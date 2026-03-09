Grab the OnePlus 15 with $100 cash back and up to $180 in gifts at the official store
As I just reported, OnePlus has a pretty tempting deal on its budget OnePlus Pad Go 2, offering it with a sweet discount and $205 in freebies. But while that’s definitely a promo I urge you to take advantage of if you’re in the market for a capable and affordable tablet, you may want to check out the tech giant’s offer on its OnePlus 15 if you’re looking for a new flagship phone with out-of-this-world performance.
While the handset isn’t on sale per se—meaning it’s available at its starting price of $899.99—you can currently score a $100 cashback bonus when you trade in an eligible device. To top this off, you can bundle your OnePlus 15 with a SUPERVOOC Type-A to Type-C cable, a 50W magnetic charger, a 5000mAh magnetic power bank, or—my personal favorite—a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and get the add-on for free.
Thanks to that, you can save up to an additional $180, making this deal actually pretty sweet, even though it doesn’t offer instant savings on the phone itself. Just don’t wait around, as the offer has been available for a while now. I don’t think it will expire any time soon, but I also don’t really know how long it will stay available either, which is why I urge you to be quick about it.
To tell you the truth, the OnePlus 15 offers such incredible value that it’s worth buying even at full price—and as an elite deal hunter, I don't say that lightly. While $899.99 is certainly an investment, it’s an unbeatable bargain compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s $1,299.99 starting price. Plus, you get one of the best phones on the market, which means it ticks all the right boxes.
Equipped with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, it’s an absolute beast. There’s nothing that can stand in its way, and I bet it can run any app or game without any hiccups on the Google Play Store. Additionally, it rocks a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp 2772 x 1272 resolution and a high 165Hz refresh rate. That means you can savor every second of PhoneArena’s YouTube videos in breathtaking quality. So, I definitely advise you to hop on our official YouTube channel and binge-watch our latest videos once you have the phone set up!
Beyond fast performance and stunning visuals, you also get a versatile triple 50MP camera system capable of capturing vibrant, color-rich photos. But all these highlights would be nothing if the phone didn’t have the power to back them up. That’s why it rocks a massive 7,300mAh battery that can easily push through two days of use on a single charge. Even better, when you eventually run low, the 80W fast charging on board will need just 45 minutes to bring it back to 100%, which is impressive to say the least.
Nonetheless, the phone brings a lot to the table. Not to mention that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will surely upgrade your listening experience with their premium sound, good battery life, and solid IP55 dust and water resistance rating. So, if both the device and the earbuds are just what you’ve been searching for, don’t miss out—save with this deal now before it’s too late!
