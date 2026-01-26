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Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

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glamothe
glamothe
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2mo ago

T-Life is supposed to make your life easier. I had seven numbers with T-Mobile on one account. Now, I'm down to four phones on the same account. The problem is that when you move the primary number for the account to another provider, T-Mobile disassociates the number for all purposes. I can't manage the remaining four numbers on the account unless my number is associated with T-Mobile. T-Mobile continues taking payments for the account via automated withdrawals. But now, I can't view statements, phone activity, etc. All that would be required would be a simple workaround from a development perspective. T-Mobile authenticated my credentials and was kind enough to tell me there's nothing they can do. I don't want my kids to have admin rights on a multi-line account. Does the T-Life Development Team have a solution?

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Exverizoncustomer
Exverizoncustomer
Arena Apprentice
• 2mo ago

You have to be kidding me Verizon be out T-Mobile for 5g reliability? Prove it! I has t-mobile in San Diego Area from 2004-2010. My sister's car broke down she was visiting my parents in San Diego CA and took my mom shopping at a local mall. One of my parents neighbors ran into them and brought my mom home. My sister had Verizon and had no cell service. I now live in South Central KY, I had Verizon for three years there were area I would travel through no cell service in KY. I gone through the same area with T-Mobile 5g I have cell service.

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hafizaameen
hafizaameen
Arena Apprentice
• 1mo ago

Wow, this is really helpful information! I appreciate you explaining the T-Life issue so clearly. Hopefully, the development team can come up with a simple solution soon. Thanks for sharing your experience, it’s really insightful!

Also, this is an amazing resource! I read the full specs and features of these T-Mobile models. If you’re interested in gaming performance, official and unofficial BD prices, and more, you can check it out here: T-Mobile models

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boeingflights [deleted]
boeingflights [deleted]
• 1mo ago
said:

T-Life is supposed to make your life easier. I had seven numbers with T-Mobile on one account. Now, I'm down to four phones on the same account. The problem is that when you move the primary number for the account to another provider, T-Mobile disassociates the number for all purposes. I can't manage the remaining four numbers on the account unless my number is associated with T-Mobile. T-Mobile continues taking payments for the account via automated withdrawals. But now, I can't view statements, phone activity, etc. All that would be required would be a simple workaround from a development perspective. T-Mobile authenticated my credentials and was kind enough to tell me there's nothing they can do. I don't want my kids to have admin rights on a multi-line account. Does the T-Life Development Team have a solution?
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Cbell77
Cbell77
Arena Apprentice
• 2w ago

Joined this forum to help get some answers maybe so far is a nice website. I bought a prepaid T-Mobile sim for my device, 5gb data, rest xxx. Unlimited. The carrier won't unlock my device. But the sim is fine. I have an account and everything I can't reach them half the time passed the robot thing I get hung up on. What gives. I got be in secret club ?? Ugh no idea. Before you question no I'm not an AI. NOT A ROBOT. I'm a.human I had go through verify action account set up just like you did.

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Lynnwalk50
Lynnwalk50
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵glamothe said:

T-Life is supposed to make your life easier. I had seven numbers with T-Mobile on one account. Now, I'm down to four phones on the same account. The problem is that when you move the primary number for the account to another provider, T-Mobile disassociates the number for all purposes. I can't manage the remaining four numbers on the account unless my number is associated with T-Mobile. T-Mobile continues taking payments for the account via automated withdrawals. But now, I can't view statements, phone activity, etc. All that would be required would be a simple workaround from a development perspective. T-Mobile authenticated my credentials and was kind enough to tell me there's nothing they can do. I don't want my kids to have admin rights on a multi-line account. Does the T-Life Development Team have a solution?

Well Verizon beats out t-mobile hands down here in MI especially upper Michigan.The only consistent service for that area that is solid strong is Verizon (straight talk and total wireless for my friends with prepaid needs).2008-2012 was T-Mobile strong but not now.

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