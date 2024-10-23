Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Best small phones of 2024: Our top choices tested and reviewed

By
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Picks
Best small phones of 2024: Our top choices tested and reviewed
Where did all the cute little smartphones go? Remember "big" 5-inch phones when they first came out? People thought they were huge! The screen size started to crawl up slowly but surely, and nowadays we have these 7-inch monstrosities we still call phones (they used to be called phablets back in the day). Then what is a compact phone in 2024?

Well, let's take the iPhone 13 mini as a prime example, mainly because it was the last phone to have "mini" in its name (remember the Galaxy S mini phones and the Xperia compact?). The main property of the 13 Mini is its size. It features a 5.4-inch screen and, hence, a pretty compact chassis.

So, on the other end of the compact spectrum, we find phones such as the Zenfone 10 and the Xperia 5 series. These are 5.9 and 6.1-inchers, respectively, and if we add the regular S24, we're pushing the 6.2-inch display size. So, a compact phone in 2024 is mainly defined by the screen size—anything between 5.4 and 6.2 inches passes as compact.

So, what are the best compact smartphones in 2024? Let's find out!

The best small, compact phones to buy in 2024:


Samsung Galaxy S24

PhoneArena rating: 7.0/10
Screen size: 6.2 inches
Weight: 168 grams
Samsung Galaxy S24
What we like
  • Refreshed design
  • Faster fingerprint reader
  • Improved image quality
What we don't like
  • Samsung software still not as smooth as others
  • Charging speeds unchanged
  • Some not so useful AI features
7.2
PhoneArena Rating
7.3
Price Class Average
Battery Life
6.6
7
Photo Quality
7.4
7.4
Video Quality
6.9
6.4
Charging
6.6
5.9
Performance Peak
6.7
6.4
Performance Daily
7.5
6.7
Display Quality
8
8
Design
7
7.7
Wireless Charging
7
7.5
Biometrics
8
7.9
Audio
6
7.4
Software
8
9.1
Why the score?
This device scores 1.4% worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9, OnePlus 12 and Apple iPhone 16 Plus
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
Amazon
$650
Best Buy
$550

The Galaxy S24 isn't the most compact in this article, especially given the fact that its screen had grown to 6.2 inches, but this model still offers the best compact Android experience, especially compared to other entries on the list. The size has remained pretty much the same as the S23, the bezels have been shrunk, and the sides are flatter now.

You're also getting the latest processor, a super-bright screen, and the new trend in smartphone tech - AI. The S24 comes equipped with Samsung's Galaxy AI, and for sure this system will learn new tricks with time.

When it comes to cameras, they are mostly the same from a hardware point of view but smartphone photography is computational these days, so there are improvements to the algorithms. The Galaxy S24 is just a tad larger than the Asus Zenfone 10, and if you want to keep your Android phone for seven long years, it's the best choice for a compact phone.

Recommended Stories

Key Galaxy S24 specs
  • Evolved design with flat sides
  • Slimmer screen borders, uniform bezel
  • Compact 6.2" size
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
  • 8GB of RAM
  • "Galaxy AI" features
  • Same triple camera hardware, but new camera processing
  • 4000mAh battery
  • $800 starting price

Asus Zenfone 10

PhoneArena rating: 6.9/10
Screen size: 5.9 inches
Weight: 169 grams
Asus Zenfone 10
What we like
  • Compact size
  • Powerful chipset
  • Good stereo speakers
What we don't like
  • Design is the same as last year
  • Main camera system not flagship-grade
  • Display could be brighter
7
PhoneArena Rating
6.9
Price Class Average
Battery Life
10
7.1
Photo Quality
5.9
6.8
Video Quality
5.7
6
Charging
6
6.5
Performance Peak
6.5
6.1
Performance Daily
7
6.8
Display Quality
7
7.8
Design
7
7.2
Wireless Charging
6.3
7
Biometrics
6
7.2
Audio
8
6.9
Software
4
7.2
Why the score?
This device scores 1.4% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola razr (2024) and Google Pixel 9
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
Amazon
$665

Asus decided to turn things around back in 2021 and launched two separate flagship devices in the Zenfone 8 lineup. The large Zenfone 8 Flip carried out the heritage of the flip camera but the vanilla model, the Zenfone 8, went down the compact route. Apparently, Asus saw a demand and a potential niche in the smartphone market, and the Zenfone 8 was born.

