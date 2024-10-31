Best foldable phones to buy in 2024: the top foldables we recommend

foldable phone , the With Google 's announced of its new, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , we finally have what should be most of the best folding cell phones for 2024.









foldable phones , the ones that users typically buy to have something like a foldable tablet for extra productivity and the benefits of a larger screen size. For the best foldable phones with a clamshell design, you can visit our But in this top pick we want to focus on the book-like, the ones that users typically buy to have something like a foldable tablet for extra productivity and the benefits of a larger screen size. For thewith a clamshell design, you can visit our Best Flip Phones of 2024 article





best foldable phones we reviewed last year. From the big foldables, the only major announcement we are still waiting for is that of the OnePlus Open 2 , but rumours are saying we will have to wait until 2025 to see the successor to one of thewe reviewed last year.





Also check out: Best phones to buy right now





So, given that we already have the top foldable phones for 2024, which one should you go for? The good news is that there's enough variety to fit all needs, and we are here to tell you the areas in which each model excels at.





OnePlus Open



Powered by a powerful processor, the OnePlus Open delivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks. The versatile camera system captures stunning images and videos in various lighting conditions, and the long-lasting battery ensures you can stay connected throughout the day.



Here are some key features that make the OnePlus Open a great choice:



Lightweight and easy to use: The OnePlus Open is one of the lightest foldable phones on the market, making it easy to use with one hand. It also has a smooth and responsive hinge mechanism that allows it to fold and unfold easily.

The is one of the lightest on the market, making it easy to use with one hand. It also has a smooth and responsive hinge mechanism that allows it to fold and unfold easily. One of the best camera systems on a foldable: Like much of its competition, the OnePlus Fold has three cameras at the back. But even though it is older then rest of the entries on this list it still has arguable superior image quality. In fact, it has the highest camera score from our tests from all foldable phones so far.

Like much of its competition, the OnePlus Fold has three cameras at the back. But even though it is older then rest of the entries on this list it still has arguable superior image quality. In fact, it has the highest camera score from our tests from all so far. Very fast charging: Out of all the book-style Foldable phones we have tested, the OnePlus Open is the 2nd fastest to charge from 0-100% — only 43 minutes.

Out of all the book-style we have tested, the is the 2nd fastest to charge from 0-100% — only 43 minutes. Intuitive UI for multitasking: We think that the OnePlus Open has one of the best optimized UIs for foldables on the market. It's drag-and-drop functionality is smooth and always works as you expect it to, and the app continuity helps go from the secondary display to the main one in a flash, while keeping everything intact. Theis a premium foldable smartphone that offers a compelling blend of performance, design, and features. Its lightweight construction and smooth hinge make it a joy to use, while the large, high-quality displays provide an immersive viewing experience.Powered by a powerful processor, thedelivers exceptional performance for demanding tasks. The versatile camera system captures stunning images and videos in various lighting conditions, and the long-lasting battery ensures you can stay connected throughout the day.Here are some key features that make thea great choice:

Overall, the OnePlus Open is a blend of everything you would want from a foldable phone , and more. Given that it is a bit older than the other devices on this list, you can also probably find it with great discounts that reduce its price. OnePlus itself has currently placed a 23% discount on its website, dropping the price down to $1,299.99.

Read more: OnePlus Open review





Best overall foldable phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 6.9 PhoneArena Rating 6.7 Price Class Average Battery Life 5.6 5.8 Photo Quality 6.6 6.8 Video Quality 5.9 5.7 Charging 6.2 6.4 View all ratings Performance Peak 7.1 6.3 Performance Daily 7.6 7.2 Display Quality 8 7.8 Design 7 7.2 Wireless Charging 6.3 6.1 Biometrics 7 7.6 Audio 8 7.2 Software 8 6.8 Why the score? This device scores 2.9 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Google Pixel Fold How do we rate? 7.0 User Score (2 reviews) Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Sim-free Amazon

$1595 Sim-free eBay

$1475





The Galaxy Z Fold 6 's sleek design, powerful performance, and robust software support make it a top choice for users seeking a high-quality foldable smartphone.

foldable phones go:



Improved design: The Fold 6 has a thinner and lighter design than the Fold 5. Even during our hands-on experience with the phone we could already tell the improvements Samsung had made to the hinge mechanism, making it more comfortable to use.

