Best gaming phones (2021)

Best phones for gaming in 2021, summarized:

Note to Fortnite gamers: Fortnite is currently unavailable on iOS, so you may be better off buying an Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

8.8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The Good Head-turning, bragging-rights form factor used for added multitasking value

Keeps the small-to-big foldable phones' promise thanks to the large Cover Display

Smooth scrolling and interface on the first foldable 120Hz display

Very usable with one hand on the go when closed

Smooth performance

Great selfie pictures and video taken with the main camera

Excellent stereo speakers

Excellent display replacement warranty with the free Galaxy Z Premier service

Smooth, noiseless hinge movement The Bad More expensive than the OG Fold with twice less base storage

Still a thick and heavy phone to carry around, especially with a case on

Squished and tiny keyboard on the narrow cover screen

Taking selfies with the main camera could be less convoluted a process

8K video-capable processor but no camera resolution to support it

Subpar camera performance in low light

Battery life takes a hit if you are mainly using the foldable screen

A lot of apps are not optimized for the main display's squarish aspect ratio

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

9.3 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The Good Beautiful styling, luxurious feel

Super smooth and snappy performance

Excellent camera quality for both photos and videos (auto-focus issue is fixed)

The biggest improvement to the S Pen so far

Outstanding 6.9” AMOLED screen

Cool features like Wireless DeX The Bad $1,300 starting price is a bit too much

Gigantic size might be a turn off for some, no smaller model available

Battery life is just okay, 120Hz takes a toll

No headphones in the box

If you're ready to go to the next level with your smartphone gaming, there is nothing like playing mobile games on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It's a candy bar-shaped phone when you need it to fit in your pocket, but it can unfold into an extremely powerful tablet when it's time for play.Games like Pub G play fantastic on it, plus its stereo speakers are superb in volume and richness. The phone feels great in the hands and is easy to game on, not too large or unwieldy as a tablet might be. Any game looks gorgeous on the Z Fold 2's large, foldable, smooth 120 Hz AMOLED display.The Note 20 Ultra is not just a huge, powerful smartphone that will deliver amazing 3D gaming experiences, but thanks to its included S Pen stylus, it's arguably the best phone to pick for casual gaming also.For example, playing card games or chess with the S Pen can be a joy, much more convenient than using your finger. So for all-around versatility and a huge, almost 7-inch display, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for any kinds of games.