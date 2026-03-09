Grab the OnePlus 15 with $100 cash back and up to $180 in gifts at the official store

While the OnePlus 15 isn't on sale per se, you can slash its price with an eligible trade-in. OnePlus will even give you $100 cash back when you trade in a device. To make the offer even better, OnePlus is letting you choose between a few free add-ons, including a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3. This effectively adds up to $180 in extra value to your purchase, so be sure to snag these savings while the deal is still available.