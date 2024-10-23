The best small, compact phones to buy in 2024:

Samsung Galaxy S24 PhoneArena rating: 7.0/10 Screen size: 6.2 inches Weight: 168 grams Samsung Galaxy S24 What we like Refreshed design

Faster fingerprint reader

Improved image quality What we don't like Samsung software still not as smooth as others

Charging speeds unchanged

Samsung Galaxy S24 What we like Refreshed design

Faster fingerprint reader

Improved image quality What we don't like Samsung software still not as smooth as others

Charging speeds unchanged

Some not so useful AI features

$650 Best Buy

$550

The Galaxy S24 isn't the most compact in this article, especially given the fact that its screen had grown to 6.2 inches, but this model still offers the best compact Android experience, especially compared to other entries on the list. The size has remained pretty much the same as the S23, the bezels have been shrunk, and the sides are flatter now.

You're also getting the latest processor, a super-bright screen, and the new trend in smartphone tech - AI. The S24 comes equipped with Samsung's Galaxy AI , and for sure this system will learn new tricks with time.

Galaxy S24 is just a tad larger than the Asus Zenfone 10, and if you want to keep your Android phone When it comes to cameras, they are mostly the same from a hardware point of view but smartphone photography is computational these days, so there are improvements to the algorithms. Theis just a tad larger than the Asus Zenfone 10, and if you want to keep yourfor seven long years, it's the best choice for a compact phone.

Key Galaxy S24 specs Evolved design with flat sides

Slimmer screen borders, uniform bezel

Compact 6.2" size

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

8GB of RAM

"Galaxy AI" features

Same triple camera hardware, but new camera processing

4000mAh battery

$800 starting price

Asus Zenfone 10 PhoneArena rating: 6.9/10

Screen size: 5.9 inches

Weight: 169 grams Asus Zenfone 10 What we like Compact size

Powerful chipset

Good stereo speakers What we don't like Design is the same as last year

Main camera system not flagship-grade

Asus Zenfone 10 What we like Compact size

Powerful chipset

Good stereo speakers What we don't like Design is the same as last year

Main camera system not flagship-grade

Display could be brighter

$665

Asus decided to turn things around back in 2021 and launched two separate flagship devices in the Zenfone 8 lineup. The large Zenfone 8 Flip carried out the heritage of the flip camera but the vanilla model, the Zenfone 8, went down the compact route. Apparently, Asus saw a demand and a potential niche in the smartphone market, and the Zenfone 8 was born.

Now, two generations later, little has changed in the way Asus approaches this compact idea. The Zenfone 9 received amazingly positive review throughout the internet, and the successor, the Zenfone 10, adds some needed feature to round off the package.

The latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - is the beating heart of this little beast along with a gorgeous 5.9-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel made by Samsung. Asus somehow found a way to keep the 3.5mm jack, and there's also a pretty hefty battery inside. There's now wireless charging onboard, a new selfie camera, faster RAM and storage, and an upgraded 6-axis gimbal stabilization system. This little guy is one of the best compact Android phones on the market right now.

This phone is in the number 2 spot mainly because it lacks the software support and the comprehensive AI features of the S24. The latter is just much more complete and well rounded device.

Read more: Asus ZenFone 10 review

Asus Zenfone 10 Key specs

144Hz refresh rate during gaming

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

LPDDRX5 RAMUFS4.0 memory

15W wireless charging

32MP RGBW selfie camera





Apple iPhone 15

PhoneArena rating: 7.0/10

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Weight: 171 grams

Apple iPhone 15 What we like Dynamic Island replaces notch

New 48MP main camera delivers greater detail

Automated Portrait mode What we don't like Poor utilization of USB-C: same charging and transfer speeds

60Hz display refresh rate, come on!

Apple iPhone 15 What we like Dynamic Island replaces notch

New 48MP main camera delivers greater detail

Automated Portrait mode What we don't like Poor utilization of USB-C: same charging and transfer speeds

60Hz display refresh rate, come on!

No dedicated telephoto camera

$900 Best Buy

$21 Walmart

$579





iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone SE (2022). The latter are now quite old, and we don't expect Apple to return to the Mini game anytime soon. However, there might be a new SE model coming our way, but until then, and until the iPhone 15 is the best compact phone if you want to run iOS. The iPhone 15 is the smallest modern iPhone if we don't count theand the(2022). The latter are now quite old, and we don't expect Apple to return to the Mini game anytime soon. However, there might be a new SE model coming our way, but until then, and until the iPhone 16 series lands, theis the best compact phone if you want to run iOS.





The 6.1-inch screen and the size of the iPhone 15 puts it very close to the Galaxy S24 . The weight is almost the same as well. The iPhone 15 comes with just two camera on its back, though, and there are other compromises, such as the smaller battery and slower charging speeds. The screen is also just 60Hz, which is almost inexcusable in 2024, when even midrange phones rock 120Hz panels.





