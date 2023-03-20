The best tablets to buy in 2023

Alright, both feet are in 2023 now, and February is almost through. We are still waiting eagerly for that Pixel Tablet that Google promised would be launching early this year. For the time being, we have the tablets that launched launched in 2022 to work with. Among them, the impressive Galaxy Tab S8 line, which Samsung impressed us. Of course, there are also the industry-leading Apple iPads to consider, Microsoft's Surfaces, as well as some budget tablets to consider. Let's look at the best tablets to buy right now:





No matter which side you're on, the list below surely contains a tablet that would serve you well.





Apple iPad Pro 11- and 12.9-inch (2022)





9.0 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) The Good Thin, light, easy to handle

120 Hz screen is still a fantastic way to experience iPadOS

Tons of power on tap

USB Type-C Thunderbolt port is super-fast and useful

The quad speakers sound great

Dependable battery endurance The Bad Accessories for the full experience are expensive

3rd party mice will be a bit awkward

iPadOS has made strides in multi-tasking, but UI feel is still sticky and confined

Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate

Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple M2 8GB RAM

Storage 128GB, not expandable

Battery 7538 mAh

OS iPadOS 16.x









iPadOS has been developed specifically for the large tablet screen, and apps on the App Store that wanted to be listed as "for iPad", need to cover a set of guidelines.



Not to mention the power of Apple chips. The latest iPad Pros are powered by the M2 processor, same as in the latest MacBook Pros and Mac minis. We are talking lightning-fast photo and video editing and a plethora of touch-controlled apps that make it easy.



Their USB C ports make them compatible with most generic accessories out there (finally) and actually support Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.



Admittedly, an iPad Pro may be a bit overkill — in terms of price and untapped power — for many. That's why we have more affordable models listed below. However, here's a hot take — if you can find a deal on an iPad Pro 2021 (the M1 models), jump on that one — the newer ones didn't add that much, but a discount on an old iPad Pro can get you awesome value.



With the new Stage Manager feature, you can also (finally) get a desktop-style work environment, if you connect the iPad to an external monitor. This feature is supported by iPad Pros, and the newest iPad Air.



Their screens work for leisure, too — such as playing games or watching movies. And the ultra-wide selfie cameras have the Center Stage feature, which follows your face around during video calls. Unfortunately, no headphone jack, which would've been great on a "Pro"-grade device, but alas.



Apple's Magic Keyboard is a fantastic accessory and we really love how it feels. It is a bit costly and we can't fully recommend the spend, but if you decide to go that route — rest assured that it's a high quality keyboard with a touchpad that feels much better than it has the right to.



The second generation Apple Pencil is a divisive topic. On one hand, it's an incredibly responsive stylus. On the other, its plastic tip feels slippery and unnatural when applied to the screen's glass. One solution is to apply a matte Paperlike screen protector to your iPad, but then you lose some of the sharpness and pristine imagery of the expensive screen. Apple's iPads have long been considered "the best tablet". Even in a declining tablet market, iPads were going up in sales, and for good reason.iPadOS has been developed specifically for the large tablet screen, and apps on the App Store that wanted to be listed as "for iPad", need to cover a set of guidelines.Not to mention the power of Apple chips. The latest iPad Pros are powered by the M2 processor, same as in the latest MacBook Pros and Mac minis. We are talking lightning-fast photo and video editing and a plethora of touch-controlled apps that make it easy.Their USB C ports make them compatible with most generic accessories out there (finally) and actually support Thunderbolt data transfer speeds.Admittedly, an iPad Pro may be a bit overkill — in terms of price and untapped power — for many. That's why we have more affordable models listed below. However, here's a hot take — if you can find a deal on an iPad Pro 2021 (the M1 models), jump on that one — the newer ones didn't add that much, but a discount on an old iPad Pro can get you awesome value.With the new Stage Manager feature, you can also (finally) get a desktop-style work environment, if you connect the iPad to an external monitor. This feature is supported by iPad Pros, and the newest iPad Air.Their screens work for leisure, too — such as playing games or watching movies. And the ultra-wide selfie cameras have the Center Stage feature, which follows your face around during video calls. Unfortunately, no headphone jack, which would've been great on a "Pro"-grade device, but alas.Apple's Magic Keyboard is a fantastic accessory and we really love how it feels. It is a bit costly and we can't fully recommend the spend, but if you decide to go that route — rest assured that it's a high quality keyboard with a touchpad that feels much better than it has the right to.The second generation Apple Pencil is a divisive topic. On one hand, it's an incredibly responsive stylus. On the other, its plastic tip feels slippery and unnatural when applied to the screen's glass. One solution is to apply a matte Paperlike screen protector to your iPad, but then you lose some of the sharpness and pristine imagery of the expensive screen.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