Now, two generations later, little has changed in the way Asus approaches this compact idea. The Zenfone 9 received amazingly positive review throughout the internet, and the successor, the Zenfone 10, adds some needed feature to round off the package.

The latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - is the beating heart of this little beast along with a gorgeous 5.9-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel made by Samsung. Asus somehow found a way to keep the 3.5mm jack, and there's also a pretty hefty battery inside. There's now wireless charging onboard, a new selfie camera, faster RAM and storage, and an upgraded 6-axis gimbal stabilization system. This little guy is one of the best compact Android phones on the market right now.

This phone is in the number 2 spot mainly because it lacks the software support and the comprehensive AI features of the S24. The latter is just much more complete and well rounded device.

 
Asus Zenfone 10 Key specs
  • 144Hz refresh rate during gaming
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • LPDDRX5 RAMUFS4.0 memory
  • 15W wireless charging
  • 32MP RGBW selfie camera

Apple iPhone 15

PhoneArena rating: 7.0/10
Screen size: 6.1 inches
Weight: 171 grams
Apple iPhone 15
What we like
  • Dynamic Island replaces notch
  • New 48MP main camera delivers greater detail
  • Automated Portrait mode
What we don't like
  • Poor utilization of USB-C: same charging and transfer speeds
  • 60Hz display refresh rate, come on!
  • No dedicated telephoto camera
7
PhoneArena Rating
7.1
Price Class Average
Battery Life
5.7
7.3
Photo Quality
7.4
7
Video Quality
6.4
6.2
Charging
4.8
6.1
Performance Peak
5.9
6
Performance Daily
5.9
6.7
Display Quality
8
7.9
Design
7
7.6
Wireless Charging
7.8
7.3
Biometrics
8
7.5
Audio
8
7.2
Software
10
8.3
Why the score?
This device scores 1.4% worse than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Motorola razr (2024), Google Pixel 9 and OnePlus 12
How do we rate?
1.0
User Score (1 review)
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
Amazon
$900
Best Buy
$21
Walmart
$579

The iPhone 15 is the smallest modern iPhone if we don't count the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone SE (2022). The latter are now quite old, and we don't expect Apple to return to the Mini game anytime soon. However, there might be a new SE model coming our way, but until then, and until the iPhone 16 series lands, the iPhone 15 is the best compact phone if you want to run iOS.

The 6.1-inch screen and the size of the iPhone 15 puts it very close to the Galaxy S24. The weight is almost the same as well. The iPhone 15 comes with just two camera on its back, though, and there are other compromises, such as the smaller battery and slower charging speeds. The screen is also just 60Hz, which is almost inexcusable in 2024, when even midrange phones rock 120Hz panels.

On the other hand, the new 48MP main camera is great, and the A16 Bionic is still a very fast and powerful chipset. There's no denying that the iPhone 16 series, which is just around the corner, will replace this entry, so if you want a compact and powerful iPhone, you should probably wait a couple of weeks.


