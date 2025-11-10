Galaxy Z TriFold release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

This Galaxy Z TriFold's release date is a mystery at the moment. Samsung has never launched a trifoldable phone before, so there's no tradition to base our expectations on either.





Rumors have not detailed what storage the Galaxy Z TriFold will come with at this point. However, it probably won't be too different from what Samsung offers with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 .





Galaxy Z TriFold design









Unfortunately, this design isn't the best when it comes to durability. When folded, the foldable screen is exposed to the outside world, which could make it more prone to damage.



Obviously, the design of the tri-folding phone is going to be its main selling point and quite alluring. The phone is expected to fold two times inwards, like a letter, unlike the Huawei Mate XT, in which one part of the screen folds inward and the other outward. Unfortunately, this design isn't the best when it comes to durability. When folded, the foldable screen is exposed to the outside world, which could make it more prone to damage. Samsung teased the device and showed how it will look

















For one, we see that the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to have thicker, more noticeable bezels compared to the Z Fold 7 . It's possible that the South Korean giant plans to slim them down with the following generations, just like it did with the Fold series.



There's an interesting detail about the two hinges. One of them has a shorter radius, and the other has a longer one, which is done to accommodate the first foldable section.



Reportedly, in an unfolded state, the Z TriFold may be thinner than the Fold 7, which would be a feat of engineering if true, while when folded, it is expected to be slightly thicker. For one, we see that the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to have thicker, more noticeable bezels compared to the. It's possible that the South Korean giant plans to slim them down with the following generations, just like it did with the Fold series.There's an interesting detail about the two hinges. One of them has a shorter radius, and the other has a longer one, which is done to accommodate the first foldable section.Reportedly, in an unfolded state, the Z TriFold may be thinner than the Fold 7, which would be a feat of engineering if true, while when folded, it is expected to be slightly thicker.





Galaxy Z TriFold display





The tri-foldable display is also an attraction in itself. Reportedly, the screen will measure 10 inches diagonally in an unfolded state, which pretty much puts this phone in the tablet category. Folded, the screen is said to be 6.5 inches (which is the size of the outer screen of the Fold 7 as well).





* - anticipated sizes







Rumors have not detailed exactly the type of screen that will be used, but we can presume it will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 's. So, you can safely expect outstanding brightness, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, and rich color modes.



Of course, when talking foldable displays, we can't not address the crease that happens with the folding. Samsung has managed to improve the crease with the Fold 7, but I'd presume it won't get completely rid of it with the tri-folding phone. Especially since one part of it should fold on top of the other.



But hey, if you want to rock an impressive phone/tablet device, you may need to accept that the folding display is going to have a crease. So there's that.



