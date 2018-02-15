Phones with best battery life this year

Which phone has the best battery life?





If you are looking for a phone that you know will last you through the longest of days or if you want to avoid buying a phone with poor battery life, you need to know those battery numbers.





We have tested all major new phones and we have found that battery life depends not only on the battery size, but on a number of other variables from software to display quality and other optimizations.





Of course, measuring battery life is complicated and it varies a lot depending on how you use your phone. For OLED screens, every single pixel matters and if you look at a picture with a lot of whites it would drain more than a photo with darker colors because every individual pixel consumes energy there, unlike the one backlight for the whole screen of LCD displays. And then there is standby that is a topic of a different discussion. Keeping all of these many disclaimers in mind, we ran our proprietary benchmark test that is the same across different devices and we have set the brightness of screens at the same level to keep things on equal terms.





Here are the results:





Phones with the best battery life

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite



Samsung sure made use of the space within the





LG G8X ThinQ

Samsung sure made use of the space within the Galaxy S10 Lite’s large body — it fitted a 4,500mAh cell inside and yes, it can keep the lights on for quite a while! In our use of the phone, we found that you can last two days with just typical average use. If you tend to game and watch one too many YouTube videos on your phone, that cell will still last you through the day. Thankfully, OneUI will always let you know how much time you have left, based on your usage patterns, which it will learn over time. One thing that's missing though is wireless charging

The LG G8X comes with a big, 4000mAh battery, and as you would expect, battery life is really good. Even with the DualScreen case on, it easily lasts through a day and a half of use. Without it, you'd be able to get through two days of use without much effort. My positive real-life impressions are backed by our in-house testing, which indicates that the G8X can outlast rivals like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10+ in areas like gaming and video streaming. The 16W charger in the box is far from the fastest we've seen, but given the capacity of the battery, it is good enough. A full charge from zero to full takes about 2 hours.





Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max





ASUS ROG Phone II



6000mAh – that's the amount of charge the Asus ROG Phone II can hold. To put this figure into context, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 + has a 4300mAh battery and the OnePlus 7 Pro holds 4000mAh worth of charge. The phone delivered a result of over 14 hours on our custom battery test, which makes it one of the longest-lasting phones we've tested. This result was achieved at a 60Hz display refresh rate. At 120Hz, the phone lasted 20 minutes less. Battery life while gaming, however, could have been better. Depending on what you're playing, the phone can lose from as little as a 8% to as much as 25% of charge per hour of gaming. That's with X-Mode and LED light effects enabled. But if it is used as a normal phone, the ROG Phone II easily lasts 2 days between charges.







Samsung Galaxy A51







The Galaxy A51 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, the same size as on its predecessor, the A50, and the battery life is solid. We were getting a full day of use without any worries and if you don’t use the Always-On screen option and are not glued to your phone, you shall be able to last a day and a half or even two days off the charger. Overall, our tests show that the Galaxy A51 definitely scores way above the average in terms of battery life.

We have already made it clear that the battery life on the new iPhones has improved in a huge way. The official numbers say that you get a more than 30% improvement in video playback time. We are doing an extensive set of battery tests to give you a full picture of the battery performance, but for the moment, we can say that real life use proves these phones rank among the longest lasting.The iPhone 11 Pro will get you through even the longer days, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is an absolute champ that might give you an average of 2 days if you don't use it way too much.