9.0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The Good Premium, sturdy build

Great front cameras and mic

Huge, beautiful AMOLED display

S Pen stylus included

Samsung DeX

Has a vibration motor

MicroSD card slot for expandable storage, up to 1 TB The Bad With bezels that slim accidental touches are a problem

Disappointing rear cameras

Expensive accessories

No charger in the box

Display 14.6 inches 2960 x 1848 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate

Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM

Storage 128GB, microSDXC

Battery 11200 mAh

OS Android 13









You don't need an external monitor or anything, too, which is already an advantage over the iPad Pro. Thanks to the huge screen size, this can work as a laptop replacement for some.



Also, Samsung can be credited with bringing over one of the best video editing apps over to Android. An exclusive contract with Lumafusion's devs made the excellent editor available for the Galaxy Tab S8 series and, after an exclusivity period — for other Android tablets on the Google Play Store.



If raw power and productivity is what you are after, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is easily the best Android tablet right now. The notched-in camera may look a bit off, but at least it's placed for landscape orientation, making for less awkward video calls. The one complaint we have with it is that at 14.6 inches, the 2960 x 1848 screen resolution feels a bit weak (239 pixels per inch, while the other Tab S8 models hit 267 PPI). With the most powerful hardware on Android tablets, Samsung's own OneUI interface, an included S Pen, and the ability to sync with Windows and your other Samsung devices, the Galaxy Tab S are built for work and multi-tasking — split screen, multiple windows, quick app switching. DeX mode specifically makes it feel like an Android-powered laptop, as it switches to a desktop UI. Slap a Bluetooth keyboard on and you are ready to write articles on the go — I rarely go out of DeX mode when using a Samsung tablet. It's just so convenient.You don't need an external monitor or anything, too, which is already an advantage over the iPad Pro. Thanks to the huge screen size, this can work as a laptop replacement for some.Also, Samsung can be credited with bringing over one of the best video editing apps over to Android. An exclusive contract with Lumafusion's devs made the excellent editor available for the Galaxy Tab S8 series and, after an exclusivity period — for other Android tablets on the Google Play Store.If raw power and productivity is what you are after, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is easily the best Android tablet right now. The notched-in camera may look a bit off, but at least it's placed for landscape orientation, making for less awkward video calls. The one complaint we have with it is that at 14.6 inches, the 2960 x 1848 screen resolution feels a bit weak (239 pixels per inch, while the other Tab S8 models hit 267 PPI).













View full specs If the Tab S8 Ultra is a bit expensive, do check out the more affordable Tab S8 Plus and Tab S8. They don't cut out on a lot of features and are great for both work and play!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is slightly smaller than the S8 Ultra, which means slightly more manageable. Plus, it's not crazy expensive, though it's still up there at $700. Still, you get the S Pen stylus, DeX, beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED screen, stereo speakers, and powerful internals. It's probably the best balance between price, size, and features in the Tab S8 trio, and a good choice if you are after a premium Android tablet that doesn't go too much over the top.



The smallest Galaxy Tab S8 is still a pretty good canvas with its 11-inch screen. Plus, at $500, we'd say it's an affordable price for a powerful tablet. The corners cut here involve the screen — it's still 120 Hz, but it's now an LCD panel. Fine, it's still great to look at, plus the S8 still comes with the S Pen, stereo speakers, and same processor as the big boys. The screen size and speakers still lend themselves well for watching movies and playing games.



Unfortunately, none of the Galaxy Tab S8 models have a headphone jack. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is slightly smaller than the S8 Ultra, which means slightly more manageable. Plus, it's not crazy expensive, though it's still up there at $700. Still, you get the S Pen stylus, DeX, beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED screen, stereo speakers, and powerful internals. It's probably the best balance between price, size, and features in the Tab S8 trio, and a good choice if you are after a premium Android tablet that doesn't go too much over the top.The smallest Galaxy Tab S8 is still a pretty good canvas with its 11-inch screen. Plus, at $500, we'd say it's an affordable price for a powerful tablet. The corners cut here involve the screen — it's still 120 Hz, but it's now an LCD panel. Fine, it's still great to look at, plus the S8 still comes with the S Pen, stereo speakers, and same processor as the big boys. The screen size and speakers still lend themselves well for watching movies and playing games.Unfortunately, none of the Galaxy Tab S8 models have a headphone jack.





iPad Air (2022)





9.0 Apple iPad Air (2022) The Good Unrivaled performance at this price

Premium build quality

Solid speakers

Supports iPad Pro (11-inch) accessories The Bad 64 GB of base storage is a bit stingy, the only other option is a costly jump to 256 GB

Expensive accessories

Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM

Storage 64GB, not expandable

OS iPadOS 15.x









It has the same form factor as the iPad Pro 11, so it fits the Apple Magic Keyboard. It also supports the second generation Apple Pencil. And, now, it's powered by the same M1 chip that hums inside the chassis of the iPad Pro 2021 models!



And that M1 ensures that the USB C port of the iPad Air also has Thunderbolt speeds.



Where does it cut corners? For one, the iPad Air 5 does not have quad speakers — it has two drivers, which are positioned on its top and bottom (Apple calls this "landscape stereo"). Basically, this is fine, because you will get true stereo whenever your tablet is in landscape mode (95% of the time you are watching media on it). The bigger setback is the screen refresh rate — the iPad Air 5's screen caps off at 60 Hz. You can definitely feel this if you are downgrading from a Pro, but you should otherwise be fine with the Air.



But hey, the Apple iPad Air is available in a bunch of fun colors, unlike the "boring" Pro models, and it starts at $600, leaving some budget for an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, if you are eyeing those. It's not the cheapest tablet, but it's the best iPad to get if you are after the most features for the least cash. Real talk — the iPad Pro is overkill. Both in terms of features and price. If you want that high-productivity Apple tablet, but aren't willing to pay as much for an iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9, check out the new iPad Air 5th gen (a.k.a. 2022 model).It has the same form factor as the iPad Pro 11, so it fits the Apple Magic Keyboard. It also supports the second generation Apple Pencil. And, now, it's powered by the same M1 chip that hums inside the chassis of the iPad Pro 2021 models!And that M1 ensures that the USB C port of the iPad Air also has Thunderbolt speeds.Where does it cut corners? For one, the iPad Air 5 does not have quad speakers — it has two drivers, which are positioned on its top and bottom (Apple calls this "landscape stereo"). Basically, this is fine, because you will get true stereo whenever your tablet is in landscape mode (95% of the time you are watching media on it). The bigger setback is the screen refresh rate — the iPad Air 5's screen caps off at 60 Hz. You can definitely feel this if you are downgrading from a Pro, but you should otherwise be fine with the Air.But hey, the Apple iPad Air is available in a bunch of fun colors, unlike the "boring" Pro models, and it starts at $600, leaving some budget for an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, if you are eyeing those. It's not the cheapest tablet, but it's the best iPad to get if you are after the most features for the least cash.









