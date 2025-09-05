Apple iPad Mini 2026 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Building on the 2024 model, it is expected to feature the A19 Pro chip, bringing more GPU cores, better energy efficiency, and performance improvements for gaming, creative apps, and multitasking.

This could transform the Mini from a portable companion into a true powerhouse capable of handling demanding workflows.



The 2026 Mini could retain an 8.3-inch display, possibly upgrading to OLED for deeper blacks, higher contrast, and improved energy efficiency, while keeping Apple Pencil support. The tablet will likely maintain its lightweight, flat-edged design and environmentally conscious construction, with storage options ranging from 128 GB to 512 GB.

Apple's upcoming iPad Mini 2026 is – as the moniker suggests – expected in 2026. It could arrive at the end of 2026, probably in the September–October period, if previous release dates are an indication:





* - probable dates





Then again, don't be surprised if the device gets delayed until 2027 – the Mini tablet is not a top priority for Apple. Last time around, it took more than three years for a new model to arrive.

iPad Mini 2026 price and deals





The iPad Mini 2026 could start at $499 (for the Wi-Fi only model) and $649 (for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant) if Apple decides to refrain from introducing price hikes.





This, however, probably won't be possible in 2026, but so far, there aren't any rumors about the iPad Mini 2026 price. So don't be surprised if the price is higher – it's just that nobody knows how much more expensive the tablet could be.





* - anticipated prices







iPad Mini 2026 camera



iPad Mini 2026 camera setup:

12 MP rear camera

12 MP selfie camera

The iPad Mini 2026 could continue Apple's focus on compact performance rather than radically upgrading cameras, but users can likely anticipate incremental improvements over the 2024 model.





Video capabilities on the 2024 mini were already versatile, supporting formats such as HEVC, H.264, AV1, and ProRes, with HDR options including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. For the 2026 update, similar video recording features are expected, potentially with minor enhancements in image processing or stabilization.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The previous iPad Mini featured a 12 MP wide rear camera with Smart HDR 4, True Tone flash, and AI-powered document detection via the 16-core Neural Engine, making it capable for both photography and mobile workflows like scanning documents. Its 12 MP Ultra Wide front camera included Center Stage for smooth, well-framed video calls.Video capabilities on the 2024 mini were already versatile, supporting formats such as HEVC, H.264, AV1, and ProRes, with HDR options including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. For the 2026 update, similar video recording features are expected, potentially with minor enhancements in image processing or stabilization.Overall, the iPad Mini 2026 is likely to retain its compact design and productivity-oriented camera features while possibly refining image quality, AI detection, and video capabilities to meet the needs of mobile users without drastically altering the device's core functionality.



iPad Mini 2026 storage







iPad Mini 2026 storage capacity:





512 GB

256 GB

128 GB





So far, there aren't any indications that the new tablet will upgrade the storage options, and a 1 TB model is unlikely, given that it's the Mini variant we're discussing here.





iPad Mini 2026 design

The iPad Mini 2026 will probably just follow the compact and lightweight design established by the 2024 model, which measured 7.69 by 5.3 inches with a slim 0.25-inch profile and weight at under 300 grams. Its flat-edged, angular design aligns with Apple's modern iPad and iPhone styling, offering a balance of portability and premium feel.



Color options may expand beyond the 2024 lineup of Starlight, Space Gray, Blue and Purple, while maintaining Apple's focus on environmentally conscious materials.



Accessories are likely to remain similar, with a USB-C charge cable and 20W power adapter included in the box. Overall, the iPad Mini 2026 is expected to retain the sleek, portable design, eco-friendly construction, and premium feel of its predecessor, while possibly introducing minor refinements. iPad Mini 2026 display

The iPad Mini 2026 is rumored to bring a major display upgrade, potentially switching from the 2024 model's LED Liquid Retina panel to an OLED screen. The previous iPad Mini featured an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with LED backlighting, Multi-Touch support, and IPS technology, delivering a 2266-by-1488 resolution at 326 ppi.

It offered wide color (P3), True Tone, and a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, along with full lamination and an anti-reflective layer, reaching 500 nits of brightness.

* - anticipated

The 2024 display also supported the Apple Pencil and its hover feature, ensuring precise input for drawing, note-taking, and annotation.

If Apple adopts OLED for the 2026 model, users could see deeper blacks, higher contrast, and potentially improved energy efficiency, while retaining Apple Pencil compatibility and other features that make the mini both compact and versatile for creative and productivity tasks.

iPad Mini 2026 battery

The iPad Mini 2026 should offer an impressive battery life.

Its predecessor packed a 19.3-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer cell, which results in up to 10 hours of surfing the web or watching video.





iPad Mini 2026 features and software





Apple Intelligence features in iPadOS 18. These capabilities enable the device to understand and generate language and images, perform tasks across apps, and use personal context to simplify everyday activities. Many of these models run entirely on-device, with optional scaling to Apple's Private Cloud for more intensive processing.



Users can expect enhanced tools for writing, improved Siri interactions with context awareness and typing support, and new creative features in Photos, such as removing backgrounds or generating movies from text prompts. ChatGPT integration will provide AI-assisted understanding of text, images, and documents directly within Siri and Writing Tools, all with built-in privacy protections.



Overall, the iPad Mini 2026 should combine the compact, portable design of its predecessor with stronger AI-powered productivity and creative capabilities, making it a versatile device for both work and personal use. The iPad Mini 2026 is likely to expand on the 2024 model's performance with advancedfeatures in iPadOS 18. These capabilities enable the device to understand and generate language and images, perform tasks across apps, and use personal context to simplify everyday activities. Many of these models run entirely on-device, with optional scaling to Apple's Private Cloud for more intensive processing.Users can expect enhanced tools for writing, improved Siri interactions with context awareness and typing support, and new creative features in Photos, such as removing backgrounds or generating movies from text prompts. ChatGPT integration will provide AI-assisted understanding of text, images, and documents directly within Siri and Writing Tools, all with built-in privacy protections.Overall, the iPad Mini 2026 should combine the compact, portable design of its predecessor with stronger AI-powered productivity and creative capabilities, making it a versatile device for both work and personal use.

iPad Mini 2026 hardware and specs





iPad Mini 2026's specs*:

Chipset: A19 Pro

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: 5,078 mAh

Charging: 20W

Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Camera setup: Single rear camera, single selfie camera

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

*expected









The A19 Pro could transform the iPad Mini from a compact device into a true portable powerhouse, capable of handling demanding workflows that previously required larger iPads or laptops. It would also likely support advanced Apple Intelligence features, making the next Mini not just faster, but smarter and more versatile.

Rumors have it that Apple's next iPad Mini (codename J510/J511) may be powered by the A19 Pro chip – the same processor expected in the iPhone 17 Pro models. This would mark a significant upgrade from the 2024 iPad Mini, which uses the A17 Pro chip, bringing more GPU cores, better energy efficiency, and enhanced performance for gaming, creative apps, and multitasking.The A19 Pro could transform the iPad Mini from a compact device into a true portable powerhouse, capable of handling demanding workflows that previously required larger iPads or laptops. It would also likely support advancedfeatures, making the next Mini not just faster, but smarter and more versatile.





Should I wait for the iPad Mini 2026?





You should wait for the iPad Mini 2026 if you have a tablet that won't die on you for the next 12-18 months. If you need something small and powerful, this could be your best option.



