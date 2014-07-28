Best budget and affordable phones in 2019: a buyer's guide
When it comes to technology, some people just don’t find it reasonable to spend crazy amounts of money on a gadget that gets old in just a couple of years. Yet, those same people still want the full smartphone experience, the camera, the apps, and the speed. Are there any affordable phones that would fit all those criteria?
Affordable without being 'cheap' in an embarrassing wayGood news is that with recent launches the answer is a resounding 'yes'. We now have phones that are cheap without being downright ruined by terrible issues - those affordable devices do not lag terribly, they have decent cameras, and some of them even come with a very likable design.
Best Budget Phones
Under $350:
Pixel 3A
Samsung Galaxy A50 / A70
Nokia 7.2
Moto G7 / G7 Plus
Under $250:
Moto G7 Power
Redmi Note 8
Under $350
Google Pixel 3a
The first ever budget Pixel phone is all about bringing Google's computational photography prowess at an affordable price. And it delivers on that promise. Camera comparisons show that there's hardly any difference between the pictures taken from Pixel 3a and those from the Pixel 3. And while the Pixel 3a officially sells for $399, it can easily be found for below $350, often on Google's own store. The 3a offers a true Pixel experience and while it will be a tad slower than on the flagships, you're still getting a perfectly nice package overall. Plus, this phone will likely only get better with Google's future software updates.
Samsung Galaxy A50 / A70
The new Samsung Galaxy A series are stronger than ever and the A50 and A70 look like the phones that strike the best balance between price and features.
The main difference between the two is in the screen size and battery capacity: both are bigger on the A70 model, but for all else these two share a nearly identical experience, starting with the Samsung One UI interface and going to the camera, and the beautiful AMOLED display on both.
These are reliable phones with amazing battery life that will serve you well in the long run, just don't expect a flagship-grade camera or a perfectly smooth performance.
Nokia 7.2
This year Nokia, or should we say HMD Global, has also stepped up its game and offers some very solid devices on the cheap. The best example is the Nokia 7.2. It's part of the Android One program, which means no third-party apps or skins and fast software updates. You're not getting Google's camera app however but despite that the Nokia 7.2 has the tools to satisfy most of your photography needs within reasonable expectations, of course. It comes with 128GB of base storage which is awesome for this price segment.
If you're looking for a cheaper second phone or one for someone who won't spend too much time using one, then the cheaper Nokia 6.2 is also a great value option.
Moto G7 / G7 Plus
The Moto G series have been one of our favorite budget models throughout the years and the Moto G7 series are no exception. The Moto G7 in the US and the G7 Plus in Europe are excellent buys that feature a clean and zippy Android experience augmented with a few useful gestures by Motorola.
The camera quality is again decent but not quite amazing (for great you'd need to go into mid-range territory with the Pixel 3a). If you can settle for a very decent camera, you will likey the performance and the reliability of these phones.
Under $250
Moto G7 Power
The new Moto G7 Power is a slightly specced down variant of the Moto G7 with a focus on battery life. The massive 5,000mAh battery will easily get you through two days unless you're a super-heavy smartphone user. On the down side, it also made the device a bit thick but at least you know what you're getting for the extra bulk. The rest of it is very similar to the other Moto G7 models. A clean user interface and a camera that won't blow you away but will do a decent job when you need it.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro continues Xiaomi's tradition of offering amazing features for an almost unbelievable price. At around $250, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 64MP main sensor paired with an ultra-wide one and even a macro camera for super close-up shots. There's no telephoto camera because you can just take a 64MP photo and crop the area you want in your frame. The Note 8 Pro now also has an even bigger, 4,500mAh battery while keeping user favorites like the microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster.
If the Note 8 Pro is still above your budget, then the regular Note 8 will be an adequate substitute. Some of the specs are slightly worse than those of the Pro but it will provide a very similar experience.