Key Apple iPhone 15 specs
  • 48MP main camera
  • 2x sensor crop
  • Improved camera features
  • A16 Bionic chipset
  • Dynamic Island
  • USB-C
  • Higher peak brightness
  • A textured matte back panel

Google Pixel 8a

PhoneArena rating: 6.5/10
Screen size: 6.1 inches
Weight: 188 grams
Google Pixel 8a
What we like
  • Bright and vivid screen
  • Pixel 8-like performance, seven years of software support
  • Affordable
What we don't like
  • Big bezels around the screen
  • Slow charging speeds
6.4
PhoneArena Rating
6.3
Price Class Average
Battery Life
5.8
6.7
Photo Quality
6.4
6.5
Video Quality
5.4
5.4
Charging
5
7
Performance Peak
5.6
5
Performance Daily
6.8
6.4
Display Quality
7
7.5
Design
6
6.5
Wireless Charging
4
5.4
Biometrics
7
6.8
Audio
6
6
Software
10
5.3
Why the score?
This device scores 1.6% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Motorola Edge (2024) and Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
Amazon
$499
Walmart
$325
Best Buy
$399

The Pixel 8a is a great value proposition, no matter if you're looking for a compact Android phone or just want to get the best bang for your buck. This phone is slightly larger than the competition despite boasting the same 6.1-inch screen. This is mainly due to larger bezels and a bit bulkier design, but it's a small price to pay when you're getting the Tensor G3, a great screen, and all the software magic from the original Pixel 8 at a fraction of the price.

One can even argue that the Pixel 8a is just a roughly looking Pixel 8, the differences are so miniscule. As an alternative, you can buy the Pixel 8, of course, and there's the newly announced Pixel 9 lineup with two somewhat compact phones in it - the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro. But the last two don't fit our initial criterion for a compact phone, they have 6.3-inch screens.

The Pixel 8a is also the last one to sport the Camera Bar design, so if you're a fan of that, and also the curved back and sides, this is the way to go. It also feels much more comfortable in the hand in comparison to more boxy phones with flat sides.

Also Read:Pixel 8a Review

Key Google Pixel 8a specs
  • 6.1-inch Actua display 1 20:9 aspect ratio
  • 24+ hour battery life
  • 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM
  • 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • Google Tensor G3
  • 64MP main camera
  • Seven years of major OS updates

Sony Xperia 5 V

PhoneArena rating: 6.4/10
Screen size: 6.1 inches
Weight: 182 grams
Sony Xperia 5 V
What we like
  • Premium design with great build quality
  • Compact size
  • Fast and snappy
What we don't like
  • Gets hot under load
  • No variable refresh rate
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
8
PhoneArena Rating
7.4
Price Class Average
Battery Life
0
7.1
Photo Quality
0
7.3
Video Quality
0
6.2
Charging
0
7.4
Performance Peak
0
6.5
Performance Daily
0
7.2
Display Quality
0
8
Design
0
7.7
Wireless Charging
0
7.8
Biometrics
0
7.3
Audio
0
7.3
Software
0
7.5
Why the score?
This device scores 7.5% better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Xiaomi 14T Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and OnePlus 12
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Walmart
$769

The Xperia 5 V explores other angles of the term compact. On paper, this 6.1-inch phone doesn't scream compact, but once you hold it in your hand for a while, you see what Sony has done. The width of the phone is just 68mm, which is very close to the 64.5 mm of the iPhone mini. In practice, you feel like you're holding a much smaller phone, thanks to the reduced width.

On the other hand, its tall, 21:9 OLED screen might not be the easiest to operate, especially drawing the notification shade and reaching for UI elements toward the top of the phone, but it's gorgeous for movies and other content consumption.

Buying a Sony phone comes with the usual perks of having a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, some cool pro-grade software tools, and a unique form factor. Don't overlook Xperia phones when it comes to good package. And the 5-series delivers it in a compact form as well.


Key Sony Xperia 5 V specs
  • 52MP (48MP effective) main camera with Exmor T sensor, 1/1.35", 120 fps, OIS/AF, f/1.9
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • New camera aisle design (now housing only two cameras)
  • New Video Creator app
  • New amplifier for the front-facing stereo speakers
  • Notification LED is gone
 

