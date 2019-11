When it comes to technology, some people just don’t find it reasonable to spend crazy amounts of money on a gadget that gets old in just a couple of years. Yet, those same people still want the full smartphone experience, the camera, the apps, and the speed. Are there any affordable phones that would fit all those criteria?









Pixel 3A

Nokia 7.2

Moto G7 Power

Google Pixel 3a

Samsung Galaxy A50 / A70





The new Samsung Galaxy A series are stronger than ever and the A50 and A70 look like the phones that strike the best balance between price and features.

The main difference between the two is in the screen size and battery capacity: both are bigger on the A70 model, but for all else these two share a nearly identical experience, starting with the Samsung One UI interface and going to the camera, and the beautiful AMOLED display on both.

These are reliable phones with amazing battery life that will serve you well in the long run, just don't expect a flagship-grade camera or a perfectly smooth performance.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specs

Nokia 7.2



Pros Good set of cameras

Good set of cameras Android One

Android One Headphone jack present Cons LCD display

This year Nokia, or should we say HMD Global, has also stepped up its game and offers some very solid devices on the cheap. The best example is the Nokia 7.2. It's part of the Android One program, which means no third-party apps or skins and fast software updates. You're not getting Google's camera app however but despite that the Nokia 7.2 has the tools to satisfy most of your photography needs within reasonable expectations, of course. It comes with 128GB of base storage which is awesome for this price segment.

If you're looking for a cheaper second phone or one for someone who won't spend too much time using one, then the cheaper Nokia 6.2 is also a great value option.

The first ever budget Pixel phone is all about bringing Google's computational photography prowess at an affordable price. And it delivers on that promise. Camera comparisons show that there's hardly any difference between the pictures taken from Pixel 3a and those from the Pixel 3 . And while the Pixel 3a officially sells for $399, it can easily be found for below $350, often on Google's own store. The 3a offers a true Pixel experience and while it will be a tad slower than on the flagships, you're still getting a perfectly nice package overall. Plus, this phone will likely only get better with Google's future software updates.