Best gaming phones (2021)

Best phones for gaming in 2021, summarized:

Asus ROG Phone 3

8.0 Asus ROG Phone 3 The Good Outstanding all-round performance

Lots of storage and RAM for its price points

Loud, spatial audio

Useful proprietary accessories available — docks, fan, dual screen case The Bad Bad minimum brightness

No water resistance

GSM only (no Verizon)

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

9.1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Good The longest, cleanest zoom on a phone, and most versatile camera set

The best battery life in its class

Brightest display with the most granular adaptive refresh rate

Stylish Contour Cut design and richer variety of colors

Unique 12-bit color RAW capture at 108MP

S Pen stylus support

Next-gen Wi-fi 6E standard support The Bad Still big and bulky to carry and use, especially with an S Pen case on

$1200 gets you just 128GB, no charger, earbuds, or memory card slot

The new ultrasonic finger scanner is still comparatively slow

Softness in the main camera sample edges

Read more:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

9.0 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The Good Largest, toughest display on an iPhone

The best camera set on an iPhone

Double the base storage of its predecessor

Futureproof 5G support with bands record

Best water-resistance on a general purpose phone The Bad Static 60Hz display refresh on a $1099 phone

Blocky and heavy compared to its peers

Expensive $599 body repair if you crack the rear

No power adapter in the box, slow charging

The Asus ROG Phone 3 came out in late 2020, sporting a much less gamer-y design than its predecessors, which most users likely prefer. Aside from the light-up ROG logo on its back, it can pass for a normal smartphone, but it's a beast on the inside.This phone delivers outstanding all-around performance, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and 12GB of RAM. The ROG Phone 3 also has arguably the greatest, fullest-sounding dual stereo speakers on any Android smartphone to date, which is key for a fantastic multiplayer gaming experience. It also has a huge battery, a super-smooth OLED display (up to 144 Hz) and two AirTriggers, which are touch-sensitive areas on its top frame that you can use as buttons for your games.The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung 's newest flagship smartphone and as such, it sports some of the best specs you can get on an Android phone right now.It has a game mode that will set its gorgeous, large display to refresh at 120 Hz and with its powerful processor (Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100) and 12GB of RAM, it's a fantastic phone for hardcore gaming. It also has a huge battery and beautiful design, making it a great all-around smartphone to rock out and game on for years to come.If you're leaning towards iOS gaming and the Apple Arcade subscription service, the most powerful phone for gaming from Apple you can get right now is the iPhone 12 Pro Max.Its high performance will crush any games at their highest settings without breaking a sweat, while its solid battery life will ensure that you'll be comfortable playing for hours on end without needing to recharge. In our 3D gaming battery test, the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasted a solid 8 hours. It also sports the largest display ever put on an iPhone.