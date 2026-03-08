Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Back in January, we told you that Google was testing a new feature for Google Messages' Smart Reply. As you might know, Smart Reply uses on-device AI to create responses that are contextually relevant to a message you just received. For example, you might receive a message that asks, "Should I meet you at the Diner at 5 pm?" The Smart Reply options might read, "I'll be there," or "I am on my way." In a single tap, you saved yourself some time and effort.

What the Tap to Send default Smart Reply setting does


When you tap on a Smart Reply, an action known as "Tap to Send" takes over and sends the Smart Reply you selected as a new message. The problem is that the Smart Reply could be sent with a typo or without giving you a chance to add to the response.

Screenshot showing Google Messages &amp;quot;Send to Draft&amp;quot; enabled.
The default set up, Tap to Send takes a Smart Reply you picked and sends it as a message instantly. | Image by PhoneArena

With the new update to beta version 20260303_00_RC00 of Google Messages, you can change Tap to Send to Tap to Draft (which was called "Tap to Edit" when tested earlier this year). Using the latter, a Smart Reply you select is sent to your message field so you can edit it before you send it. It also allows you to step back, take a breath, and pause for a beat before sending a Smart Reply. I can tell you that this feature is not on any stable version of Google Messages yet. Because I have the beta version of Google Messages running on my Pixel 6 Pro, the feature is on my phone.

Screenshot showing Google Messages &amp;quot;Tap to Send&amp;quot; enabled.
Toggle on the setting to enable Tap to Draft, which sends a Smart Reply to your text fiekd where you can edit it. | Image by PhoneArena

How to enable Tap to Draft


To change how you have Google Messages set up, open the app and tap the profile icon in the right corner of the app. Tap on Messages setting > Suggestions.  The second entry, the one under Smart Reply, will say Tap to Send by default. The toggle switch will be off. If you prefer to have Smart Reply messages you select go to the text field where you can edit it, toggle on the Tap to Send setting, and it will change to Tap to Draft. Whichever one you choose to go with will stay selected when you exit out of the app.

Google is always working on ways to improve certain apps and clearly, Google Messages is one of them.