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

PhoneArena rating: 6.0/10
Screen size: 5.4 inches
Weight: 141 grams
Apple iPhone 13 mini
What we like
  • Compact, light, comfortable to carry
  • Bright and accurate screen
  • Great camera system
What we don't like
  • 60 Hz screen
  • Small screen is not for powerusers - feels cramped
  • Battery life is OK, but still the worst in the lineup
6.1
PhoneArena Rating
Battery Life
4.8
Photo Quality
5.9
Video Quality
5.4
Charging
6.2
Performance Peak
5.6
Performance Daily
5.6
Display Quality
6
Design
5
Wireless Charging
7.7
Biometrics
8
Audio
8
Software
9
How do we rate?
User Score
Be the first to review this phone
Add Review
We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers.
Sim-free
Amazon
$829

Until not long ago, we thought the era of compact flagship phones is over. But last year, these compact devices made a surprise comeback. The iPhone 12 mini became the smallest iPhone Apple is offering, beating even the iPhone SE for that title. And this year, we got its successor – the iPhone 13 mini.

Thanks to its thin bezels and flat-edge design, you're getting a bigger screen compared to that of the iPhone SE, yet in a smaller body. And what's even better is that the iPhone 13 mini is the cheapest of the four iPhone 13 models, starting at $699 for the 128GB model, which is also double the storage of last year's iPhone 12 mini, but for the same price!

You won't sacrifice much in terms of specs, either, going with the mini iPhone. You still get Apple's A15 Bionic processor and same fantastic new camera features as the other iPhone 13 models. When it comes to high performance in a small package, nothing beats the iPhone 13 mini right now, and it's probably the fastest compact phone you can get. 


Key Apple iPhone 13 Mini specs
  • Slightly thicker body
  • Slightly bigger battery
  • Smaller notch on the screen — narrower, but slightly deeper
  • Brighter display
  • Larger sensor on the main camera
  • Cinematic Mode for video
  • Base storage is now 128 GB
  • Apple A15 Bionic processor

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

PhoneArena rating: 4.6/10
Screen size: 4.7 inches
Weight: 144 grams
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
What we like
  • Affordable price
  • Light, thin and compact
  • iPhone with a button classic vibe
What we don't like
  • Feels dated
  • LCD screen instead of AMOLED
  • Screen feels too small for a modern phone
4.6
PhoneArena Rating
Battery Life
0
Photo Quality
0
Video Quality
0
Charging
0
Performance Peak
0
Performance Daily
0
Display Quality
0
Design
0
Wireless Charging
0
Biometrics
0
Audio
0
Software
0
How do we rate?
10.0
User Score (1 review)
Add Review

This year Apple updated its "budget" SE series with a new iPhone SE (2022). To save on costs, the Cupertino company once again reused the now quite outdated body of the iPhone 8, but internally, this phone is a beast, and arguably the most powerful smartphone in its price range.

And yes, it's also a pretty compact phone with a 4.7-inch display, weighting just about 5.08 oz (144.0 g). Despite its old design with large top and bottom bezels, the up-to-date hardware inside, notably the A15 Bionic chip and 5G support, makes the iPhone SE (2022) highly futureproof. So if the price of the iPhone 13 Mini is too high for you, this is the next best thing if you're looking for a small iPhone.

Read more: Apple iPhone SE (2022) review

How We Rate Smartphones


Our primary metric is the overall phone rating. This score is a composite of 12 different factors that define the smartphone experience, including Battery Life, Camera Quality, Design, Performance, and more. Each factor is rated on a scale from 0 to 10, but their contribution to the final score varies—Battery Life, for instance, holds more weight than Design.

The "Price Class Average" metric is another very important part of the rating system, it compares the phone in question to other phones with similar specifications and price points. This gives additional context to the mean score, as it helps you quickly assess how a particular model stands within its category.

We've made some changes to the way we rate phones. As of now, most top Android phones score around 7.5, leaving room for future devices to improve and push boundaries. If you want more detailed insights, we also offer category-specific ratings, such as our Battery Score and Camera Score, which break down performance even further. 

Of course, when we talk about compact phones, the main criterion is the size and weight. These don't negate our overall ratings for the models, just put an upper limit on the size of the screen.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless