) BEST 78 76 Zoom BEST 21 15 Ultra-wide BEST 23 23 Selfie BEST 27 26

Probably the most exciting upgrade the iPhone 15 comes with (that is if you like shooting photos and videos with your phone) is its new camera system and the improvements in some of the camera features.





Compared to the 12MP shots that the iPhone 14 and previous generations were shooting at, the new 24MP default does take up a bit more space, but not too much. Of course, you can still go into the phone's settings and make the camera default to 12MP shots if you want to save more space, and they still look better than before thanks to the larger sensor.



For starters, there is the new 48MP main camera which can shoot full 48MP images resulting in highly-detailed shots. By default, however, the camera uses pixel binning technology (which combines multiple pixels into larger ones to capture more light) to produce more storage-efficient 24MP photos, while still offering higher more detail compared to the last generation.

Compared to the 12MP shots that the iPhone 14 and previous generations were shooting at, the new 24MP default does take up a bit more space, but not too much. Of course, you can still go into the phone's settings and make the camera default to 12MP shots if you want to save more space, and they still look better than before thanks to the larger sensor.

We initially thought that Apple wouldn't let users utilize the full 48MP on the non-Pro models, but to our surprise there is also a toggle in the Settings app that makes that possible. Ones turned on from settings, you get a an option to switch between the full 48MP and whatever default mode (12/24MP) you have. Just keep in mind that when shooting in 48MP it is advisable to have an abundance of light, as that mode sacrifices some of the low-light capabilities of the camera.

The higher megapixel count also allows the iPhone 15 to crop in on the image sensor and achieve a high-quality 2x zoom compared to its predecessor. Keep in mind, however, that this is not the same as a dedicated telephoto camera. That said, there is a neat little feature that comes along with this 2x sensor crop and it is continuous zoom, meaning that while you zoom in and out from 1x to 2x the movement stays smooth and seamless.

Apple has automated, so to speak, the Portrait mode this year. With iPhone 15 , even if you don't switch to Portrait mode, the phone will automatically detect if there is a person or pet and capture the required depth information automatically. Users can then go to the Photos app and turn the photo into a portrait after it has already been taken, as well as switch the focus from one subject to another.

Main Camera - Day



The new 48MP camera and the 24MP photos it churns out are simply gorgeous! The higher levels of detail are definitely noticeable and set the new iPhone 15 apart from its predecessor. This is probably the most defining upgrade from all. HDR also seems to be better, meaning that it no longer tries to overcompensate the shadows by brightening them up too much.

Main Camera - Low-light



When the amount of light in the scene is exceptionally low, the iPhone 15 goes down to shooting in 12MP, in an effort to capture more light. This results in a less detailed and sharp image, but one that is well exposed. Again, we are happy to see here that the shadows remain dark and are not overly lifted to make the image appear brighter.

You might notice that the third image is sharper compared to the first two. That's because the phone decided there is enough light to shoot in the new 24MP default setting, so as long as you have enough artificial light you can still make use of the improvements in detail.

Zoom Quality



When it comes to zoom quality, the iPhone 15 can now utilize a 2X sensor crop mode that offers better quality than a simple 2X digital zoom. Despite that, the lack of a dedicated telephoto camera is still sorely missed on the vanilla iPhones. As you can probably tell from the sample images above, a 2X sensor crop simply does not cut it. Zooming in even further makes text appear weird as the phone does its AI "magic" to make the photo look better. Ultra-wide Camera



Not much has changed with the ultra-wide camera. It still shoots 12-megapixel photos with an extra wide field of view. Apple did mention that HDR and Night Mode shots should be better with all the cameras though, and while it does seem that the HDR performance has improved, it is hard to say the same about the low-light shots. Selfies



There are slight tweaks to the quality of pictures coming from the front camera, but they mostly look similar to before. Video Quality



iPhone 15 remains one of the best devices in the industry beating most of the Android competition with cleaner, crisper video and top-notch video stabilization. And we should add that the video quality between the iPhone 15 and When it comes to video quality, theremains one of the best devices in the industry beating most of the Android competition with cleaner, crisper video and top-notch video stabilization. And we should add that the video quality between theand iPhone 15 Pro series is actually not all that big.



