Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Nokia Android Picks

The best Nokia phones money can buy - updated December 2021

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
1
The best Nokia phones money can buy - updated December 2021
The Nokia brand is once again making waves in the US. HMD Global’s new phones have been pretty successful in Europe, and now it seems it is time for an American Nokia comeback. The days of Nokia using Windows Phone are long gone, and now the brand is all about making Android devices that are well built and can stand the test of time.

Which are the best Nokia phones to buy right now?



We’ve created a list below with the phones from HMD Global’s Brand. Let’s go.

Jump to:

Nokia XR20 

Nokia XR20

Nokia XR20

Display

6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
60Hz Refresh rate

Camera

48 MP (Dual camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
6GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4630 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $550 at BestBuy Deal $550 at B&HPhoto
$548 at eBay $550 at Target $575 at Newegg

We kick off this list with a Nokia phone that emphasizes all that the brand is best known for. The Nokia XR20 is a rugged phone designed to withstand various drops and harsh conditions. However, unlike other rugged phones we’ve seen in the past, the XR20 looks pretty normal and not as bulky as other tough phones. This is great news for those that have always wanted a phone with rugged capabilities but were put off by an ugly-looking design.

The Nokia XR20 features a big 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen covered by Gorilla Glass Victus and a dual-camera system with 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide shooters with Zeiss optics. HMD Global’s rugged phone comes in either 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, which is expandable. This phone also has a relatively large 4,630mAh battery, with the Nokia device supporting 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The Nokia XR20 has 5G connectivity thanks to its Snapdragon 480 processor.

This is a great phone for people who love the outdoors and love practicing different activities like hiking and climbing, and it is one of the best Nokia devices out there.

Nokia G50

Nokia G50

Nokia G50

Display

6.8 inches
1560 x 720 pixels
60Hz Refresh rate

Camera

48 MP (Triple camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $300 at BestBuy $320 at eBay
$385 at Newegg

This affordable Nokia phone offers great value, good looks, and comes with 5G connectivity. The Nokia G50 has a big HD+ display with a 6.82-inch screen size and a 48MP triple-camera system. It comes with either 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted on the Nokia G50. It also has a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall the G50 with its specs and clean Android One software is one of the best Nokia phones to buy.

Nokia 8.3

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G

Display

6.8 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera

64 MP (Quad camera)
24 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4500 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $700 at BestBuy

Currently, this is Nokia’s best-specced phone in its lineup. The Nokia 8.3 is due to be replaced soon, and that’s the reason it often sees great discounts, making it a pretty good deal. This HMD Global phone still has solid specs though. The Nokia 8.3 rocks a big 6.81-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a fast Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G connectivity. The Nokia 8.3 comes with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable stor.

HMD Global’s phone also has a pretty good quad-camera system with a 64MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front punch-hole camera is an impressive 24MP sensor. The Nokia 8.3 has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone doesn’t impress only with specs and price, but also with its stylish looks.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

Display

6.4 inches
1520 x 720 pixels

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
16 MP front

Hardware

Snapdragon 662
4GB RAM

Storage

128GB, microSDXC

Battery

4000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $250 at BestBuy

The Nokia 5.4 is another HMD Global budget device from last year which still holds its ground. This affordable great-value phone has a 6.4-inch screen size and a 48MP quad-camera setup. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip coupled with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. Unfortunately, the Nokia 5.4 does not have 5G connectivity but considering its price we will let that one slide. It is running the Android One software.

Nokia G20

Nokia G20

Nokia G20

Display

6.5 inches

Camera

48 MP (Quad camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Mediatek G35
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, microSDXC

Battery

5050 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $200 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $200 at B&HPhoto
$305 at eBay $305 at Newegg
This device is the successor to the previous phone, and it too offers great value for money. The Nokia G20 has similar specs compared to the 5.4. It uses a newer MediaTek Helio G35 chip, but it still doesn’t have 5G connectivity. The design is refreshed, and the battery is larger at 5,050mAh, offering strong battery life. Running Android One, the G20 offers a clean software experience. It is one of the best Nokia phones to buy today.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

Display

6.4 inches
1560 x 720 pixels

Camera

13 MP (Triple camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

4000 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $180 at BestBuy

HMD Global’s Nokia 3.4 isn’t the newest out there, but with its very affordable price and good specs, it is an almost perfect entry-level smartphone. This phone has a big display, a good Snapdragon 460 processor, and a nicely-sized 4,000mAh battery which can last up to two days. Yes, there’s nothing impressive about the Nokia 3.4, but for its price of $172 you can’t really ask for a better unlocked phone.

Nokia G10

Nokia G10

Nokia G10

Display

6.5 inches

Camera

13 MP (Triple camera)
8 MP front

Hardware

Mediatek G25
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

5050 mAh

OS

Android 11

View full specs
Deal $150 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $150 at B&HPhoto
$245 at eBay $305 at Newegg

Last, but definitely not least, is HMD Global’s cheapest Nokia phone. The Nokia G10 has a big 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple-camera system capable of shooting some decent photos, and a large 5,050mAh battery which can last for days. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage, which thankfully is expandable. At its $149 retail price, it is a bargain. We recommend both the Nokia G10 and the Nokia 3.4 for older people and also kids because of their big displays, unproblematic clean Android software, and affordable price. They are the perfect first Nokia phone.

Is Nokia worth buying in 2021?


While the days of Nokia being a major player in the phone industry might be long gone, under HMD Global’s ownership, the brand has thrived and recovered pretty well from its Microsoft Windows Phone disaster.

The new Nokia-branded phones offer great value, a clean Android experience, good software support, and nice build quality. They are perfect for people who just want a smartphone that works, has a large battery, and won’t break the pocket.

We must admit that in 2021 Nokia phones aren’t all that interesting or impressive, but sometimes that’s a good thing, and it somehow works for the brand, as shown by its recent success in the industry. Focusing on making solid budget phones which people buy because of their affordability and the good memories from the brand’s past is a recipe HMD Global has embraced.

To sum it up, Nokia phones are definitely worth buying in 2021 because of their great value-for-money and good support. It is also cool to own a Nokia phone these days, as most people, especially in the US, believe they are extinct. Going to a party with a Nokia smartphone might be even cooler than going with an iPhone 13 Pro Max, as it is guaranteed the Nokia will make more of a statement.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
T-Mobile challenges Google’s Chromecast with an ethernet Google TV dongle
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
T-Mobile challenges Google’s Chromecast with an ethernet Google TV dongle
Everyone's "copying" the iPhone, yet no one steals this?
by Rado Minkov,  7
Everyone's "copying" the iPhone, yet no one steals this?
Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Now available: Apple Music for $5 a month with Voice Plan usable only with Siri
Galaxy S22 series could come with 25W wireless charging
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Galaxy S22 series could come with 25W wireless charging
MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
MIUI 13 logo and features leak in a series of videos
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless