Galaxy Z TriFold release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades
What we know so far
The Galaxy Z TriFold (or however it ends up being named) is going to be Samsung's first tri-foldable phone and a direct competitor to Huawei's Mate XT phones. The foldable has been teased by the South Korean company, and recent rumors and leaks are giving us quite a lot of information about it.
Reportedly, it may be on the expensive side – potentially costing around $3,000. Leakers claim it won't see a global market release, and it's possible that the innovative device is going to have a limited launch, at least at first.
We expect an internal display that folds in two places and a reliable camera system. In its folded state, it should be more or less like a regular phone, while in an unfolded state, it is said to be broader than 'normal' foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold.
Rumor has it that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is the chip said to be powering the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup.
Jump to:
Galaxy Z TriFold release date
This Galaxy Z TriFold's release date is a mystery at the moment. Samsung has never launched a trifoldable phone before, so there's no tradition to base our expectations on either.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Galaxy Z TriFold
|November, 2025*
|Limited release to select markets expected
* - probable dates
Galaxy Z TriFold price
Rumor has it that the tri-folding phone is going to be quite expensive. It may get a limited release only to markets such as South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and potentially the UAE. If true, this pretty much means that it won't really have a U.S. price.
However, reports are claiming that the device may start at around $3,000, so if it makes it to the United States, it would be one expensive phone.
However, reports are claiming that the device may start at around $3,000, so if it makes it to the United States, it would be one expensive phone.
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy Z TriFold
|-
|$3,000
|Unknown
|Unknown
*- anticipated prices
Galaxy Z TriFold camera
Samsung's foldables in the last few years have been getting camera upgrades, although initially, these phones didn't rock the latest and greatest in the camera department.
The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to also be equipped with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom.
12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
If these rumors are true, that puts the camera on the Galaxy Z TriFold similar (if not the same) to the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, you can safely expect great quality images similar to flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The only disadvantage it may have from the Ultra is that it doesn't zoom in as much, but apart from that, this camera system should offer reliable and good-looking photos.
Rumors claim that the Galaxy Z TriFold is going to be equipped with a 200 MP main camera, which is reportedly going to sport 100x zoom. This is obviously a premium camera, if the rumors are accurate.
The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to also be equipped with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom.
12 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.
If these rumors are true, that puts the camera on the Galaxy Z TriFold similar (if not the same) to the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So, you can safely expect great quality images similar to flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The only disadvantage it may have from the Ultra is that it doesn't zoom in as much, but apart from that, this camera system should offer reliable and good-looking photos.
The phone is also reportedly going to rock a punch-hole selfie camera on both the cover and foldable displays.
Galaxy Z TriFold expected camera setup:
- 200 MP main camera
- 12 MP ultra-wide
- 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
Galaxy Z TriFold storage
Rumors have not detailed what storage the Galaxy Z TriFold will come with at this point. However, it probably won't be too different from what Samsung offers with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Galaxy Z TriFold expected storage capacity:
- 1 TB
- 512 GB
- 256 GB
Galaxy Z TriFold design
Obviously, the design of the tri-folding phone is going to be its main selling point and quite alluring. The phone is expected to fold two times inwards, like a letter, unlike the Huawei Mate XT, in which one part of the screen folds inward and the other outward.
Unfortunately, this design isn't the best when it comes to durability. When folded, the foldable screen is exposed to the outside world, which could make it more prone to damage.
Samsung teased the device and showed how it will look.
Unfortunately, this design isn't the best when it comes to durability. When folded, the foldable screen is exposed to the outside world, which could make it more prone to damage.
Samsung teased the device and showed how it will look.
Also, people online were able to dig out more detailed shots of its design for fans' viewing pleasure.
For one, we see that the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to have thicker, more noticeable bezels compared to the Z Fold 7. It's possible that the South Korean giant plans to slim them down with the following generations, just like it did with the Fold series.
There's an interesting detail about the two hinges. One of them has a shorter radius, and the other has a longer one, which is done to accommodate the first foldable section.
Reportedly, in an unfolded state, the Z TriFold may be thinner than the Fold 7, which would be a feat of engineering if true, while when folded, it is expected to be slightly thicker.
Galaxy Z TriFold display
The tri-foldable display is also an attraction in itself. Reportedly, the screen will measure 10 inches diagonally in an unfolded state, which pretty much puts this phone in the tablet category. Folded, the screen is said to be 6.5 inches (which is the size of the outer screen of the Fold 7 as well).
|PhoneNema
|Screen size
|Brightness
|Galaxy Z TriFold
|6.5-inch folded, 10-inch unfolded*
|2,600 nits*
* - anticipated sizes
Rumors have not detailed exactly the type of screen that will be used, but we can presume it will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's. So, you can safely expect outstanding brightness, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, and rich color modes.
Of course, when talking foldable displays, we can't not address the crease that happens with the folding. Samsung has managed to improve the crease with the Fold 7, but I'd presume it won't get completely rid of it with the tri-folding phone. Especially since one part of it should fold on top of the other.
But hey, if you want to rock an impressive phone/tablet device, you may need to accept that the folding display is going to have a crease. So there's that.
Galaxy Z TriFold battery
Leaks and rumors have not detailed what the battery of the Galaxy Z TriFold may be. It should be big enough to be able to offer power to that big 10-inch display and that powerful processor, but its specs are not clear at the moment.
A sketch from a patent showing the TriFold may have three batteries. | Image Credit – KIPRI
It's likely that it will be similar to what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with, hopefully bigger. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W charging. Samsung may not use silicon-carbon battery tech just yet, unlike many Chinese phone makers, so we can't expect a significantly bigger battery for the TriFold just yet.
A patent was discovered showing that the foldable may have three batteries. It's still unknown what their capacity may be, though.
All in all, the phone's battery should, more or less, be able to give you a day of use. But we'll know more when leaks give us details about this, so there's still room for hope that Samsung may surprise us with a big and generous battery, potentially with silicon-carbon tech.
Galaxy Z TriFold features and software
The Galaxy Z TriFold may come with One UI 8.5. No leaks are saying what the OS will be just yet, but it's quite likely that it's going to either feature One UI 8.5 or One UI 8 (which is what the Z Fold 7 came with out of the box).
One UI 8.5 is expected to become official with the Galaxy S26 series early next year. The new OS is going to bring more customization options, new styles for the clock, and 3D icons, along with other small refinements and tweaks.
Of course, there will be some foldable-specific features that Samsung will offer with the TriFold, to take advantage of its bigger screen in an unfolded state, just like it does with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
One UI 8.5 is expected to become official with the Galaxy S26 series early next year. The new OS is going to bring more customization options, new styles for the clock, and 3D icons, along with other small refinements and tweaks.
Of course, there will be some foldable-specific features that Samsung will offer with the TriFold, to take advantage of its bigger screen in an unfolded state, just like it does with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Home-screen mirroring. | Image Credit - SamMobile
According to rumors, you'll be able to use multiple apps side by side, a feature that's reportedly dubbed "Split Trio". Other leaks claim that another Z TriFold feature would be the way that the cover screen is mirrored on the internal foldable display.
Galaxy Z TriFold hardware and specs
Galaxy Z TriFold's rumored specs:
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, possibly 16GB
- Battery: not leaked yet
- Charging: potentially 25W
- Storage: 256, 512GB, 1 TB
- Camera setup: 200 MP main, 10MP 3x optical zoom, 12MP ultra-wide
Overall, the Galaxy Z TriFold is going to rock the specs of a flagship phone. And for that rumored price, one wouldn't expect less of it. There are some rumors that the tri-folding device is going to rock 16GB of RAM. Probably that would be the variant with more storage.
Should I wait for the Galaxy Z TriFold?
- You should wait for the Galaxy Z TriFold ifyou really want to have that fancy and innovative tri-folding phone. Of course, we don't know yet if it will be available in the U.S. at all, but given that it may be announced quite soon, we'll know soon anyway.
- You should not wait for the Galaxy Z TriFold ifyou're not the type of person to try a first generation of a new type of phone. There may be some durability concerns and that's Samsung's first attempt at a tri-foldable, so if you don't want to risk it, stick with regular smartphones or foldables like the Z Fold 7 for a generation or two.
Latest Samsung rumors:
Follow us on Google News