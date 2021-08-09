The best Android smartwatch you can get - Updated August 2021

The best Android smartwatch you can get - Updated August 20210
Fitbit, Garmin, Mobvoi, Fossil, and even OnePlus are all offering their own take on the best Android smartwatch, and then there are brands like Huawei and Xiaomi, which are fighting for a place on your wrists as well.
Nevertheless, we decided to bring some structure to the chaos with another helpful piece. Today we’re making a list to help you find the best Android smartwatch you can buy in 2021. We did our fair share of smartwatch reviews throughout the years, so if you need more information on a specific entry in our list, you could always check out the review. Here we go!
The Best Android Smartwatches at a glance:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - best Android smartwatch overall
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - best smartwatch for small hands
- Fitbit Versa 3 - best smartwatch for casual athletes
- Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 - best performance smartwatch
- Huawei Watch GT 2e - best battery life
- Fossil Gen 5E - best Wear OS smartwatch
- Honor MagicWatch2 - classic design meets modern features
- Garmin Forerunner 745 - best smartwatch for serious athletes
- Amazfit Bip U Pro - best budget smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - best smartwatch overall
Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the closest Apple Watch competitor out there. This might change soon, as the Galaxy Watch 4 is practically right around the corner, but until we get the official announcement, the Galaxy Watch 3 is the best Android Smartwatch the Korean company has produced.
The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes - 45mm and 41mm, and in two connectivity flavors – one with Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS, and one that adds LTE on top of that. You get a premium design and build quality, all to be expected on such a high-tier device.
The Galaxy Watch 3 doesn’t slack off - it’s feature-packed up to its rim. The rotating bezel is back and will make Samsung fans happy as it’s a neat and well-executed design. The Super AMOLED display is a joy to look at, and you also have a titanium option for the chassis, if the stainless steel is too mainstream for you.
The watch can do a lot of things - Its LTE version also allows for taking calls without a smartphone, and it also supports a huge number of fitness activities for tracking, and its functionality can further be expanded by downloading apps directly on the smartwatch via the Galaxy Store. You can also download more than 50,000 watch faces for the ultimate customization.
You can answer chats and send text messages right from the watch, and it has military-grade durability and is 5ATM / IP68 certified, which makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Galaxy Watch 3 is arguably the best Android Smartwatch at the moment. At least until the Galaxy Watch 4 arrives and steals its crown.
Read More:Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 - best smartwatch for small hands
Sometimes large smartwatches can be pretty intimidating, especially if you have small hands. Those ridges and sharp corners may be attractive to some, but others prefer a more stylish and understated look. That’s where the Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in.
Even though the watch is literally called “Active”, it can serve two masters and be your stylish, formal dinner device, as well as a comfortable and lightweight sports watch. The design is really unisex, and takes different occasions - just click on a leather strap, and you’re good to go for the aforementioned formal dinner. Put a rubber band on, and you can sweat on the track all you want.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is not all looks, though. This watch has some serious features on board. Granted, there’s no rotating bezel but that’s the price you pay to get the sleekness and comfort. All the fitness features are present and automatic workout detection works like a charm. There’s sleep tracking on board as well, and you can get 2 days on a single charge. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 may not be the best Android smartwatch out there, but sure is the most comfortable one!
Read More:Samsung Galaxy Active 2 review
Fitbit Versa 3 - best smartwatch for casual athletes
The original Fitbit Versa utilized a clever idea - why not try a premium design and some neat features but for an affordable price? The Fitbit Versa 2 improved on that and actually, the Versa family quickly became a favorite among casual fitness enthusiasts.
Now, the Fitbit Versa 3 brought even more improvements to the table and continued the steady-pace evolution of the model. Two of the main complaints have been rectified - users can quickly switch watch faces and the health metrics are vastly improved in the Versa 3.
The Fitbit Versa 3 does a lot of things right - it has a sleek and lightweight design, it can automatically track workouts, and you also get sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 readings, GPS, NFC, and more. The Versa 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM), and also boasts a week of battery life.
Get your Fitbit Versa 3 here:
Some corners have been cut, of course, for the Versa to be able to hit its retail price. There’s no LTE or wireless charging, and the app’s variety is… well, limited. The bezels around the display are still pretty thick, and the quick-release band system can be frustrating. But all these are minor drawbacks, given the price of the thing. The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the best fitness smartwatches for casual athletes, and it won’t break your bank account, too.
Read More:Fitbit Versa 3 review
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 - best performance smartwatch
The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 ticks many boxes (pun intended). It’s one of the few Android smartwatches equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor. Which means that it’s fast. If you want sheer performance, the TicWatch Pro 3 is the way to go.
Get your TicWatch Pro 3 here:
The TicWatch Pro 3 is also a Wear OS device, so you can enjoy all the Google goodness you can think of - Google Assistant, Google Pay, Google Fit, Google Maps, and more. There’s a built-in speaker and microphone, and also a dedicated GPS. Fitness and sleep tracking are also present, and you can get up to 45 days of battery life if you switch to Essential mode.
Last but not least, the price of the TicWatch Pro 3 is pretty sweet, considering all the features and upcoming Google updates.
Huawei Watch GT 2e - best battery life
Huawei is having a hard time after the US ban, but the Chinese company has still been able to put out a couple of decent smartwatches. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is one of them and certainly deserves your attention.
The watch is in practice a GT2 spin-off but a very successful one, mind you. It offers a more refined design with a bezel that’s clean of numbers and other engraved busyness. The Watch GT 2e is made of premium materials such as stainless steel and ceramic, and the build quality is also excellent.
The 1.39-inch AMOLED display is bright and crisp, the two side buttons give nice tactile feedback and you can easily swap wristbands to change your style. The Watch GT 2e runs on a custom chipset and uses Huawei’s LiteOS (pre-Harmony) which is a blessing and a curse, really.
The best feature of the Watch GT 2e is its stamina - the battery life is amazing and you don’t need to dumb down the watch using some sort of a “stamina” or “essential” mode to get solid 10 days of autonomy.
Get your Huawei Watch GT 2e here:
The other strong side of this watch is its ability to track your fitness and health. The Watch GT 2e uses firstbeat fitness tracking algorithms, also found in Garmin devices. You get hundreds of activities, running modes, and you can also monitor your heart rate underwater. This means if you’re a regular swimmer, this watch is just perfect for you.
The price is also quite reasonable, especially compared to the vanilla Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT 2 Pro.
Read More: Huawei Watch GT 2e review
Fossil Gen 5e - best Wear OS smartwatch
Ah, Fossil! Even though keeping track of all the Fossil Group-made smartwatches released over the last few years is not an easy feat, the Wear OS-powered devices are actually not very hard to separate from the pack.
The Fossil Gen 5E is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there, and also one of the more affordable ones. Granted, it may lack a built-in GPS chip and LTE but it’s still a Google-enabled device.
Get your Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch here:
The features you get if you decide to go the Gen 5E route are heart rate monitoring, a built-in microphone and speaker for making and receiving voice calls on your wrist (with a connected smartphone nearby), Google Pay support, 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, "multi-day" battery life (with certain capabilities switched off), and a high-res Always-On Display.
The Fossil Gen 5E might be a trimmed-down version of the original Gen 5 but it sure doesn’t look like one. The build quality is top-notch and the design is very stylish and sleek. The price will put a smile on your face.
Honor MagicWatch2 - classic design meets modern features
The Honor MagicWatch 2 offers a unique blend of classic and modern - it's understated, stylish, and elegant. It's not the best Android smartwatch by any stretch of the imagination but it can give you all the basics in a pretty package and for pocket money.
Like other similar Huawei/Honor smartwatches, this model boasts an amazing battery life, which comes at the price of features. If you're coming from an Apple Watch of any model, you'll feel a bit limited with the MagicWatch 2. Its smartwatch functionalities are pretty basic.
Get your Honor MagicWatch 2 here:
On the other hand, if you value your time away from the charger and fitness/health tracking is important to you, the MagicWatch 2 can tick those "magical" boxes for you. It has one of the brightest and prettiest OLED displays on the market. Yes, it's not very smart and the interface feels sluggish at times but the price is good and all the basic functionalities are there. Have we mentioned that it's pretty?
Read More: Honor MagicWatch 2 review
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE - best smartwatch for serious athletes
Garmin's Forerunner 945 has a clear target in mind: serious athletes. The latest smartwatch from Garmin has an advanced GPS that's specifically built with runners and triathletes in mind. It offers detailed training data, on-device workouts, and other similar pro-level features. Seriously, the level of detail and the sheer amount of features that Garmin managed to bake in this watch are simply amazing. Here goes.
The Forerunner 945 comes in two variants - there's the vanilla version and an LTE model. Not that impressive, other watches have this features. What others don't have is the Garmin IERCC support feature. This watch can automatically send your name and location to the Garmin IERCC, a 24/7 staffed professional emergency response coordination center.
Get your Garmin Forerunner 945 (or 55) here:
You also get daily suggested workouts, a dedicated coach, a sophisticated training app that can measure the effects of your workouts plus the recovery time needed. The VO2 Max reading will show your progress, and there are tons of metrics to lose yourself in and feed your healthy sports obsession. The only downside is the price. If you go for the LTE model, you should expect to cough up north of $600. Of course, you can always get the Forerunner 55 for less than a third of that, and it will give you all the basics. It all depends on how serious you are with your workouts!
Amazfit Bip U Pro - best budget smartwatch
The original Amazfit Bip was pretty successful, thanks to its 45-day battery life. But that wasn't the only reason. The Bip offered the core features of every bigger and more expensive smartwatch out there, for practically change money.
The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a worthy successor. It's super lightweight - only 31 grams - and super comfortable to wear. It has a built-in GPS, heart-rate sensor, it can track blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing, quality of sleep, and sleeping patterns.
Get your Amazfit Bip U Pro here:
There are smart notifications on board, Alexa integration, 60+ workout modes, 5ATM water resistance, the list goes on and on. You get to choose from 50 watch faces, and even though the battery life is far from the record-setting Bip, the U Pro can still give you 9 solid days of autonomy. You can forgive all minor and major shortcomings of this device when you get to know its price.