iPhone 18 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

The iPhone 17 . | Image Credit - PhoneArena

What we know so far









Apple is said to change things up with the release strategy of its iPhones next year, so the base iPhone 18 may come in the spring of 2027. Instead, according to leaks, in September 2026, we're just going to see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max and potentially Apple's first



The iPhone 18 is expected to rock a new processor, as usual, which may be the A20 chip. Potentially, this may be a SoC built on TSMC's 2nm process, which would boost its performance and efficiency over the current A19 that's in the iPhone 17 .



In the meantime, the design may remain largely the same, with the Camera Control button being slightly tweaked, but not abandoned. There are rumors that it may be removed as well, and it's a bit early to know which position will ultimately prove to be accurate.



As for the size, at this point we expect a similar size to the iPhone 17 , possibly the bezels around the screen may shrink a bit. The camera system got upgraded with the iPhone 17 , so we expect Apple to keep things similar with the iPhone 18. The iPhone 17 was just released not too long ago, but even before that, rumors and leaks began circulating about Apple's 2026 iPhone, the iPhone 18.Apple is said to change things up with the release strategy of its iPhones next year, so the base iPhone 18 may come in the spring of 2027. Instead, according to leaks, in September 2026, we're just going to see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max and potentially Apple's first foldable iPhone The iPhone 18 is expected to rock a new processor, as usual, which may be the A20 chip. Potentially, this may be a SoC built on TSMC's 2nm process, which would boost its performance and efficiency over the current A19 that's in theIn the meantime, the design may remain largely the same, with the Camera Control button being slightly tweaked, but not abandoned. There are rumors that it may be removed as well, and it's a bit early to know which position will ultimately prove to be accurate.As for the size, at this point we expect a similar size to the, possibly the bezels around the screen may shrink a bit. The camera system got upgraded with the, so we expect Apple to keep things similar with the iPhone 18.

















With the expected changes in Apple's iPhone release schedule, right now we expect to see the base iPhone 18 together with the iPhone 18e in spring 2027. However, it's still possible that Apple may release it as usual alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, but most rumors indicate a spring 2027 release.





* - probable dates

iPhone 18 price





It's too early to tell the iPhone 18 price right now. With a potential early 2027 release (or even if Apple decides to release it in September), it is still unknown what the economic situation would be and whether other companies would raise prices or not.





* - anticipated prices





iPhone 18 camera



There are not a lot of rumors talking about the base iPhone 18 camera at the moment. The Pro-branded models may get a variable aperture, but so far, rumors are silent on the base iPhone. This year, the iPhone 17 got an upgraded Center Stage selfie camera and a new 48 MP ultra-wide camera.



These upgrades are pretty substantial, so it's safe to assume that for the iPhone 18, Apple is likely to keep the same setup.



iPhone 18 expected camera setup: 48 MP main camera

48 MP ultra-wide cameras

18 MP Center Stage front camera

The iPhone 17 fared really well in our tests for our review. The camera is dependable and reliable, producing great dynamics in well-lit scenes and decent low-light images. As for video, the iPhone 17 maxes out at 4K@60fps, which is not the 120fps of the Pro-branded model, but still great.



iPhone 18 storage







iPhone 18 expected storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





This year, Apple removed the entry-level 128GB of storage for the iPhone 17 . Now you can choose between 256 and 512GB of storage, and we think the same configuration will be kept for the iPhone 18. It's a bit early to tell for certain, but it seems that a 1TB option isn't likely.

iPhone 18 design







Tipster Instant Digital claims that Apple may remove the capacitive sensor from the button and instead use pressure sensing to simplify the button and still achieve all button functions.



The new approach the Cupertino tech giant may use would be similar to that on devices like the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, where pressure sensors recognize light taps, firm presses, and sliding gestures.



Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island



Apart from that, at the moment, we expect the iPhone 18 design to remain similar to the iPhone 17 . Thus, we expect the same glass sandwich approach, the same recognizable look, and some cool colors to choose from, although these have not leaked just yet. There are no leaks regarding the iPhone 18 design at the moment, apart from the potentially tweaked Camera Control button. Earlier this year, rumors said that Apple may get rid of the Camera Control button it introduced with the iPhone 16 . However, newer leaks indicate that instead of getting rid of it, Apple may just change it a bit Tipster Instant Digital claims that Apple may remove the capacitive sensor from the button and instead use pressure sensing to simplify the button and still achieve all button functions.The new approach the Cupertino tech giant may use would be similar to that on devices like the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, where pressure sensors recognize light taps, firm presses, and sliding gestures.Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island may also undergo some changes , according to rumors. Reportedly, there may be a smaller pill for the iPhone 18's Dynamic Island. Earlier rumors said an under-display Face ID may be in the cards for the iPhone 18, but if true, I'd reckon this would debut first with the Pro-branded models, so I expect just a smaller pill for the iPhone 18.Apart from that, at the moment, we expect the iPhone 18 design to remain similar to the. Thus, we expect the same glass sandwich approach, the same recognizable look, and some cool colors to choose from, although these have not leaked just yet.

iPhone 18 display



* - anticipated sizes

The iPhone 18 display may remain the same as the iPhone 17 , which is a 6.3-inch display. It's grown from the iPhone 16 's 6.1-inch display thanks to smaller bezels. It's possible that Apple may shrink the bezels even more with the iPhone 18.



One huge upgrade to the iPhone 17 display is finally the ProMotion 120Hz display refresh rate. Until the iPhone 17 family, this feature was reserved for the Pro-branded iPhones, and with the 17, it came to the base model as well. The iPhone 18 is also expected to come with a ProMotion screen, which allows for smooth animations and always-on capabilities.



iPhone 18 battery



iPhone 17 's battery capacity is 3,692 mAh, and in terms of performance, it does overall the same job as the iPhone 16 . So far, rumors and leaks are silent on potential upgrades for the iPhone 18 battery, but we've got plenty of time until it's announced to hear something new may be in the works.



iPhones are usually quite good at optimizing performance and battery life, and Apple's new



We also have the 2nm A20 chip that's potentially going to power the iPhone 18, which will be an efficient chip. This could also help prolong battery life on the iPhone.



In our battery life tests, the iPhone 17 performed similarly to the iPhone 16 , scoring 16 hours and 47 minutes of continuous browsing, 7 hours and 19 minutes of video streaming, and 7 hours and 40 minutes of gaming.



Obviously, that's far from some of its competitors like the



So, the iPhone 18 may rock at least the same battery life if Apple doesn't improve here. And it's too early to tell for certain that it won't. The's battery capacity is 3,692 mAh, and in terms of performance, it does overall the same job as the. So far, rumors and leaks are silent on potential upgrades for the iPhone 18 battery, but we've got plenty of time until it's announced to hear something new may be in the works.iPhones are usually quite good at optimizing performance and battery life, and Apple's new Apple Intelligence -powered battery features help you conserve even more battery life. We expect those to be present on the iPhone 18, and even improved potentially.We also have the 2nm A20 chip that's potentially going to power the iPhone 18, which will be an efficient chip. This could also help prolong battery life on the iPhone.In our battery life tests, theperformed similarly to the, scoring 16 hours and 47 minutes of continuous browsing, 7 hours and 19 minutes of video streaming, and 7 hours and 40 minutes of gaming.Obviously, that's far from some of its competitors like the Galaxy S25 , but it's still dependable and can last through the day with regular usage.So, the iPhone 18 may rock at least the same battery life if Apple doesn't improve here. And it's too early to tell for certain that it won't.



iPhone 18 features and software









Apple Intelligence features have been behind the competition, and the context-aware Siri Apple teased for the iPhone 16 is yet to materialize. So, we can hope that with the iPhone 18, we may see some serious advances in this department. Nevertheless, Apple has chosen to prioritize privacy, and I'm quite on board with that idea. The iPhone 18 is expected to come with iOS 27, which we've not had rumors or leaks about just yet. iOS 26 brought a huge redesign along with the rebranding of all Apple OSes. There's the new Liquid Glass look and tweaks across the board. So potentially, iOS 27 is going to refine that and not introduce another new design.features have been behind the competition, and the context-aware Siri Apple teased for theis yet to materialize. So, we can hope that with the iPhone 18, we may see some serious advances in this department. Nevertheless, Apple has chosen to prioritize privacy, and I'm quite on board with that idea.





iPhone 18 hardware and specs







iPhone 18's expected specs:

CPU: Apple A20 chip (2nm process)

RAM: 8 or 12 GB

Battery: around 3692 mAh

Charging: 40W wired, 25W wireless, MagSafe, Qi2

Storage: 256, 512GB

Camera setup: 48 MP main, 48 MP ultra-wide, 18MP selfie

The iPhone 17 brought an upgrade in charging speeds and can now charge at up to 40W with a compatible charger, which is double the charging speed of the iPhone 16 .



Rumors are yet to tell us if Apple is planning another upgrade with the iPhone 18 here, but it's more likely things will stay similar for at least one more generation.



Of course, the iPhone 18 will likely support MagSafe and Qi2 charging. Maybe we'll see an upgrade in the wireless charging speed (maxes out at 25W on the iPhone 17 ), but it's a bit early to tell for certain. We do hope for improvements on that front, though, as some Chinese brands now offer 100W charging and huge batteries thanks to SiC batteries.

As for RAM, the iPhone 17 keeps the 8GB of RAM, while all the other models in the iPhone 17 series jump to 12 GB. Potentially, Apple may upgrade the iPhone 18's RAM to 12 GB in 2027 (or 2026, depending on when it releases the base iPhone 18).





Should I wait for the iPhone 18?







You should wait for the iPhone 18 if you're currently rocking the the iPhone 15 and you're not fascinated by the changes in the iPhone 17 . We may see some more improvements with the iPhone 18, so it may be worth the wait. Also, if you are not due for an upgrade immediately (you have the iPhone 16 or just bought the iPhone 17 ).





You should not wait for the iPhone 18 if you like what the iPhone 17 brings, and you have an older iPhone and really need to upgrade . After all, there's more than a year to wait for the iPhone 18, and if you have an older iPhone, there's no reason to wait for that long. After all, the iPhone 17 brings ProMotion and a new ultra-wide camera, and it sounds like a good upgrade if you need to get a phone right now.

Latest rumors about the iPhone 18:







