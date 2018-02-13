Best phone cameras

We've thoroughly tested all smartphones featured on this list, and in our opinion, they boast the best-performing cameras on the market right now.

Now let's take a deeper look at these phones and some camera samples from them.



iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max





The new triple camera is the most versatile yet in an iPhone. Ultra-wide camera captures a lot more in a single shot. The big improvements, however, are not mentioned in specs: the main camera captures much sharper images, it supports night mode and video is the best you can capture on any iPhone.





Over the past couple of years, the iPhone has had some serious competition when it comes to camera quality. From Google, to Samsung, to Huawei—the Android world has no shortage of great cameras to choose from. The iPhone 11 Pro is in many ways Apple’s response to a lot of what its competitors have had for years: it finally adds a third, ultra-wide camera to the mix; it finally introduces Night Mode that works wonders in low-light conditions, and it also improves the photo and video quality in ways that you will not see on the specs sheet.













Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL





Some might say that the Google Some might say that the Google Pixel 4 is not great; that it is the worst value phone of 2019 , even. And, as much as I'd like to argue with that, I really can't. The Pixel 4 is weirdly anachronistic when it comes to design and battery life, and isn't exactly an easy recommendation at its starting price point of $799. But an area where the Pixel 4 excels—even though it has two cameras, whereas most high-end devices now feature three—is mobile photography.





Leveraging Google's AI platform and advanced computational photography algorithms, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are capable of delivering some amazing results. From Night Sight, to Super Res Zoom, to Live HDR+ and Dual Exposure controls, the Pixel 4 has a lot of camera features on offer, all the while treading a delicate line between accessibility and fine control. But no matter the situation and lighting conditions, it rarely produces something that can even remotely be described as "bad".













Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra





This year Samsung shook up its S-series lineup with a new model that's beefed up in every aspect, especially the cameras. The 108MP main sensor comes with Samsung's Nona-binning technology, which allows for nine pixels to be combined in one for improved low-light performance. Of course, you can take 108MP photos as well, using the camera app's dedicate mode, but the benefits of those are limited, as we've examined before





The other notable camera feature of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its 48MP periscope camera that offers hybrid zoom up to 100X. It's safe to say that the 100X zoom is a marketing gimmick, but at 30X, the photos are impressive even though you probably won't use them for much.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra is full to the brim with high-end features but all that goodness comes at a price. $1,400 for the base model is a lot to ask, but then again, the phone brings a lot to the table.

















Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+





The difference between the Note 10 and Note 10+ camera-wise is that the former lacks a DepthVision. This camera is what other companies refer to as a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. It helps the phone better determine the depth in an image for better Live Focus images. Other than that, both Note 10 models have practically identical (and very capable) triple camera systems with that cover a wide focal length range.