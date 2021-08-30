Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Picks Wearables

The best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2021 - updated August

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
The best Galaxy Watch you can get in 2021 - updated August
There are two main camps when it comes to smartwatches - Samsung and Apple. We know, tons of other manufacturers fight to get a piece of the cake but sales figures say it’s mostly the big two enjoying the sweets.

There’s no denying that the Apple Watch is one hell of a device, and even though its battery life is a bit underwhelming (to say the least), it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. What happens if you’re an Android user, though?

Of course, you can always check out our Best Android smartwatch pick but if Samsung is your brand of choice, it’s got to be a Galaxy Watch, right? The Korean company recently announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and with these new additions, Samsung kinda switched around things, regarding the names of the watches.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is actually a successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (more or less), while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic inherits the design language and features of the Galaxy Watch 3. But what’s the best Galaxy watch out there? Read on to find out!

Contents:


Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

The Good

  • Stylish and functional design
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Excellent health monitoring capabilities
  • You can make phone calls on it
  • Wear OS enriches the ecosystem
  • Great haptic feedback

The Bad

  • Single-day battery life
  • The wristband makes you sweat
  • No Google Assistant support, who needs Bixby?
Deal $17 at Verizon Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $11 at AT&T
Deal $400 at B&HPhoto Deal $350 at B&HPhoto Deal $350 at BestBuy Deal $165 at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the true successor of the Galaxy Watch 3. It features a rotating mechanical bezel, the mainstay of Samsung’s best smartwatches to date. The display is amazing in typical Samsung fashion, and there are two sizes to choose from - 42mm and 46mm.

The design is a timeless unisex job that would fit pretty much anybody, and there are also Bluetooth and LTE versions to further tailor the experience. The said experience is great, as well, courtesy of the new 1.18GHz Exynos W920 Dual Core chip on board.

Samsung decided that the best way to go forward is to collaborate with Google in the software department, and we have Wear OS 3.0, which is just great. There are tons of apps available in the Play Store and you get seamless integration with all Google services like Maps, Fit, Calendar, etc.

The health and fitness side of things is also flagship-grade. Aside from the regular heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, the wearable would also take your electrocardiogram and blood pressure, and also measure your body composition. Thanks to the latter, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on a whole different level when it comes to fitness tracking.

If we had to point out one drawback of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it would be its battery life. Yes, you can get one full day of heavy use, and this feeble longevity doesn’t bother the Apple Watch but still, it’s nowhere near the days of battery life offered by other Android smartwatches. Nevertheless, it’s the best Galaxy Watch you can get at the moment, and it’s not that expensive either.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Display

1.2 inches
450 x 450 pixels

Hardware

Exynos W920
1.5GB RAM

Storage

16GB,

Battery

247 mAh

OS

Wear OS

View full specs
Deal $12 at Verizon Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $8 at AT&T
Deal $250 at B&HPhoto Deal $250 at BestBuy Deal $65 at Samsung
The Galaxy Watch 4 may look like a Watch 3 successor but it’s actually more closely related to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. From the lack of a mechanical rotating bezel to the overall cleaner and sleeker design, this watch will appeal to all the fans of the Active lineup.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the Galaxy Watch 4 is underpowered or lesser in any way, though. It features the same chipset you’d find in the Watch 4 Classic, and the same operating system, too.

It’s practically the same watch but in a smaller and more stylish package (it’s cheaper too). All the sensors are on board, and all the new features - present. The only difference is the omission of a rotating bezel, the slightly smaller chassis and display, and that’s pretty much it.

The Galaxy Watch 4 retails for $249.99, which is $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and if you want to save some money but still get all the bells and whistles of the Watch 4 series, it’s the best Galaxy Watch to get.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)
8.5

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

The Good

  • Very comfortable to wear
  • 2-day battery life
  • Sleep tracking
  • Clean design suitable for both work and play
  • Quick release pins for easy change of straps
  • Automatic workout tracking works mostly well

The Bad

  • You cannot quickly switch between watchfaces
  • Haptics are not great
  • Bixby is worse than Siri and Google Assistant
  • We miss the physical rotating bezel
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $280 at Samsung Deal $280 at T-Mobile
Deal $280 at AT&T Deal $280 at Verizon
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has an even more understated design than the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s very stylish and you can wear it to any occasion. The Active part can be misleading but strap on a leather band and you’re ready for that formal dinner with the boss.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not all looks, though (although, it’s one of the best-looking smartwatches out there). Some serious features are present onboard - you can stream Spotify and YouTube, call, text, or pay right from your wrist thanks to the LTE connectivity.

The display is gorgeous, which is to be expected, after all - it’s a Samsung Super AMOLED panel. The sports side of things is also pretty thoroughly covered - the automatic workout detection works really well, and there's blood oxygen saturation tracking, too.

With the Galaxy Watch 4 already on shelves, the Watch Active 2 will get good discounts for sure. This model is far from the best Galaxy watch but if you want style on a budget, it can be a great choice.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
8.8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

The Good

  • Lightweight and attractive design
  • Great notification interactivity
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Bright OLED display
  • Rotating bezel

The Bad

  • Single-day battery life
Deal $479 at T-Mobile Deal $450 at Samsung Deal $450 at T-Mobile
Deal $450 at AT&T Deal $450 at Verizon
The Galaxy Watch 3 was Samsung’s last-gen flagship wearable and it holds its ground even after the release of the Watch 4 lineup. It features arguably the perfect, most convenient way to interact with a smartwatch - a physical rotating bezel.

What’s more, all the flagship features are present too - there’s a bright and vivid Super AMOLED display, great notification support, LTE to take care of calls, tons of watch faces, sophisticated health and fitness tracking, and more.

Even though the Galaxy Watch 3 runs Tizen on an old chipset, the performance is quite good. There are widgets you access by swiping, and also a bunch of preinstalled apps - Bixby, Spotify, Samsung Pay, and interestingly, Microsoft Outlook.

The battery life is again a one-day adventure but as the new Galaxy 4 lineup is already on the shelves, you can find the Watch 3 at a great price.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review

Conclusion


Well, there you have it - the best Galaxy Watch in 2021. We thought about adding the original Galaxy Watch Active, as it can still be found here and there (also for quite cheap) but it's really at the end of its lifecycle. As always, this list will be updated once new Galaxy watches pop up into existence. Until then, stay safe and watch this space.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
$17 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $11 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Storage 8GB,
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Review
8.8
$479 Special T-Mobile $450 Special Samsung $450 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) specs
Review
8.5
Deal Special Amazon $280 Special Samsung $280 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0

Latest News

Apple Watch Series 7 new design revealed in stunning renders
by Milen Yanachkov,  0
Apple Watch Series 7 new design revealed in stunning renders
A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench: it shows an Exynos-powered variant
by Iskra Petrova,  0
A new entry for the Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench: it shows an Exynos-powered variant
#AppleToo collects hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
#AppleToo collects hundreds of Apple workplace harassment stories, to be published today
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging? Any day of the week!
by Mariyan Slavov,  12
Poll: Would you choose a bigger battery over wireless charging? Any day of the week!
Accepting WhatsApp's new privacy policy will reportedly be optional (unless you chat with a Business account)
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Accepting WhatsApp's new privacy policy will reportedly be optional (unless you chat with a Business account)
Google working on a fresh redesign for some Chrome for Android sections in time for Android 12
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google working on a fresh redesign for some Chrome for Android sections in time for Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless