Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now

The phone is perfect if you want the stylus-powered experience but don't want to overspend.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Moto G Stylus (2025).
Moto G Stylus 2025 shown in use. | Image by PhoneArena

If you’re looking for an affordable phone with a built-in stylus, you’re likely eyeing the Moto G Stylus (2025). Well, you’ll be pleased to know that this exact phone is currently an even bigger budget delight than usual on Amazon.

The retailer has slashed $50 off its cost, which may not look significant, but it drops it below $350—a bargain price for this fella. That said, if you have a phone you can part with, I suggest you hop on Motorola.com, as you can save $120 with an eligible trade-in instead. To top this off, you can get a pair of Moto Buds+ and a Moto Tag as freebies, increasing your savings even further.

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (13%)
Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the Moto G Stylus (2025), dropping it below $350. The phone offers good enough performance and has a stunning display, offering pleasant visuals. Of course, the main highlight is the built-in stylus, which lets you take notes faster without overspending. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2025): Save $120 with a trade-in + gifts!

$279 99
$399 99
$120 off (30%)
If you have an old phone you can part with, feel free to trade it in with Motorola. The tech giant is willing to give a $120 discount with most trade-ins. Plus, it tosses in free earbuds and a Moto Tag, allowing you to save even more.
Buy at Motorola


Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it may not be a powerhouse, but it offers good enough performance for day-to-day stuff like web browsing, scrolling through Facebook and Insta, and watching videos. And I can firmly say that its 6.7-inch pOLED display punches way above its weight, offering gorgeous visuals with its 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support. It can get quite bright too, boasting a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, so you can see what’s going on the display even in direct sunlight.

Recommended For You

Sure, it won’t wow you with equally impressive photos, but its 50MP main camera can still take pretty decent stills nevertheless. Just keep in mind that they may sometimes have inconsistent exposure, which naturally leads to oversaturated colors and a loss of detail.

But hey, for just under $350, I think we can forgive it for not ranking among the best camera phones out there. Plus, you can score it for as low as $279.99 if you get the full $120 trade-in value on Motorola, so I’d say this bad boy is definitely worth grabbing, even though its cameras could have been better. So, if you agree, you know what you should do—be quick about it and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus (2025) for less today!

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15878 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price

Latest News

This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source
This is how the OnePlus 15T will look according to an official source
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 might have a five-day battery life; what else could Samsung do with this incredible hardware?
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
Moto G Stylus (2025) is a total bang-for-your-buck gem at these merchants right now
Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement
Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement
Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Upcoming iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches: Release timeline and what to expect
Once again, iOS beta users are close to getting their first look at Siri 2.0
Once again, iOS beta users are close to getting their first look at Siri 2.0
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless