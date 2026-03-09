Bluetti debuts a new 3 kWh beast, pushing the boundaries of portable power

Huge power — small size





What do you like the most about the Elite 300? Definitely the compact size. To me, versatile ports matter most. Getting to control the station from a distance. The fact that it packs 3 kWh capacity. I'm all about fast recharging, and this one does it right. Vote 0 Votes

Recommended For You



You also get:



Four AC outlets

Two USB-A ports (15W)

Two USB-C ports (140W max)

One 12V/30 A port

One cigarette lighter port (120W max)

Charging, cycle life, app controls



While the massive power and multiple ports are the main highlights here, the Elite 300 also stands out with quick and seamless charging. The unit supports a maximum solar input of 1,200W, and it charges at 1,800W through the mains.



You can combine solar and AC input to get the model back to 80% in as little as 1.3 hours. For on-the-road use, it also supports top-ups via an alternator (up to 1,200W). Similarly to other modern-day power solutions, the Elite 300 supports pass-through charging. That means it keeps powering your equipment while recharging — a highly useful addition.



The Elite 300 uses advanced LiFePO4 battery cells with over 6,000 charging cycles, delivering more than 10 years of use before capacity drops to 80%.



Bluetti has also added an advanced uninterruptible power supply system. With switchover times of less than 10 ms, the station keeps sensitive equipment running in a sudden power outage. You also get:While the massive power and multiple ports are the main highlights here, the Elite 300 also stands out with quick and seamless charging. The unit supports a maximum solar input of 1,200W, and it charges at 1,800W through the mains.You can combine solar and AC input to get the model back to 80% in as little as 1.3 hours. For on-the-road use, it also supports top-ups via an alternator (up to 1,200W). Similarly to other modern-day power solutions, the Elite 300 supports pass-through charging. That means it keeps powering your equipment while recharging — a highly useful addition.The Elite 300 uses advanced LiFePO4 battery cells with over 6,000 charging cycles, delivering more than 10 years of use before capacity drops to 80%.Bluetti has also added an advanced uninterruptible power supply system. With switchover times of less than 10 ms, the station keeps sensitive equipment running in a sudden power outage.









Via the companion Bluetti app, users can monitor remaining energy, schedule automated actions, remotely turn the unit on or off, and more. The Elite 300 connects through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Availability and pricing

Bluetti Elite 300: save 52% at the official store $1099 $2299 $1200 off (52%) The Elite 300 is now available at a massive 52% off during the official store's early bird offer. That allows users to grab the $2,299 unit with 3 kWh capacity at a $1,200 lower price! Buy at Bluetti US Bluetti Elite 300: now 35% off with Prime $600 off (35%) Bluetti's latest 3 kWh portable power station has just been released, and you can already find it on sale. For a limited time, the model with a 2,400W output is available at 35% off. This offer is exclusively open to Prime members. Buy at Amazon

Released on March 8, the Elite 300 is available at online retailers at a recommended price of $2,299. However, for a limited time after launch, users can buy it at Amazon or the Bluetti Store for only $1,099. It ships with a five-year warranty for more peace of mind.



In the European Bluetti Store, the device usually costs €2,199. During the promotional period, you can buy it for €1,499, which saves you €700. Again, this is only while the "early-bird" period lasts.



The new 3 kWh champion?

As an avid portable power station enthusiast, I've found the best thing about such solutions (at least for me) is the capacity. Like Winnie the Pooh, I believe the more, the better, and with its 3 kWh capacity, the Elite 300 is a clear winner in my book.



With multiple ports, a highly portable design, and a battery built to last thousands of cycles, this power station is a champion. Be it for emergencies or weekend getaways, it sets a whole new standard for on-the-go reliability. Via the companion Bluetti app, users can monitor remaining energy, schedule automated actions, remotely turn the unit on or off, and more. The Elite 300 connects through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.Released on March 8, the Elite 300 is available at online retailers at a recommended price of $2,299. However, for a limited time after launch, users can buy it at Amazon or the Bluetti Store for only $1,099. It ships with a five-year warranty for more peace of mind.In the European Bluetti Store, the device usually costs €2,199. During the promotional period, you can buy it for €1,499, which saves you €700. Again, this is only while the "early-bird" period lasts.As an avid portable power station enthusiast, I've found the best thing about such solutions (at least for me) is the capacity. Like Winnie the Pooh, I believe the more, the better, and with its 3 kWh capacity, the Elite 300 is a clear winner in my book.With multiple ports, a highly portable design, and a battery built to last thousands of cycles, this power station is a champion. Be it for emergencies or weekend getaways, it sets a whole new standard for on-the-go reliability.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo! $10 /mo $15 $5 off (33%) Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service. Buy at Mint Mobile

The winter season may be nearing its end, but the need for reliable power solutions continues all year round. Addressing user needs, Bluetti has just announced its new Elite 300 — a sleek portable power station with truly impressive hardware.It's no secret that many renowned brands are increasingly focusing on size and weight for their power solutions. Take the Anker Solix 2000 Gen 2, for instance. This 2 kWh unit sports a plethora of ports, and yet it weighs just about 41.7 lbs (approximately 18.9 kg). How does Bluetti's latest power solution compare?The Elite 300 packs an impressive 3,014.4 Wh capacity — 1kWh more than Anker's option — while weighing 57.98 lbs (or ~26.3 kg). Many power stations with capacities above 3 kWh weigh significantly more, which makes Bluetti's latest model a notably compact option for its class.With a continuous output of 2,400W and a lifting power of 4,800W, this power station should be more than enough for everyday essentials, household appliances, and travels. It has a dedicated NEMA TT-30 socket, allowing seamless integration with your RV’s power setup.