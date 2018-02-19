Best Samsung tablets to buy right now (2020)





Are you looking for a good Samsung tablet in 2020? Well, we've got good news and bad news for you. The bad news is that there's not a lot of models to choose from, but the good news is that what's on offer covers pretty much all the bases!





Whether you're looking for a premium Android slate, a capable 2-in-1 that runs Windows, or an affordable alternative, there's likely something for you on this list. It's been a slow couple years for Android tablets as a whole, but maybe this year we'll see something new and interesting not only from Samsung, but from other big names as well. Apple is surely pushing hard to further dominate the segment.





now. What are your options if you're looking for a Samsung-branded slate right now? Let's have a look!



What is the best Samsung tablet?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

S Pen included in the box Decent cameras Cons No headphone jack

But let's focus on the now. What are your options if you're looking for a Samsung-branded slate right now? Let's have a look!

The Galaxy Tab S6 is everything that a good tablet needs to be. It’s sleek, it’s functional, and most importantly, it’s Android’s best bet at coming up with any serious competition to the iPad. But should you really get it instead of any of Apple’s tablets? Yes, it's a noteworthy alternative to its non-Pro slates.





Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855, the Tab S6 is versatile in its uses. In combination with the gorgeous 10.5-inch AMOLED display, the tablet is great for gaming and movie watching alike. Your experience will be further enhanced by the quad speakers. Once again tuned by AKG, the speakers on the Tab S6 are a big improvement over previous generations and deliver surprisingly good sound for a tablet.





On the down side, the headphone jack has been banished from this Samsung product as well, without even a dongle included to help you connect your old-fashioned headphones (Samsung will be happy to sell you one, though). That's an odd decision on Samsung's behalf considering there's a much more expensive accessory inside the box: the S Pen. A handy tool that will not only help you take notes and control the tablet but can even spark the artistic side of you.





With the Galaxy Tab S6, you get great performance, excellent design, top-notch hardware, beautiful display, a useful S Pen, standalone DeX Mode, and a great multimedia experience. It’s a great tablet overall that doubles as both an excellent multimedia consumption device and a productivity powerhouse that could even be used as a lightweight replacement for your laptop in certain scenarios. Of course, provided that you get the Book Cover Keyboard, which costs $179.99.















Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e







Pros Lightweight and super-thin

Lightweight and super-thin High-res AMOLED display

High-res AMOLED display Large battery Cons Not very powerful





Believe it or not, the Tab S5e is significantly thinner than the 7.1mm Tab S4, at a (record-breaking?) 5.5mm. Its screen bezels are also smaller, resulting in a shorter and narrower slab with the same Super AMOLED display real estate and even the same 2560 x 1600 resolution. At only 400 grams, this bad boy is not just lighter than the Galaxy Tab S4, but also Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad and the 11-inch



Despite all that, Samsung is promising a respectable battery life of up to 14.5 hours, which actually seems doable with 7,040 mAh cell capacity in tow and an unnamed but no doubt frugal octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.0 GHz speed (Snapdragon 670?). That doesn't exactly make the Galaxy Tab S5e the world's most powerful tablet, but in combination with up to 6GB RAM, it should get the job done adequately as far as web browsing, light gaming, and especially multimedia content consumption is concerned. The Galaxy Tab S5e was an experiment of sorts: it was not a full-blown flagship successor to the Galaxy Tab S4, but a mid-range offering that had a lower price tag. Believe it or not, the Tab S5e is significantly thinner than the 7.1mm Tab S4, at a (record-breaking?) 5.5mm. Its screen bezels are also smaller, resulting in a shorter and narrower slab with the same Super AMOLED display real estate and even the same 2560 x 1600 resolution. At only 400 grams, this bad boy is not just lighter than the Galaxy Tab S4, but also Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad and the 11-inch iPad Pro.




