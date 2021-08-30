The best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2021 - updated August

Contents:





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) The Good Stylish and functional design

Bright and vivid display

Excellent health monitoring capabilities

You can make phone calls on it

Wear OS enriches the ecosystem

Great haptic feedback The Bad Single-day battery life

The wristband makes you sweat

No Google Assistant support, who needs Bixby?





The design is a timeless unisex job that would fit pretty much anybody, and there are also Bluetooth and LTE versions to further tailor the experience. The said experience is great, as well, courtesy of the new 1.18GHz Exynos W920 Dual Core chip on board.



Samsung decided that the best way to go forward is to collaborate with Google in the software department, and we have Wear OS 3.0, which is just great. There are tons of apps available in the Play Store and you get seamless integration with all Google services like Maps, Fit, Calendar, etc.



The health and fitness side of things is also flagship-grade. Aside from the regular heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, the wearable would also take your electrocardiogram and blood pressure, and also measure your body composition. Thanks to the latter, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on a whole different level when it comes to fitness tracking.



If we had to point out one drawback of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it would be its battery life. Yes, you can get one full day of heavy use, and this feeble longevity doesn't bother the Apple Watch but still, it's nowhere near the days of battery life offered by other Android smartwatches. Nevertheless, it's the best Galaxy Watch you can get at the moment, and it's not that expensive either.









Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) Display 1.2 inches

450 x 450 pixels

Hardware Exynos W920

1.5GB RAM Storage 16GB, Battery 247 mAh OS Wear OS

The Galaxy Watch 4 may look like a Watch 3 successor but it’s actually more closely related to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. From the lack of a mechanical rotating bezel to the overall cleaner and sleeker design, this watch will appeal to all the fans of the Active lineup.



Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the Galaxy Watch 4 is underpowered or lesser in any way, though. It features the same chipset you’d find in the Watch 4 Classic, and the same operating system, too.



It’s practically the same watch but in a smaller and more stylish package (it’s cheaper too). All the sensors are on board, and all the new features - present. The only difference is the omission of a rotating bezel, the slightly smaller chassis and display, and that’s pretty much it.



The Galaxy Watch 4 retails for $249.99, which is $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and if you want to save some money but still get all the bells and whistles of the Watch 4 series, it’s the best Galaxy Watch to get.





Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

8.5 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) The Good Very comfortable to wear

2-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Clean design suitable for both work and play

Quick release pins for easy change of straps

Automatic workout tracking works mostly well The Bad You cannot quickly switch between watchfaces

Haptics are not great

Bixby is worse than Siri and Google Assistant

We miss the physical rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has an even more understated design than the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s very stylish and you can wear it to any occasion. The Active part can be misleading but strap on a leather band and you’re ready for that formal dinner with the boss.



The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not all looks, though (although, it’s one of the best-looking smartwatches out there). Some serious features are present onboard - you can stream Spotify and YouTube, call, text, or pay right from your wrist thanks to the LTE connectivity.



The display is gorgeous, which is to be expected, after all - it’s a Samsung Super AMOLED panel. The sports side of things is also pretty thoroughly covered - the automatic workout detection works really well, and there's blood oxygen saturation tracking, too.



With the Galaxy Watch 4 already on shelves, the Watch Active 2 will get good discounts for sure. This model is far from the best Galaxy watch but if you want style on a budget, it can be a great choice.









Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

8.8 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) The Good Lightweight and attractive design

Great notification interactivity

Customizable watch faces

Bright OLED display

Rotating bezel The Bad Single-day battery life

The Galaxy Watch 3 was Samsung’s last-gen flagship wearable and it holds its ground even after the release of the Watch 4 lineup. It features arguably the perfect, most convenient way to interact with a smartwatch - a physical rotating bezel.



What’s more, all the flagship features are present too - there’s a bright and vivid Super AMOLED display, great notification support, LTE to take care of calls, tons of watch faces, sophisticated health and fitness tracking, and more.



Even though the Galaxy Watch 3 runs Tizen on an old chipset, the performance is quite good. There are widgets you access by swiping, and also a bunch of preinstalled apps - Bixby, Spotify, Samsung Pay, and interestingly, Microsoft Outlook.



The battery life is again a one-day adventure but as the new Galaxy 4 lineup is already on the shelves, you can find the Watch 3 at a great price.









Well, there you have it - the best Galaxy Watch in 2021. We thought about adding the original Galaxy Watch Active, as it can still be found here and there (also for quite cheap) but it's really at the end of its lifecycle. As always, this list will be updated once new Galaxy watches pop up into existence. Until then, stay safe and watch this space.