Amazon makes the Google Pixel Watch 3 cheaper and cheaper ahead of its inevitable retirement

Originally priced at $350 and permanently reduced to $250 after its sequel's launch, the Pixel Watch 3 is now (way) cheaper than that.

By
Deals Google Wearables Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch 3 on a user's wrist
The Pixel Watch 3 is an undeniably stylish and powerful smartwatch. | Image by PhoneArena

Should you buy the Pixel Watch 4 now that Google's latest in-house wearable device is on sale at a new record high discount in its most affordable variants? Not... so fast if you think you can live with the older and only slightly humbler Pixel Watch 3... at the right price.

Yes, the search giant's 2024-released Apple Watch rival can be had at a lower-than-ever price of its own in a 41mm size sans cellular connectivity. You may need to hurry if you want to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest discount on an entry-level Pixel Watch 3 model, though, both because the e-commerce giant could put an end to this promotion at any moment and because the timepiece itself might be approaching its discontinuation.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

$80 off (32%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon

After all, Best Buy was clearing its inventory a little over a month ago, and even Amazon appears to be gradually running out of stock for certain models and colorways. At the time of this writing, you can slash 80 bucks off a list price of $249.99 in Champagne Gold and Polished Silver hues (with Hazel and Porcelain bands, respectively), but if you're not quick, one or both of those variants could go away before you get a chance to order them.

Recommended For You

Keep in mind that the Pixel Watch 3 was not released at a starting price of 250 bucks a year and a half ago, instead originally fetching $349.99, so compared to that, you're actually looking at saving no less than $180.


More importantly, you can get what's still undeniably one of the best smartwatches you can pair with a (new or old) Android phone at a simply unbeatable price. Yes, the Pixel Watch 4 is better (or a lot better) in many ways, but I believe the superior value proposition right now may actually be with the older and significantly cheaper edition.

I also think you only need to take a brief look at our in-depth Pixel Watch 3 review from 2024 (or even just a look at the smartwatch's beautiful design) to understand where I'm coming from and appreciate (in addition to said design) the excellent overall performance, brilliant software support, all-day comfort, accuracy and reliability of the health monitoring technology, and Google's efforts to regularly fix bugs and improve the overall user experience.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
