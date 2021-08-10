Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

The best AirPods to buy in 2021: Updated August

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
The best AirPods to buy in 2021 - updated August
When it comes to wireless headphones and earbuds, there are so many models and brands on the market that people often get frustrated with such an abundance of choices. On the other side of the spectrum are the people who think that the best wireless earbuds come from Apple.

To each their own, and in all fairness, Apple makes some great products that have been copied and emulated by other brands for a good reason. If you ask your average Apple fan what are the best AirPods on the market, you’ll probably get something like this: “The best AirPods are the latest model.”

Things are not so straightforward for the casual listener, who wants to enjoy the AirPods much like Apple dedicated fans but don’t know much about the different generations and models. That’s where we come in.

For all the people who wonder what’s the difference between a pair of AirPods and AirPods Pro, or what’s the deal with the AirPods Max, we’ve compiled a short list of the best AirPods you can buy in 2021. And because there aren’t that many models currently available, this list aims to help you choose the best AirPods for your particular needs.

The Best AirPods at a glance:


Apple AirPods Pro - best overall

After the initial success of the original AirPods, Apple had to come up with something really good to keep up with people’s expectations. The AirPods Pro arrived, creating another success story and making everything better - the design, the sound quality, the features.

Apple decided to go in-ear with the design of the AirPods Pro and this was a step in the right direction. Many people complained about the original AirPods falling off their ears, while others thought they’re the most comfortable earbuds ever made. It was polarizing, to say the least.

The AirPods Pro earbuds rely on rubber tips that go inside your ear canal, and Apple went the extra mile to include special vents that equalize the pressure inside and outside the ear. The AirPods are stable and very lightweight, so you won’t notice them in your ear. And then there’s the sound.

Get your AirPods Pro here:

Apple AirPods Pro
$219 $249 Buy at B&H Photo $197 $219 Buy at Walmart $199 99 $249 99 Buy at Target
$194 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy View price Buy at Amazon


With the new in-ear design and updated drivers, the AirPods Pro managed to largely bump up the sound quality compared to their predecessors. Let’s talk features now. The Adaptive EQ and Active Noise Cancelation are two amazing additions to the AirPods Pro sound arsenal.

The ANC feature works really well, considering that the AirPods Pro are earbuds after all. The Adaptive EQ uses the inward-facing microphone to listen actively to how things sound to you inside your ear and then adjusts the EQ settings accordingly.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are the best AirPods overall on our list because they tick all the boxes and do this in style. The only reason to search for an alternative is the price, and that’s where the original AirPods earbuds come in.

Read More: Apple AirPods Pro review

Pros

  • Comfortable and elegant design
  • Useful Active Noise Cancellation
  • Solid sound quality
  • Flawless integration with iOS
  • Splash proof

Cons

  • They don't come cheap


Apple AirPods (2nd gen) - best on a budget

The AirPods Pro price can be sometimes hard to swallow, especially if there aren’t any deals around. That’s why the best AirPods if you’re on a budget, are the second-gen AirPods - the ones Apple calls - AirPods with wireless charging case.

These ones utilize the design of the original AirPods, the “hanging-from-the-ear” thing, and many people swear by the comfort this design offers. If you find the AirPods comfortable and they don’t fall off your ears all the time, you’re in luck.

Get your AirPods (2019) here:

AirPods wireless charging case
View price Buy at Amazon $159 98 $199 Buy at Walmart $159 99 $199 Buy at BestBuy
$199 Buy at Apple


Even though it’s already 2021, and the second-gen AirPods are more than two years old, this model is still a viable option and also very popular. The sound is nice, and the battery life is actually better than the Pros.

Granted, there’s no ANC or Adaptive EQ magic, but the H1 chip inside offers great connectivity and low latency, you can activate Siri with your voice, and most importantly, these are way cheaper than the Pros.

Are they the best AirPods out there in 2021? No, of course not. But if you want to stay inside Apple’s ecosystem and get something on a budget, these are a great choice.

Read More: Apple AirPods (2019) review

Pros

  • Unrivaled comfort
  • Extremely compact
  • Good battery life
  • Wireless charging

Cons

  • Sound quality could be better
  • Checking exact battery levels is a hassle


Apple AirPods Max - best for audiophiles

When Apple first announced the AirPods Max there were riots on the streets. People dug up their pitchforks, lit up the torches, and went berzerk. Joking aside, the $550 price tag that Apple slapped on the AirPods Max was a bit of a worry.

Fortunately, after the reviews started to come in, people realized that there’s substance behind the high asking price. For starters, the design and build quality of the AirPods Max is amazing.

They are elegant, clean, simplistic — very, very Apple-looking all around. These headphones are also made of metal, and while a bit on the heavy side because of that fact, they’re very comfortable.

Get your AirPods Max here:

Apple AirPods Max
$549 Buy at Apple $529 99 $549 Buy at BestBuy $529 $549 Buy at B&H Photo
$549 Buy at Target View price Buy at Amazon


The mesh canopy on the headband is extremely soft and gentle on the top of the head, while the cushions embrace your ears like a soft feather-stuffed pillow. Now you’re looking at the subheading and thinking - where’s the audiophile bit? Here it comes.

“The AirPods Max sound so, so clean and detailed. You can make out every instrument, every little pluck, reverb, delay, and even shoddy compression done in the production work if you have the ear for it.”

The above is just an excerpt from our review, and Preslav is not one that’s easily pleased in the audio department (or anywhere else, for that matter). Then we get to the noise cancelation which is very good on the AirPods Max, with “the best Transparency Mode out there, hands-down.”

The battery life is decent, and you also get bells and whistles such as Spatial Audio, easy switching between paired devices, a magnetic carrying case, and more. Whether or not all these equal $550, it’s up to you.

Read More: Apple AirPods Max review

Pros

  • Pretty, clean design
  • Outstanding sound clarity and detail, no distortion
  • iCloud device pairing is always convenient
  • No on/off — they are always ready for use
  • Best Transparency Mode on the market

Cons

  • Hardware controls are in an awkward spot
  • Not the strongest noise cancellation out there
  • EQ is kind of bland and bass-heavy. Basically no user control over EQ
  • The case is just not a case
  • Price-to-value ratio is arguable


Conclusion


So, there you have it. The best AirPods you can buy in 2021. There are three entries, we know, but in typical Apple fashion, they tend to cover all the possible scenarios. Later this year we might get another interesting audio product from Apple - the rumored AirPods 3 with a pro model (AirPods Pro 2) coming sometime next year. We'll be monitoring the situation closely, and won't let a new model fly under our radar. 