There is only one real downside you should consider: it uses digital zoom, so it's not the best for zooming.

Those who really care about super high quality video and editing in post, however, should know that the vanilla iPhone 15 does not support ProRES recording, you only get that feature on the Pro iPhones.

iPhone 15 Performance







Last year Apple decided to equip its non-Pro iPhones with identical chipsets to those featured in the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 15, however, comes with the A16 Bionic (4 nm) that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022.





There is no visible difference between how the iPhone 15 feels when using it, and the iPhone 14 from last year. The A16 Bionic is faster, but not by too much. We didn't encounter any hiccups while using the phone whatsoever, with every task and navigating the UI being absolutely smooth. Would have been even smoother with a faster display refresh rate though!

Performance Benchmarks:





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 2950 Apple iPhone 14 3018 Samsung Galaxy S23 3807 Google Pixel 8 2417 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 1896 Apple iPhone 14 2115 Samsung Galaxy S23 2079 Google Pixel 8 1669 Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 2595 Apple iPhone 14 2122 Samsung Galaxy S23 2023 Google Pixel 8 1630 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 6651 Apple iPhone 14 4876 Samsung Galaxy S23 5180 Google Pixel 8 4302 View all





Compared to the A15, the A16 chipset offers 18% increased graphics performance and 7-11% increased processing speeds. It is also slightly more power-efficient. The RAM is still be 6GB, but that shouldn't bother you too much as at this point these are mainly numbers. What matters more is how the manufacturer, in this case Apple, utilizes those numbers and I can say that the iPhone 15 does not disappoint in terms of performance.





iPhone 15 Connectivity





The iPhone 15 is equipped with a second generation Ultra Wideband chip letting it connect to other devices using the same chip at up to a 3 times longer distance than before. Apple showcased this upgrade by combining Precision Finding with the Find My friends feature, allowing users to find exactly where someone who's shared their location with them is.





A new connectivity-related feature coming with the iPhone 15 is something Apple aptly calls Roadside Assistance via satellite, and it is exactly what it sounds like — an extension of SOS via Satellite that's meant for situations where your trusted vehicle has left you stranded somewhere on the road. The feature is first launching in the U.S. with AAA, and it will be free for 2 years with an iPhone 15 purchase.





iPhone 15 Software

iPhone 15 launched with iOS 17 and it has just received the iOS 17.1 update, which comes with a some new features and important bug fixes.

For starters, the AirDrop upgrade that allows for AirDrop transfers to continue even when the sender and recipient are no longer close to each other is now available and turned on by default. The feature allows your iPhone to transition from a Bluetooth and peer-to-peer WiFi connection combination (which is basically what AirDrop is) to one over mobile data. The cellular connection is not as fast though, so don't be surprised if the transfer speed reduces once you go out of range. You can toggle this on or off if you go into AirDrop settings, it is at the bottom where it says "OUT OF RANGE" and "Use Mobile Data".

Another change that came with iOS 17.1 is the ability to choose a folder in your gallery from which the phone will shuffle the photos inside. This way you can have a specific folder just for wallpapers and select it, instead of going through your whole gallery and selecting specific photos one by one.

One of the cooler new features of iOS 17 — and bound to be loved by many users — is the ability to customize how you appear on a recipient's call screen. You can choose a photo or a memoji and customize the look of the whole image.

Speaking of calls, an iPhone 15 -specific feature of iOS 17 is the ability to share your contact information more easily than before, thanks to the so-called NameDrop. It works by getting two iPhone 15s (or newer) very close to each other, which activates a satisfying new animation, bringing out the aforementioned contact screen you customized to your liking. You can have different contact screens ready to be shared depending on whether you want give someone your business contacts or personal ones, for example.

iPhone 15 Battery and Charging









Battery life on the iPhone has been top notch since the iPhone 13 series, with the iPhone 14 bringing small improvements on that front. Unfortunately, the iPhone 15 doesn't seem to have anything new to offer here, so and the results are more or less similar to what we got with the last generation.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 7h 51 min Apple iPhone 15 Plus 11h 14 min Apple iPhone 14 8h 35 min Samsung Galaxy S23 8h 6 min Google Pixel 8 9h 36 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 13h 25 min Apple iPhone 15 Plus 16h 21 min Apple iPhone 14 15h 23 min Samsung Galaxy S23 15h 21 min Google Pixel 8 15h 39 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 15 8h 24 min Apple iPhone 15 Plus 11h 22 min Apple iPhone 14 6h 44 min Samsung Galaxy S23 6h 7 min Google Pixel 8 6h 33 min View all





Now, one would think the iPhone 15 charging speed would increase given the new USB-C port but, unfortunately, it remains capped at the same 20W wired charging. Besides the lack of a faster display refresh rate, this is the second big letdown with the iPhone 15. The 15W MagSafe wireless charging is also unchanged.

PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better Apple iPhone 15 32

60

1h 55 min

Apple iPhone 15 Plus 27

55

1h 32 min

Apple iPhone 14 31

60

1h 28 min

Samsung Galaxy S23 28

58

1h 8 min

Google Pixel 8 30

55

1h 24 min

View all







Interestingly, the iPhone 15 is not really doing so well in this segment when compared to the competition, or even to its predecessor. The Google Pixel 8, Galaxy S23, and the iPhone 14 all did much better during our web browsing and video streaming tests in comparison. Where the iPhone 15 did win decisively, however, was in our 3D gaming test. It seems Apple has had some trouble optimizing the A16 Bionic for the more simple tasks with its latest entry-level flagship.



Audio Quality

Audio quality remains similar to that of the iPhone 14 , with the iPhone 15 keeping its title of one of the best-sounding smartphones currently on the market. Nothing new to mention here though, and the same goes for the haptic feedback, which is just as amazing as ever thanks to that TapTic engine.

Alternatives

When it comes to iPhone 15's competition, it is quite clear what Apple has to race with: Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 8

The Galaxy S23 comes with an extra dedicated telephoto camera with 3X zoom, a smoother 120Hz display, and by the looks of our tests more capable when it comes to gaming. The iPhone 15 did win when it came to battery endurance during gaming though, and overall, so there's that. We would also argue that the iPhone captures significantly better images and video thanks to its new main camera.

The Google Pixel 8 , which does not come with a dedicated telephoto camera just like the iPhone 15 , does have some neat and useful camera tricks in the form of special software such as Face Unblur, Magic Editor, Audio Eraser, and more. There's also the fact of those 7 years of promised software updates which beats Apple's minimum of 5 years (although sometimes iPhones get more).

It goes without saying that no matter which one of these three phones you choose you are getting the best that is out there, just a different flavor of it. What will probably help you choose at the end is the unique software experience each one brings, as at this point most hardware specs are quite similar in the flagship spectrum.

Summary



Compared to the iPhone 14 from last year, the iPhone 15 is somewhat more worthy of being called a "new generation". It has a significantly better main camera compared to its latest predecessors, a more refined design with incremental but very effective changes like the USB-C and curved edges, and finally replaces the outdated notch with the Dynamic Island.

But when we factor in the lack of a higher display refresh rate and the fact that there is zero utilization of the USB-C port, the iPhone 15 leaves us wanting more. It almost feels like a slightly worse version of the iPhone 14 Pro, which can be the better purchase if found refurbished or second-hand for the same price tag as the iPhone 15, which is $799. That is if you don't want USB-C with your new iPhone.

Of course, you can wait for Google's Pixel 8 to see if that tickles your fancy, or take a look at Samsung's Galaxy S23 which does have a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a dedicated telephoto camera, often enjoying healthy discounts, unlike Apple's iPhones.