Apple iPad mini (2021)





9.0 Apple iPad mini 6 The Good Perfect size and weight for reading and jotting down notes

Unrivaled performance on a small tablet

Punchy stereo speakers

USB Type-C

2nd-gen Apple Pencil support The Bad Unimpressive display, wavy scrolling in portrait mode

Display 8.3 inches 2266 x 1488 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate

Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front

Hardware Apple A15 Bionic

Storage 64GB,

Battery 5078 mAh

OS iPadOS 15.x





The Apple iPad mini 6 is a cute little monster. For all intents and purposes, it’s an iPad Air 4th gen, but smaller. Touch ID in the power button, landscape stereo speakers, an all-screen redesign, and support for second gen Apple Pencil. No Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard support here — this tablet is too small for that.



Starting at $500 it’s a bit steep and definitely a device geared only towards those that are looking for a compact tablet experience. It's not ideal for watching videos or playing games, and it doesn't support enhanced features like Stage Manager.



But it still has its charm — it's smaller than most other tablets on the market, yet it packs a punch. It has a long battery life, and still supports the high quality apps that inhabit the Apple ecosystem.



If you are not after the compact size of the iPad mini, but on the hunt for a bargain tablet — look at other iPad models.





Read more: iPad mini 6 review





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM

Storage 64GB, microSDXC

Battery 10090 mAh

OS Android 11





Otherwise, you get a Snapdragon 750G and starts at 64 GB of storage and 4 GB RAM, though we would suggest at least upgrading to the 128 GB + 6 GB tier for the modern world.



It's a great Android tablet that comes packaged with the awesome S Pen, so it provides a functional canvas for anyone who wishes to dabble with drawing on an Android device.



9.0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ The Good Gorgeous AMOLED display

Super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Improved S Pen

Lots of productivity enhancements The Bad It's pretty large

Only 6GB RAM in the base version

The Galaxy Tab S7+ is getting long in the tooth now and its hardware is certainly not top-tier. However, it has a huge 12.6" OLED screen that is sharp and vibrant. It used to be the best Android tablet around, in its hayday. Nowadays, it can be found discounted down to about $500-$600, and it still hasn't lost its panache as a multimedia device — quad speakers, comes with an S Pen, and it features Samsung's split-screen and multi-app multitasking, plus the DeX desktop mode. If you want a 5G-connected tablet with an S Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a good budget solution. It's got a massive screen, though — admittedly — it's a 60 Hz LCD, instead of a vibrant OLED. But it's not a bad screen in its own right, just not the best.Otherwise, you get a Snapdragon 750G and starts at 64 GB of storage and 4 GB RAM, though we would suggest at least upgrading to the 128 GB + 6 GB tier for the modern world.It's a great Android tablet that comes packaged with the awesome S Pen, so it provides a functional canvas for anyone who wishes to dabble with drawing on an Android device.The Galaxy Tab S7+ is getting long in the tooth now and its hardware is certainly not top-tier. However, it has a huge 12.6" OLED screen that is sharp and vibrant. It used to be the best Android tablet around, in its hayday. Nowadays, it can be found discounted down to about $500-$600, and it still hasn't lost its panache as a multimedia device — quad speakers, comes with an S Pen, and it features Samsung's split-screen and multi-app multitasking, plus the DeX desktop mode.

Amazon Fire HD 10

It is affordable enough as it is, though you can shave some money off its final price if you opt into the Amazon lockscreen ad program — something you choose when buying an Amazon Fire Tablet from the website.



Whichever option you choose, consider spending a few extra bucks on the Bluetooth keyboard bundle, so you can use the Fire HD 10 as a super light laptop replacement. You will also notice there's a Luna controller bundle, if you want to game on the tablet.



While the Fire HD 10 is technically an Android tablet, it's running on a heavily modified Amazon-centered software and doesn't come with Google's Play Store (there are ways to install it, if you insist). Still, Amazon's own app store offers enough variety to fit the relatively narrow focus of this tablet, so for most people this won't be an issue.



Keep in mind that the Amazon Fire tablets have historically not had the best performance. They are great as simple slates to enjoy some media on, and they should work just fine for the Amazon Luna game streaming service, but if you intend to run heavy apps off the device itself, maybe look at another Android tablet instead. "Best tablet" can mean a lot of things and while Amazon's Fire HD 10 can't keep up with the rest of the tablets on this list when it comes to specs, it has them all beat in one department: the price.It is affordable enough as it is, though you can shave some money off its final price if you opt into the Amazon lockscreen ad program — something you choose when buying an Amazon Fire Tablet from the website.Whichever option you choose, consider spending a few extra bucks on the Bluetooth keyboard bundle, so you can use the Fire HD 10 as a super light laptop replacement. You will also notice there's a Luna controller bundle, if you want to game on the tablet.While the Fire HD 10 is technically an Android tablet, it's running on a heavily modified Amazon-centered software and doesn't come with Google's Play Store (there are ways to install it, if you insist). Still, Amazon's own app store offers enough variety to fit the relatively narrow focus of this tablet, so for most people this won't be an issue.Keep in mind that the Amazon Fire tablets have historically not had the best performance. They are great as simple slates to enjoy some media on, and they should work just fine for the Amazon Luna game streaming service, but if you intend to run heavy apps off the device itself, maybe look at another Android tablet instead.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft continutes to build the Surface Pro line and is now up to Surface Pro 9. Instead of having a mobile system, like an Android tablet, Surface Pro 9 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11.



At the starting price of $999.99, you get an 12th gen Intel Core i5, which is pretty good for mid-tier performance requirements. You will still need to buy a keyboard cover separately if you wish to use it as a full-on laptop replacement.



These are marketed strictly for professionals and gaming is probably not the best idea for them. But we can't imagine why they wouldn't be able to play some classic / light game titles, if you like to keep on installed for occasional R&R.



The bad news? The Surface Pro 9 quietly removed the headphone jack, making it the first in the line to show... "courage".

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7





It also comes loaded with Windows 11, and is now bundled with a Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover, so you get the keyboard and the tablet for one price! The Surface Pro 7 served proudly as Microsoft's top-tier tablet for two years. Now, it has been retired to the back row as a midrange pick, a more affordable option for mobile Windows enjoyers. Considering these tablets are treated more like PCs than actual tablets, you will probably do fine if you pick up a 2019 Surface Pro 7 — its hardware is not top-of-the-line, but still fresh.It also comes loaded with Windows 11, and is now bundled with a Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover, so you get the keyboard and the tablet for one price!





Conclusion

So, what are the best tablets around? Apple's iPads are pretty hard to beat as they offer tons of value on every price tier. Well, maybe the large Pros are past a certain price-value threshold.



Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 line was a pleasant surprise this year — it has been a while since any Android manufacturer took a hard swing at making an actual premium tablet experience, and we do believe that it can draw customers away from the iPad.



And Microsoft's Surface Pro line has a devout following of fans who simply enjoy having a full-fledged Windows on a portable slab. Admittedly, it's a device for the ones that are feeling a bit more adventurous, but it has definitely proven its worth as a professional's work tool.



What to consider when buying a tablet:

Performance - there's a very wide variety when it comes to performance in the world of tablets. Apple's iPad Pros literally have desktop-grade processors in their thin bodies, and even Microsoft packs Intel Core CPUs in the Surface Pros. So, what are the best tablets around? Apple's iPads are pretty hard to beat as they offer tons of value on every price tier. Well, maybe the large Pros are past a certain price-value threshold.Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 line was a pleasant surprise this year — it has been a while since any Android manufacturer took a hard swing at making an actual premium tablet experience, and we do believe that it can draw customers away from the iPad.And Microsoft's Surface Pro line has a devout following of fans who simply enjoy having a full-fledged Windows on a portable slab. Admittedly, it's a device for the ones that are feeling a bit more adventurous, but it has definitely proven its worth as a professional's work tool.



The question is — what are you going to do with this tablet? A multimedia machine for Netflix binging? Then you really don't need the cutting-edge hardware. Light mobile gaming? You will do fine with a midranger, as mobile games are usually optimized to work on any type of hardware.



Want to do some creative work on it and have it be a viable device for the forseeable future? Definitely invest in a more powerful tablet, as that headroom will come in handy a few years from now.



Screen size - for most people's use cases, tablets are supposed to feel portable. We find that an 11-inch screen, a-la iPad Pro / Air or Galaxy Tab S8 kind of hits the sweet spot. The screen feels large enough to be comfortable for most uses, yet the entire device is easy to slip into almost any kind of bag. Artists, multi-taskers, and those looking to legitimately replace their laptop with a tablet may find better use from the bigger tablets — the likes of Galaxy Tab S7 FE, iPad Pro 12.9, or Tab S8 Ultra.



Storage - in 2023, mid-tier tablets and above typically start at 128 GB. That's usually good enough for most users. Typically, smartphone people might consider this to be on the low side, but keep in mind that you won't be shooting pictures or 4K video with that tablet on the regular, right?

Though, if you do intend to do video editing or other type of creative work that involves storing and shuffling many media files on the device, definitely consider at least 256 GB.



Gamers should be fine, as mobile games don't take a whole lot of space (well, unless you plan on installing 20 or so). And casual media enjoyers will probably be streaming their entertainment from the cloud, so storage isn't a huge concern.



Battery life - most tablets, even the iPad mini, usually meet somewhere between 6 and 10 hours of screen-on time. It depends on what type of apps they are running, but if you are browsing battery life tests online, see that it can hit about 7 hours of YouTube streaming or more. You should be good then.

Should I go for iOS or Android?

The Apple iPad has had a long and very successful reign. So much so that Apple felt confident to expand the range all the way to the insanely-priced iPad Pro 12.9.



As such, there are plenty of hardware accessories, and a ton of apps for many, many use cases. From musicians, to artists, to photographers — everyone can find something to do on an iPad. Then, there's gaming and Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ for your entertainment needs. For a long time, even Android fans would have an Android phone and an iPad for a tablet.



Nowadays, however, Android has also gotten better. Makers of Android tablets usually lean in heavily into the split screen and multitasking functionalities that the platform allows. There is definitely value to be had if you go Android — either you get an affordable price offer, or you get to enhance your Samsung ecosystem if you already have a Galaxy phone.



We still lean towards iPadOS due to the robustness of the ecosystem and it readily being able to handle more specific tasks for artists and professionals, but there are definitely Android tablets out there that can get the job done for general use cases. Artists, multi-taskers, and those looking to legitimately replace their laptop with a tablet may find better use from the bigger tablets — the likes of Galaxy Tab S7 FE, iPad Pro 12.9, or Tab S8 Ultra.Though, if you do intend to do video editing or other type of creative work that involves storing and shuffling many media files on the device, definitely consider at least 256 GB.Gamers should be fine, as mobile games don't take a whole lot of space (well, unless you plan on installing 20 or so). And casual media enjoyers will probably be streaming their entertainment from the cloud, so storage isn't a huge concern.The Apple iPad has had a long and very successful reign. So much so that Apple felt confident to expand the range all the way to the insanely-priced iPad Pro 12.9.As such, there are plenty of hardware accessories, and a ton of apps for many, many use cases. From musicians, to artists, to photographers — everyone can find something to do on an iPad. Then, there's gaming and Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ for your entertainment needs. For a long time, even Android fans would have an Android phone and an iPad for a tablet.Nowadays, however, Android has also gotten better. Makers of Android tablets usually lean in heavily into the split screen and multitasking functionalities that the platform allows. There is definitely value to be had if you go Android — either you get an affordable price offer, or you get to enhance your Samsung ecosystem if you already have a Galaxy phone.We still lean towards iPadOS due to the robustness of the ecosystem and it readily being able to handle more specific tasks for artists and professionals, but there are definitely Android tablets out there that can get the job done for general use cases.