The Fold 6 has a thinner and lighter design than the Fold 5. Even during our hands-on experience with the phone we could already tell the improvements Samsung had made to the hinge mechanism, making it more comfortable to use. Display improvements: The Fold 6's main screen has a new protective layer that is more resistant to pressure and sharp objects. The crease in the middle of the screen is also less noticeable than on previous models.

The Fold 6's main screen has a new protective layer that is more resistant to pressure and sharp objects. The crease in the middle of the screen is also less noticeable than on previous models. Durability: The new protective layer on the main display is one of the reasons Samsung managed to make the Z Fold 6 the first of its kind to come with a IP48 dust and water resistance rating.

The new protective layer on the main display is one of the reasons Samsung managed to make the the first of its kind to come with a IP48 dust and water resistance rating. Excellent performance: The Fold 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, specifically made for Galaxy phones. That performance superiority of the Z Fold 6 was also clearly visible in our benchmark tests, where the phone consistently gave better results than the competition. The Z Fold 6 also has a larger vapor chamber for better thermal management, although we still noticed its right half getting quite warm during gaming.

The Fold 6 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, specifically made for Galaxy phones. That performance superiority of the was also clearly visible in our benchmark tests, where the phone consistently gave better results than the competition. The also has a larger vapor chamber for better thermal management, although we still noticed its right half getting quite warm during gaming. Improved battery life: The Fold 6 has the same battery capacity as the Fold 5, but the power efficiency of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the improved thermal management helped it achieve considerably better results in our battery life tests compared to the Fold 5.

The Fold 6 has the same battery capacity as the Fold 5, but the power efficiency of the Qualcomm and the improved thermal management helped it achieve considerably better results in our battery life tests compared to the Fold 5. Reliable main camera: While the rest of the cameras on the Z Fold 6 are nothing to brag about, the main camera is solid and reliable. It scored 79 points in our camera scoring system, which puts it a little below the modern non-foldable flagships. Here are some of the key characteristics that make it the safe choice as far asgo:

But where there is good, there is usually bad, and the Z Fold 6 lacks in some specific areas, just like its predecessor. For example, it does not have a dust resistance rating, which means it may not be the best phone for use in dusty environments. Also, it only supports 25W wired charging, which is slower than some other flagship foldable phones like the OnePlus Open .

Arguably the worst part about the Z Fold 6 is its extreme price tag of $1900 for the 256GB model, reflecting a $100 price increase compared to its predecessor. The 512GB and 1TB variants come in at $2020 and $2260 respectively.

Read more: Galaxy Z Fold 6 review





Thinnest foldable phone: Honor Magic V3





Honor Magic V3 What we like Thinnest foldable on the market (at the moment)

Great performance all around

Decent camera system, great battery life and fast charging What we don't like Price and availability

May be too thin for some people 7.1 PhoneArena Rating 7 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.6 6.1 Photo Quality 6 6.3 Video Quality 4.4 5.2 Charging 8.1 7.2 View all ratings Performance Peak 6.7 6.9 Performance Daily 7.5 7.6 Display Quality 8 8 Design 9 8 Wireless Charging 8.1 7.2 Biometrics 8 7.5 Audio 7 7.5 Software 8 8 Why the score? This device scores 1.4 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 How do we rate? User Score Be the first to review this phone Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Sim-free eBay

$2149 Newegg

$2535





The Honor Magic V3 has emerged as a formidable contender in the foldable smartphone market. In our Honor Magic V3 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 comparison, the Honor narrowly edged out its rival, securing a 0.2-point advantage in our rating system.



While both phones offer compelling features, the Magic V3 stands out for its exceptional thinness. If a sleek, compact foldable is your priority, this device is a compelling choice. However, availability may be a challenge, particularly in regions like the United States.





Some of its standout features are:





Exceptional thinness: The Magic V3 boasts the slimmest profile among foldable phones , measuring at an impressive 4.35mm when folded. This makes it remarkably portable and pocket-friendly. The slim design contributes to a more comfortable and discreet carrying experience, making it easier to slip into your pocket or bag.

The Magic V3 boasts the slimmest profile among , measuring at an impressive 4.35mm when folded. This makes it remarkably portable and pocket-friendly. The slim design contributes to a more comfortable and discreet carrying experience, making it easier to slip into your pocket or bag. Powerful performance: You get the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which helped the Honor Magic V3 give some of the best results during our benchmark tests, only beaten by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, but not by much.

You get the powerful chipset, which helped the Honor Magic V3 give some of the best results during our benchmark tests, only beaten by the and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, but not by much. Long-lasting battery: The Magic V3 features a substantial battery that can comfortably last through a full day of moderate to heavy usage. The only phone that beat it in our battery life tests was the next on the list, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.





The V3 has very limited availability and you won't find it in stores in the US. That said, you can buy it on Ebay for $2,489, which is quite the hefty price tag.





Also read: Honor Magic V3 review





Best battery life on a foldable: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro





vivo X Fold 3 Pro What we like Excellent internal and external screens

Thin (for a foldable), usable as a candybar phone

Long battery life, great performance What we don't like Camera is a letdown

Unknown software support duration

Speakers are mediocre 7.2 PhoneArena Rating 6.7 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.7 5.8 Photo Quality 6.9 6.8 Video Quality 5.6 5.7 Charging 9 6.4 View all ratings Performance Peak 6.9 6.3 Performance Daily 7.5 7.2 Display Quality 8 7.8 Design 9 7.2 Wireless Charging 8 6.1 Biometrics 9 7.6 Audio 6 7.2 Software 5 6.8 Why the score? This device scores 6.9 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel Fold How do we rate? 9.0 User Score (1 review) Add Review We may receive a small affiliate commission if you purchase from these offers. Sim-free eBay

$2238





The Vivo X Fold 3 presents a compelling proposition in the foldable smartphone market. Its combination of high-quality displays, sleek design, robust performance, and competitive pricing makes it a worthy contender.





As you might have guessed, though, the it is not available in the US, just like the Magic V3. There is an international version of the X Fold 3 that can cost you around $1,500. For that money, you get:





Exceptional displays: There is simply no better main display on a foldable phone at the moment than the one on the Vivo X Fold 3. I is much brighter than even the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and our unit even showcased better color accuracy during our display lab tests.

There is simply no better main display on a at the moment than the one on the Vivo X Fold 3. I is much brighter than even the one on the , and our unit even showcased better color accuracy during our display lab tests. Compact and lightweight: Despite its expansive main screen, the X Fold 3 maintains a thin and lightweight profile. It depends on your hand size, but some of our colleagues even felt comfortable using the phone with one hand when it's folded.

Despite its expansive main screen, the X Fold 3 maintains a thin and lightweight profile. It depends on your hand size, but some of our colleagues even felt comfortable using the phone with one hand when it's folded. Enduring battery Life: The X Fold 3 Pro's endurance is truly remarkable, especially for a foldable phone . It managed to take first place in our battery life tests, scoring a total of 6h 44m of estimated battery life.

The X Fold 3 Pro's endurance is truly remarkable, especially for a . It managed to take first place in our battery life tests, scoring a total of 6h 44m of estimated battery life. Powerful performance: The second-best performing foldable phone , with only the Z Fold 6 being slightly better.





But while the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro offers impressive features like high-quality screens, robust build, dual ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, exceptional performance, and long battery life, its availability can be a challenge, especially in certain markets.



Given the potential difficulties in acquiring the X Fold 3 Pro and the risk of carrier compatibility issues, it might be worth considering alternative options that are more readily available and can still deliver a satisfying user experience.





If you're fortunate enough to secure the X Fold 3 Pro, you'll be rewarded with a premium device that offers excellent value, particularly when compared to the price increase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. However, the challenge of finding a reputable retailer selling the X Fold 3 Pro may deter some potential buyers.





Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro





Are foldable phones worth the extra cost?

Well, nowadays it is the big book-like foldable phones that actually cost more than your regular flagship phone. Whether that extra cost is worth the money depends on what you want to use that phone for. If can make use of the additional productivity that this form factor allows, then yes, it might be worth the cost. In all other cases, however, we would venture to say that you are better off with something like a Galaxy Ultra from Samsung, or any equivalent from another manufacturer.



They are usually much more expensive than a regular high-end flagship

They tend to weigh more

They are not as durable

They can very rarely match the camera performance of regular flaghsips

There is a display crease where the screen folds

On the other end of the spectrum are flip phones, which have become more affordable, with the best example being this year's Razr (2024) from Motorola. For a starting price of just $700 you get many benefits of this form factor, such as a more compact body and the ability to control much of the phone functionality without having to open it. Still, you get the usual downsides of a foldable phone when you buy a flip foldable, which is less space for good camera hardware and lower durability.

Are foldable phones durable enough?

foldable phones are way more durable. For the Z Fold 4, Samsung promises the device is durable enough to survive a minimum of 200,000 folds – more or less 5 years if you fold and unfold it 100 times a day. Americans check their phones on average 344 times per day, according to a

The foldable tech has been improving in the last couple of years. Foldable smartphones were somewhat fragile in the beginning. Now things have changed and currentare way more durable. For the Z Fold 4, Samsung promises the device is durable enough to survive a minimum of 200,000 folds – more or less 5 years if you fold and unfold it 100 times a day. Americans check their phones on average 344 times per day, according to a survey by Reviews.org on smartphone usage for 2022 . That's around 122,000 checks a year. But checking doesn't mean interacting with it – you can check the secondary screen of the Samsung foldable for notifications, texting, or even a brief scroll through social media, without ever unfolding the phone.

The moral of the story – a foldable phone like the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 should survive for around five years of regular usage. Good enough for today's standards.

Is battery life affected in foldables phones?

foldable phone to regular flagship devices, we see some differences in the battery department, including when pinning them against the best Android phones . As you may know, we at PhoneArena perform extensive tests for all the phones we review. Check the table below to see for yourself what the battery life results for foldable phones vs regular phones are.



Yes, battery life seems to be a bit lower than regular flagship phones. When comparing ato regular flagship devices, we see some differences in the battery department, including when pinning them against the. As you may know, we at PhoneArena perform extensive tests for all the phones we review. Check the table below to see for yourself what the battery life results forvs regular phones are. Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12h 43 min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 11h 40 min Motorola razr(2022) 9h 4 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 19h 5 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 8h 47 min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 7h 20 min Motorola razr(2022) 11h 53 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 11h OPPO Find N2 9h 31 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 7h 31 min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 6h 31 min Motorola razr(2022) 4h 17 min Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 10h 59 min Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 8h 39 min View all

Are there any differences between foldable and traditional phones' camera quality?

It depends on which foldable vs which traditional phone. The camera has no interaction whatsoever with the folding mechanism, and is like any other smartphone camera. If it has a higher megapixel count and better features, image processing and color calibration, it will be better no matter if it's on a foldable phone or a standard smartphone. The only thing is that some folding phones may lack the space for a periscope lens or some other special lens though. If we talk about selfies, some foldable phones like the Z Fold 4 can deliver even better results given the fact that you can use the phone's rear camera to take a selfie.

When determining whether or not getting a foldable is worth for you, remind yourself of the following downsides:





How we rate phones



