iPhone Air 2 (2026) release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

What we know so far

launched its first-ever iPhone Air 2 (2026).



The name isn’t official yet, but one thing is sure – this will be the second version of Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever – probably around 5.6mm or even slimmer. The iPhone Air 2 is expected to debut alongside the next iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first



For now, rumors are light, but we don’t expect major design changes. Most updates will likely be internal, like a next-gen chipset and a few small tweaks here and there.



iPhone Air 2 (2026) is expected to land in September 2026. The exact day isn’t known yet, but Apple tends to stick to a pretty steady release schedule, so September is the safe bet.



The first iPhone Air launched in September 2025, and nearly every iPhone series before that also dropped in the fall. So there’s no reason to think Apple will switch things up next year.



iPhone Air 2 price





It’s way too early to know the price for the iPhone Air 2, which is still a year out. That said, the first iPhone Air is already pricey, so I wouldn’t expect Apple to hike it even higher. Of course, with possible higher tariffs in play, nothing is guaranteed.





iPhone Air 2 camera





iPhone Air 2 expected camera setup: 48 MP main camera

18 MP selfie camera

There’s still no word on the iPhone Air 2 camera system, but it’s likely Apple will stick to a single rear camera, just like the current model. The phone is so thin that adding more lenses would be tricky, which is why the original iPhone Air got only a 48 MP camera.



That 48 MP Fusion camera packs four focal lengths, including 28mm and 35mm options, plus a 2x Telephoto lens with an updated Photonic Engine. The iPhone Air snaps good-quality photos, but the lack of telephoto is obvious. Apple will probably stick with the same setup for next year’s model as well.





iPhone Air 2 storage





iPhone Air 2 expected storage capacity:

1 TB

512 GB

256 GB





With the iPhone 17 series and the first iPhone Air , Apple finally ditched the 128 GB base option – and don’t expect it to return. The next-gen iPhone Air 2 will likely stick to the same storage tiers as the current model, with three options and the top tier reaching 1 TB.

iPhone Air 2 design

iPhone Air 2 (2026) will probably look a lot like the current model and it will still be Apple's thinnest iPhone – that’s the whole point. The current Air is just 5.6mm thin, and the next one could be around the same or even slimmer if Apple finds a way to shave it down a bit more.



Expect the next Air to keep using titanium for a balance of strength and lightness, just like the current model, along with Ceramic Shield protection on both front and back.



An IP68 rating is also a given – every new flagship needs solid dust and water resistance, so the next Air should have at least that.



You can also count on the return of the Action button for customizable shortcuts and the dedicated Camera Control button for quick access to camera tools and visual intelligence features.



iPhone Air 2 display

iPhone Air 2 display, just like most other specs. But based on the current model, you can probably expect a 6.5-inch screen with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.



iPhone Air 2 battery

iPhone Air 2. However, Apple doesn’t seem ready to adopt silicon carbon batteries yet, so don’t expect a much bigger battery than the current model.



Right now, the iPhone Air has a 3,149 mAh battery, which is decent for daily use. Apple brought back the MagSafe battery and made it exclusive to the Air – and chances are, the next generation will follow the same path.



Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Apple iPhone Air 3149 mAh 6h 43min 16h 29min 9h 54min 7h 27min Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 6h 22min 16h 40min 7h 44min 9h 38min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone Air 3149 mAh 1h 36min Untested 54% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 1h 6min Untested 59% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Charging will likely stick with MagSafe support, along with wired speeds that aren’t exactly blazing fast – just enough to keep you going. Charging will likely stick with MagSafe support, along with wired speeds that aren’t exactly blazing fast – just enough to keep you going.



iPhone Air 2 features and software





iPhone Air 2 (2026) arrives, iOS 27 should be out, so expect the new Air to come with the latest software preloaded. Apple usually keeps its devices updated for years, so six or more years of software and security updates is a safe bet.



iPhone Air 2 hardware and specs





iPhone Air 2's expected specs:

A20 Pro chipset

RAM: 8 GB

Battery: ~ 3,149 mAh

Charging: up to 20W wired charging and up to 20W wireless charging

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB

Camera setup: 48 MP main camera and 18 MP selfie camera

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6, eSIM only





iPhone Air 2 will most likely come with Apple’s next-gen chipset, the A20. Since the current Air uses the Pro chip, the new one will probably also get the A20 Pro, just like the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max.



And this could be a big deal. While the A19 in the iPhone 17 series is built on a 3nm process, the A20 is rumored to move to 2nm (N2). That could mean around 15% more performance while using 30% less power – easily one of Apple’s boldest chip upgrades yet.



Should I wait for iPhone Air 2?





You should wait for the iPhone Air 2 if you’re not in a rush. The phone is still a ways off, and if you want the super slim iPhone but prefer the second-gen model – which usually fixes early issues and feels more polished – the Air 2 could be worth holding out for.



