Bluetti debuts a new 3 kWh beast, pushing the boundaries of portable power
Ultra-compact and with a massive 3 kWh capacity, the Elite 300 is here to redefine your power needs.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This new portable power station is the whole package! | Image by Bluetti
The winter season may be nearing its end, but the need for reliable power solutions continues all year round. Addressing user needs, Bluetti has just announced its new Elite 300 — a sleek portable power station with truly impressive hardware.
It's no secret that many renowned brands are increasingly focusing on size and weight for their power solutions. Take the Anker Solix 2000 Gen 2, for instance. This 2 kWh unit sports a plethora of ports, and yet it weighs just about 41.7 lbs (approximately 18.9 kg). How does Bluetti's latest power solution compare?
With a continuous output of 2,400W and a lifting power of 4,800W, this power station should be more than enough for everyday essentials, household appliances, and travels. It has a dedicated NEMA TT-30 socket, allowing seamless integration with your RV’s power setup.
You also get:
While the massive power and multiple ports are the main highlights here, the Elite 300 also stands out with quick and seamless charging. The unit supports a maximum solar input of 1,200W, and it charges at 1,800W through the mains.
The Elite 300 uses advanced LiFePO4 battery cells with over 6,000 charging cycles, delivering more than 10 years of use before capacity drops to 80%.
Bluetti has also added an advanced uninterruptible power supply system. With switchover times of less than 10 ms, the station keeps sensitive equipment running in a sudden power outage.
Via the companion Bluetti app, users can monitor remaining energy, schedule automated actions, remotely turn the unit on or off, and more. The Elite 300 connects through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Released on March 8, the Elite 300 is available at online retailers at a recommended price of $2,299. However, for a limited time after launch, users can buy it at Amazon or the Bluetti Store for only $1,099. It ships with a five-year warranty for more peace of mind.
As an avid portable power station enthusiast, I've found the best thing about such solutions (at least for me) is the capacity. Like Winnie the Pooh, I believe the more, the better, and with its 3 kWh capacity, the Elite 300 is a clear winner in my book.
With multiple ports, a highly portable design, and a battery built to last thousands of cycles, this power station is a champion. Be it for emergencies or weekend getaways, it sets a whole new standard for on-the-go reliability.
Huge power — small size
Size says it all! | Image by Bluetti
It's no secret that many renowned brands are increasingly focusing on size and weight for their power solutions. Take the Anker Solix 2000 Gen 2, for instance. This 2 kWh unit sports a plethora of ports, and yet it weighs just about 41.7 lbs (approximately 18.9 kg). How does Bluetti's latest power solution compare?
The Elite 300 packs an impressive 3,014.4 Wh capacity — 1kWh more than Anker's option — while weighing 57.98 lbs (or ~26.3 kg). Many power stations with capacities above 3 kWh weigh significantly more, which makes Bluetti's latest model a notably compact option for its class.
What do you like the most about the Elite 300?
With a continuous output of 2,400W and a lifting power of 4,800W, this power station should be more than enough for everyday essentials, household appliances, and travels. It has a dedicated NEMA TT-30 socket, allowing seamless integration with your RV’s power setup.
Recommended For You
Quick breakdown of the Elite 300 | Image by Bluetti
You also get:
- Four AC outlets
- Two USB-A ports (15W)
- Two USB-C ports (140W max)
- One 12V/30 A port
- One cigarette lighter port (120W max)
Charging, cycle life, app controls
Key features of the Elite 300 | Image by Bluetti
While the massive power and multiple ports are the main highlights here, the Elite 300 also stands out with quick and seamless charging. The unit supports a maximum solar input of 1,200W, and it charges at 1,800W through the mains.
You can combine solar and AC input to get the model back to 80% in as little as 1.3 hours. For on-the-road use, it also supports top-ups via an alternator (up to 1,200W). Similarly to other modern-day power solutions, the Elite 300 supports pass-through charging. That means it keeps powering your equipment while recharging — a highly useful addition.
The Elite 300 uses advanced LiFePO4 battery cells with over 6,000 charging cycles, delivering more than 10 years of use before capacity drops to 80%.
Bluetti has also added an advanced uninterruptible power supply system. With switchover times of less than 10 ms, the station keeps sensitive equipment running in a sudden power outage.
App controls make remote use super-convenient | Image by Bluetti
Via the companion Bluetti app, users can monitor remaining energy, schedule automated actions, remotely turn the unit on or off, and more. The Elite 300 connects through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
Availability and pricing
Released on March 8, the Elite 300 is available at online retailers at a recommended price of $2,299. However, for a limited time after launch, users can buy it at Amazon or the Bluetti Store for only $1,099. It ships with a five-year warranty for more peace of mind.
In the European Bluetti Store, the device usually costs €2,199. During the promotional period, you can buy it for €1,499, which saves you €700. Again, this is only while the "early-bird" period lasts.
The new 3 kWh champion?
As an avid portable power station enthusiast, I've found the best thing about such solutions (at least for me) is the capacity. Like Winnie the Pooh, I believe the more, the better, and with its 3 kWh capacity, the Elite 300 is a clear winner in my book.
With multiple ports, a highly portable design, and a battery built to last thousands of cycles, this power station is a champion. Be it for emergencies or weekend getaways, it sets a whole new standard for on-the-go reliability.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: