Best Budget Phones

Under $350:

Pixel 3A

Nokia 7.2

Moto G7 / G7 Plus

Under $250:

Moto G7 Power

Redmi Note 8

Likable Samsung One UI Headphone jack present Cons Slightly stuttery performance

No 4K video option Galaxy A50 feels pricey at launch

The new Samsung Galaxy A series are stronger than ever and the A50 and A70 look like the phones that strike the best balance between price and features.





The main difference between the two is in the screen size and battery capacity: both are bigger on the A70 model, but for all else these two share a nearly identical experience, starting with the Samsung One UI interface and going to the camera, and the beautiful AMOLED display on both.





These are reliable phones with amazing battery life that will serve you well in the long run, just don't expect a flagship-grade camera or a perfectly smooth performance.





Nokia 7.2





Pros Good set of cameras

Good set of cameras Android One

Android One Headphone jack present Cons LCD display