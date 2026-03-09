Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
The phone is perfect if you want the stylus-powered experience but don't want to overspend.
Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re looking for an affordable phone with a built-in stylus, you’re likely eyeing the Moto G Stylus (2025). Well, you’ll be pleased to know that this exact phone is currently an even bigger budget delight than usual on Amazon.
The retailer has slashed $50 off its cost, which may not look significant, but it drops it below $350—a bargain price for this fella. That said, if you have a phone you can part with, I suggest you hop on Motorola.com, as you can save $120 with an eligible trade-in instead. To top this off, you can get a pair of Moto Buds+ and a Moto Tag as freebies, increasing your savings even further.
Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it may not be a powerhouse, but it offers good enough performance for day-to-day stuff like web browsing, scrolling through Facebook and Insta, and watching videos. And I can firmly say that its 6.7-inch pOLED display punches way above its weight, offering gorgeous visuals with its 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. It can get quite bright too, boasting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, so you can see what’s going on the display even in direct sunlight.
Sure, it won’t wow you with equally impressive photos, but its 50MP main camera can still take pretty decent stills nevertheless. Just keep in mind that they may sometimes have inconsistent exposure, which naturally leads to oversaturated colors and a loss of detail.
But hey, for just under $350, I think we can forgive it for not ranking among the best camera phones out there. Plus, you can score it for as low as $279.99 if you get the full $120 trade-in value on Motorola, so I’d say this bad boy is definitely worth grabbing, even though its cameras could have been better. So, if you agree, you know what you should do—be quick about it and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) for less today!