On the other hand, the new 48MP main camera is great, and the A16 Bionic is still a very fast and powerful chipset. There's no denying that the iPhone 16 series, which is just around the corner, will replace this entry, so if you want a compact and powerful iPhone, you should probably wait a couple of weeks.









Key Apple iPhone 15 specs

48MP main camera

2x sensor crop

Improved camera features

A16 Bionic chipset

Dynamic Island

USB-C

Higher peak brightness

A textured matte back panel





Google Pixel 8a

PhoneArena rating: 6.5/10

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Weight: 188 grams

Google Pixel 8a What we like Bright and vivid screen

Pixel 8-like performance, seven years of software support

Affordable What we don't like Big bezels around the screen

Google Pixel 8a What we like Bright and vivid screen

Pixel 8-like performance, seven years of software support

Affordable What we don't like Big bezels around the screen

Slow charging speeds

$499 Walmart

$325 Best Buy

$399





Android phone or just want to get the best bang for your buck. This phone is slightly larger than the competition despite boasting the same 6.1-inch screen. This is mainly due to larger bezels and a bit bulkier design, but it's a small price to pay when you're getting the Tensor G3 , a great screen, and all the software magic from the original The Pixel 8a is a great value proposition, no matter if you're looking for a compactor just want to get the best bang for your buck. This phone is slightly larger than the competition despite boasting the same 6.1-inch screen. This is mainly due to larger bezels and a bit bulkier design, but it's a small price to pay when you're getting the, a great screen, and all the software magic from the original Pixel 8 at a fraction of the price.





Pixel 8a is just a roughly looking Pixel 8 , the differences are so miniscule. As an alternative, you can buy the Pixel 8 , of course, and there's the newly announced Pixel 9 and the One can even argue that theis just a roughly looking, the differences are so miniscule. As an alternative, you can buy the, of course, and there's the newly announced Pixel 9 lineup with two somewhat compact phones in it - theand the Pixel 9 Pro . But the last two don't fit our initial criterion for a compact phone, they have 6.3-inch screens.





The Pixel 8a is also the last one to sport the Camera Bar design, so if you're a fan of that, and also the curved back and sides, this is the way to go. It also feels much more comfortable in the hand in comparison to more boxy phones with flat sides.





Also Read: Pixel 8a Review





Key Google Pixel 8a specs

6.1-inch Actua display 1 20:9 aspect ratio

24+ hour battery life

8 GB LPDDR5x RAM

128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage

Google Tensor G3

64MP main camera

Seven years of major OS updates





Sony Xperia 5 V PhoneArena rating: 6.4/10

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Weight: 182 grams Sony Xperia 5 V What we like Premium design with great build quality

Compact size

Fast and snappy What we don't like Gets hot under load

No variable refresh rate

Sony Xperia 5 V What we like Premium design with great build quality

Compact size

Fast and snappy What we don't like Gets hot under load

No variable refresh rate

Slow fingerprint scanner

$769

The Xperia 5 V explores other angles of the term compact. On paper, this 6.1-inch phone doesn't scream compact, but once you hold it in your hand for a while, you see what Sony has done. The width of the phone is just 68mm, which is very close to the 64.5 mm of the iPhone mini. In practice, you feel like you're holding a much smaller phone, thanks to the reduced width.

On the other hand, its tall, 21:9 OLED screen might not be the easiest to operate, especially drawing the notification shade and reaching for UI elements toward the top of the phone, but it's gorgeous for movies and other content consumption.

Buying a Sony phone comes with the usual perks of having a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, some cool pro-grade software tools, and a unique form factor. Don't overlook Xperia phones when it comes to good package. And the 5-series delivers it in a compact form as well.

Read More: Sony Xperia 5 V review

Key Sony Xperia 5 V specs 52MP (48MP effective) main camera with Exmor T sensor, 1/1.35", 120 fps, OIS/AF, f/1.9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

New camera aisle design (now housing only two cameras)

New Video Creator app

New amplifier for the front-facing stereo speakers

Notification LED is gone



Apple iPhone 13 Mini

PhoneArena rating: 6.0/10

Screen size: 5.4 inches

Weight: 141 grams

Apple iPhone 13 mini What we like Compact, light, comfortable to carry

Bright and accurate screen

Great camera system What we don't like 60 Hz screen

Small screen is not for powerusers - feels cramped

Apple iPhone 13 mini What we like Compact, light, comfortable to carry

Bright and accurate screen

Great camera system What we don't like 60 Hz screen

Small screen is not for powerusers - feels cramped

Battery life is OK, but still the worst in the lineup

$829









iPhone SE , yet in a smaller body. And what's even better is that the iPhone 13 mini is the cheapest of the four iPhone 12 mini , but for the same price! Thanks to its thin bezels and flat-edge design, you're getting a bigger screen compared to that of the, yet in a smaller body. And what's even better is that theis the cheapest of the four iPhone 13 models, starting at $699 for the 128GB model, which is also double the storage of last year's, but for the same price!



