Apple iPhone 16 Preview: A Step Forward, But Not a Giant Leap

iPhone 16 Intro









Well,



Besides the new button, users will also be getting a more powerful and power-efficient chip, longer battery life (supposedly), and maybe faster charging speeds. There are also a few other tweaks, but that's the rough summary of what you can expect from Apple's standard iPhone this year.



This is still a preliminary review, and we'll update it with the relevant benchmarks, camera score, battery tests, and final verdict once we conclude our review procedure. The iPhone 16 promises a new user experience thanks to AI features that will enhance daily tasks and bring about a new way to use your iPhone. But many of these new features will come at a later date, so what exactly are you paying the expected price of $800-$900 for?Well, Apple is said to have added a brand new button to its iPhone lineup this year, dubbed the Capture Button. You can probably already guess what it does yourself: a button dedicated to controlling the camera system of the phone.Besides the new button, users will also be getting a more powerful and power-efficient chip, longer battery life (supposedly), and maybe faster charging speeds. There are also a few other tweaks, but that's the rough summary of what you can expect from Apple's standard iPhone this year.This is still a preliminary review, and we'll update it with the relevant benchmarks, camera score, battery tests, and final verdict once we conclude our review procedure.





Table of Contents:





iPhone 16 Specs

New chip, larger battery





Let's start with an overview of the iPhone 16 specs:





*-rumored specs





iPhone 16 Design and Display Evolution requires change

Apple has mostly stuck to the same design for its flagship iPhones for the past three years or so. The typical iPhone shape is rectangular, with flat sides, front and back. Last year Apple altered the design a little to make the phone's edges less sharp and more ergonomic.

iPhone 16 is said to introduce yet another small design alteration, this time to the camera module. You see, Apple really believes that the This year theis said to introduce yet another small design alteration, this time to the camera module. You see, Apple really believes that the Vision Pro is the future, and one of the big features of that device is something called Spatial Video , which makes it so recorded footage with the latest iPhones can be experienced in a three dimensional space.

iPhone 16 (and the Plus) will most probably come with a new camera module that has the wide and ultra-wide cameras positioned vertically, much like with the But in order to capture Spatial Video, the iPhone needs to have two of its cameras sitting in a perfect vertical position so that, when you turn the phone horizontally, they can record simultaneously to produce a 3D image. For that reason, the(and the Plus) will most probably come with a new camera module that has the wide and ultra-wide cameras positioned vertically, much like with the iPhone X

The new placement of the two cameras at the back of the iPhone 16 means there is no longer need for a large square-shaped camera island, so the new module will take up less space. Of course, this will most likely result in more wobble when the phone is placed bare on a flat surface.

But a less noticeable but arguably more important new design feature is the highly anticipated Capture Button. It will be on the same side where the power button sits, but towards the lower end of the frame.

As the name suggests, the button's main function will be controlling the camera, and reports say that you will not only be able to affect the Camera app, but any other third-party app that uses the cameras. What's more, the Capture Button is said to be a pressure-sensitive button that lets you take photos and use swipe gestures to control camera settings.

The size and weight remain almost the same as what we had last year, with a little over 170g and a 6.1-inch display. Disappointingly, the display's refresh rate will likely also remain the same at 60Hz. Needless to say, this type of refresh rate is absurd at this point, and the sluggish feel of a standard iPhone display can feel... wrong.

The rest of the display is said to also be unchanged. We have an OLED panel with 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with the familiar Dynamic Island camera cutout in the front. What might change, however, is the display's maximum brightness levels, as some rumors claim Apple has worked to improve that area.



Biometrics, or the way you secure your phone, are still carried out via Apple's FaceID tech, which is the best in its class so far.



The The rest of the display is said to also be unchanged. We have an OLED panel with 2556 x 1179 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with the familiar Dynamic Island camera cutout in the front. What might change, however, is the display's maximum brightness levels, as some rumors claim Apple has worked to improve that area.Biometrics, or the way you secure your phone, are still carried out via Apple's FaceID tech, which is the best in its class so far.The iPhone 16 colors are always a big talking point prior and post announcement. Here are the ones we expect: Black

Blue

White

Green

Pink.





iPhone 16 Camera A new feature and a slightly better ultra-wide

iPhone 16 expected camera specs: Main — 48MP, 1/1.56" image sensor size, f/1.6 aperture

Ultra-wide — 12MP, f/2.2, Macro Control

Selfie — 12MP, f/1.9

Besides the Capture Button we mentioned earlier, there are a few more camera-related changes coming to the iPhone 16 that the spec sheet does not reveal.

Most notable out of all the expected iPhone 16 camera upgrades is Macro Control, which is said to finally trickle down from the Pro Models. This was a feature Apple introduced with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and it is one that many users love to play around with, so it would be kind of a big deal if it finally comes to the standard model.

Another, but probably not as significant upgrade is a new aperture for the ultra-wide camera, which is said to be f/2.2 vs the f/2.4 aperture on the iPhone 15 . This means the opening through which light enters will be wider, which should help the camera work better in low-light conditions, but it might also be a requirement for Macro Control.





iPhone 16 Performance & Benchmarks A18 will bring more power at a lower energy cost

The latest rumors say that the standard iPhone 16 will rock the new Apple A18 Bionic chip, which is said to be built on TSMC's new 3nm process called N3E. This new N3E process should be result in much greater efficiency, which in turn would lower the battery drain and reduce heat.

Recommended Stories The new A18 chip is also rumored to come with increased performance, or at least that's what some leaked early GeekBench 6 benchmark results pointed at in March this year.

The truth is that, even if they are true, benchmark results are not the best indicator of how well a device will perform. The best way is always through real-world usage, so we will let you know how the iPhone 16 handles during our time with it once it comes out. Don't worry though, if you are interested in some raw numbers we will also give you results from our dedicated performance tests.

The base storage will likely once again start at 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB being the other two options. All three configurations are said to come with 8GB of RAM, which is apparently the minimum for what the company calls Apple Intelligence, which will encompass all new The base storage will likely once again start at 128GB, with 256GB and 512GB being the other two options. All three configurations are said to come with 8GB of RAM, which is apparently the minimum for what the company calls Apple Intelligence, which will encompass all new iPhone 16 AI features





iPhone 16 Software

Stay tuned





iPhone 16 Plus will run on iOS 18 will make iPhones much more customizable than ever before, with the ability place apps wherever you want, alter app icon colors, and more. ThePlus will run on iOS 18 , the beta version of which we already took a look at in our dedicated iOS 18 preview article , so check that out if you are interested in details. The gist of it is thatwill make iPhones much more customizable than ever before, with the ability place apps wherever you want, alter app icon colors, and more.





Of course, the big deal here is the so-called Apple Intelligence, which also seems to be the main hook Apple wants to sell to potential new buyers. It will include features such as:



A much improved Siri that can carry out natural conversations and is generally much more capable in answering your queries and listening to your commands (no more "Here's what I found on the web"

Contextually aware AI that gives you personalized information via access to your photos, messages, emails, etc.

A Clean Up tool in the Photos app that allows you to remove unwanted objects

An image generating app

Tools to help you correct, write, and alter text in emails and messages

Genmojis (generative emojis that have the same design as other iOS emojis)

Enhanced Safari browser that can summarize web pages and remove unwanted elements



But there is a humongous caveat that will probably tone down the excitement around Apple Intelligence. Apple has announced that it will release these new AI-powered features via updates all the way up to the first half of next year. In fact, users won't get any of the new AI features until the iOS 18 .1 patch, which will come some weeks after the actuall launch.





iPhone 16 Battery A larger and redesigned battery

iPhone 15 . But size is not the only change that we expect to see regarding the battery this year. The iPhone 16 battery is rumored to be a larger 3,561 mAh one, which would be a 6% increase in battery capacity over the. But size is not the only change that we expect to see regarding the battery this year.

Apple is also said to have redesigned the battery's design, encasing it in metal to improve heat dissipation. With the more efficient chip, this change should help the iPhone 16 avoid any performance throttling issues.

The topic of charging is unclear at the moment. The Pro models are said to come with 40W of wired and 20W of wireless charging, but it is hard to say whether the iPhone 16 will get this upgrade. If we don't see any changes, the standard iPhone will come with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging.





iPhone 16 Audio Quality and Haptics

We expect the iPhone 16 to have the same reliable haptic feedback and dual stereo speakers as previous models. That said, we will update this section with some impressions once we get to hear the iPhone 16 's speakers for ourselves.



