The best Nokia phones money can buy - updated December 2021

Nokia XR20 Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 48 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4630 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia G50

Nokia G50 Display 6.8 inches

1560 x 720 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia 8.3

Nokia 8.3 5G Display 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)

24 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 Display 6.4 inches

1520 x 720 pixels

Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

16 MP front Hardware Snapdragon 662

4GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 4000 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia G20

Nokia G20 Display 6.5 inches



Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

8 MP front Hardware Mediatek G35

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5050 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 Display 6.4 inches

1560 x 720 pixels

Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 4000 mAh OS Android 11

Nokia G10

Nokia G10 Display 6.5 inches



Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)

8 MP front Hardware Mediatek G25

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 5050 mAh OS Android 11

Is Nokia worth buying in 2021?

We kick off this list with a Nokia phone that emphasizes all that the brand is best known for. The Nokia XR20 is a rugged phone designed to withstand various drops and harsh conditions. However, unlike other rugged phones we’ve seen in the past, the XR20 looks pretty normal and not as bulky as other tough phones. This is great news for those that have always wanted a phone with rugged capabilities but were put off by an ugly-looking design.The Nokia XR20 features a big 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD screen covered by Gorilla Glass Victus and a dual-camera system with 48MP main and 13MP ultrawide shooters with Zeiss optics. HMD Global’s rugged phone comes in either 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of storage, which is expandable. This phone also has a relatively large 4,630mAh battery, with the Nokia device supporting 18W fast wired charging and 15W fast wireless charging. The Nokia XR20 has 5G connectivity thanks to its Snapdragon 480 processor.This is a great phone for people who love the outdoors and love practicing different activities like hiking and climbing, and it is one of the best Nokia devices out there.This affordable Nokia phone offers great value, good looks, and comes with 5G connectivity. The Nokia G50 has a big HD+ display with a 6.82-inch screen size and a 48MP triple-camera system. It comes with either 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted on the Nokia G50. It also has a large 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Overall the G50 with its specs and clean Android One software is one of the best Nokia phones to buy.Currently, this is Nokia’s best-specced phone in its lineup. The Nokia 8.3 is due to be replaced soon, and that’s the reason it often sees great discounts, making it a pretty good deal. This HMD Global phone still has solid specs though. The Nokia 8.3 rocks a big 6.81-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a fast Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G connectivity. The Nokia 8.3 comes with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable stor.HMD Global’s phone also has a pretty good quad-camera system with a 64MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front punch-hole camera is an impressive 24MP sensor. The Nokia 8.3 has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This phone doesn’t impress only with specs and price, but also with its stylish looks.The Nokia 5.4 is another HMD Global budget device from last year which still holds its ground. This affordable great-value phone has a 6.4-inch screen size and a 48MP quad-camera setup. It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip coupled with 4 or 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of expandable storage. Unfortunately, the Nokia 5.4 does not have 5G connectivity but considering its price we will let that one slide. It is running the Android One software.This device is the successor to the previous phone, and it too offers great value for money. The Nokia G20 has similar specs compared to the 5.4. It uses a newer MediaTek Helio G35 chip, but it still doesn’t have 5G connectivity. The design is refreshed, and the battery is larger at 5,050mAh, offering strong battery life. Running Android One, the G20 offers a clean software experience. It is one of the best Nokia phones to buy today.HMD Global’s Nokia 3.4 isn’t the newest out there, but with its very affordable price and good specs, it is an almost perfect entry-level smartphone. This phone has a big display, a good Snapdragon 460 processor, and a nicely-sized 4,000mAh battery which can last up to two days. Yes, there’s nothing impressive about the Nokia 3.4, but for its price of $172 you can’t really ask for a better unlocked phone.Last, but definitely not least, is HMD Global’s cheapest Nokia phone. The Nokia G10 has a big 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple-camera system capable of shooting some decent photos, and a large 5,050mAh battery which can last for days. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G25 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage, which thankfully is expandable. At its $149 retail price, it is a bargain. We recommend both the Nokia G10 and the Nokia 3.4 for older people and also kids because of their big displays, unproblematic clean Android software, and affordable price. They are the perfect first Nokia phone.While the days of Nokia being a major player in the phone industry might be long gone, under HMD Global’s ownership, the brand has thrived and recovered pretty well from its Microsoft Windows Phone disaster.The new Nokia-branded phones offer great value, a clean Android experience, good software support, and nice build quality. They are perfect for people who just want a smartphone that works, has a large battery, and won’t break the pocket.