The best AirPods to buy in 2021: Updated August

The Best AirPods at a glance:





Apple AirPods Pro - best overall

After the initial success of the original AirPods, Apple had to come up with something really good to keep up with people’s expectations. The AirPods Pro arrived, creating another success story and making everything better - the design, the sound quality, the features.



Apple decided to go in-ear with the design of the AirPods Pro and this was a step in the right direction. Many people complained about the original AirPods falling off their ears, while others thought they’re the most comfortable earbuds ever made. It was polarizing, to say the least.



The AirPods Pro earbuds rely on rubber tips that go inside your ear canal, and Apple went the extra mile to include special vents that equalize the pressure inside and outside the ear. The AirPods are stable and very lightweight, so you won’t notice them in your ear. And then there’s the sound.

With the new in-ear design and updated drivers, the AirPods Pro managed to largely bump up the sound quality compared to their predecessors. Let’s talk features now. The Adaptive EQ and Active Noise Cancelation are two amazing additions to the AirPods Pro sound arsenal.



The ANC feature works really well, considering that the AirPods Pro are earbuds after all. The Adaptive EQ uses the inward-facing microphone to listen actively to how things sound to you inside your ear and then adjusts the EQ settings accordingly.



The AirPods Pro earbuds are the best AirPods overall on our list because they tick all the boxes and do this in style. The only reason to search for an alternative is the price, and that’s where the original AirPods earbuds come in.



Pros
Comfortable and elegant design

Useful Active Noise Cancellation

Solid sound quality

Flawless integration with iOS

Splash proof
Cons
They don't come cheap







Apple AirPods (2nd gen) - best on a budget





These ones utilize the design of the original AirPods, the “hanging-from-the-ear” thing, and many people swear by the comfort this design offers. If you find the AirPods comfortable and they don’t fall off your ears all the time, you’re in luck. The AirPods Pro price can be sometimes hard to swallow, especially if there aren’t any deals around. That’s why the best AirPods if you’re on a budget, are the second-gen AirPods - the ones Apple calls - AirPods with wireless charging case.These ones utilize the design of the original AirPods, the “hanging-from-the-ear” thing, and many people swear by the comfort this design offers. If you find the AirPods comfortable and they don’t fall off your ears all the time, you’re in luck.

Even though it’s already 2021, and the second-gen AirPods are more than two years old, this model is still a viable option and also very popular. The sound is nice, and the battery life is actually better than the Pros.



Granted, there’s no ANC or Adaptive EQ magic, but the H1 chip inside offers great connectivity and low latency, you can activate Siri with your voice, and most importantly, these are way cheaper than the Pros.



Are they the best AirPods out there in 2021? No, of course not. But if you want to stay inside Apple’s ecosystem and get something on a budget, these are a great choice.



Pros
Unrivaled comfort

Extremely compact

Good battery life

Wireless charging
Cons
Sound quality could be better

Checking exact battery levels is a hassle







Apple AirPods Max - best for audiophiles

When Apple first announced the AirPods Max there were riots on the streets. People dug up their pitchforks, lit up the torches, and went berzerk. Joking aside, the $550 price tag that Apple slapped on the AirPods Max was a bit of a worry.



Fortunately, after the reviews started to come in, people realized that there’s substance behind the high asking price. For starters, the design and build quality of the AirPods Max is amazing.



They are elegant, clean, simplistic — very, very Apple-looking all around. These headphones are also made of metal, and while a bit on the heavy side because of that fact, they’re very comfortable.

The mesh canopy on the headband is extremely soft and gentle on the top of the head, while the cushions embrace your ears like a soft feather-stuffed pillow. Now you’re looking at the subheading and thinking - where’s the audiophile bit? Here it comes.



“The AirPods Max sound so, so clean and detailed. You can make out every instrument, every little pluck, reverb, delay, and even shoddy compression done in the production work if you have the ear for it.”



The above is just an excerpt from our review, and Preslav is not one that’s easily pleased in the audio department (or anywhere else, for that matter). Then we get to the noise cancelation which is very good on the AirPods Max, with “the best Transparency Mode out there, hands-down.”



The battery life is decent, and you also get bells and whistles such as Spatial Audio, easy switching between paired devices, a magnetic carrying case, and more. Whether or not all these equal $550, it’s up to you.



Pros
Pretty, clean design

Outstanding sound clarity and detail, no distortion

iCloud device pairing is always convenient

No on/off — they are always ready for use

Best Transparency Mode on the market
Cons
Hardware controls are in an awkward spot

Not the strongest noise cancellation out there

EQ is kind of bland and bass-heavy. Basically no user control over EQ

The case is just not a case

Price-to-value ratio is arguable







Conclusion