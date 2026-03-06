The "boring" phone that's actually the smartest buy of 2026
Less is indeed more.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The Xiaomi 17 Ultra drops the flashy design for understated class. | Image by PhoneArena
I’ve been using the Xiaomi 17 Ultra for more than 10 days now, and one thing has become immediately clear: aside from the flashy specs, this is one very restrained and mature device that doesn’t lean on cheap design tricks.
That’s one way to stand out from its existing and upcoming rivals, like the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Oppo FInd X9 Ultra, and Vivo X300 Ultra.
Take the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as the perfect example for that.
On paper, in early 2025, this one was an exceptional flagship phone with an equally alluring camera, just like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. And more importantly, its Silver Chrome variant with its dual-tone design language that emulated a Leica camera was a stunner.
I got this one thinking I’d always cherish the nifty design, but guess what—it got old very fast. After the initial honeymoon period, I didn’t find the unique design attractive. In fact, it became a nuisance to explain to every person in my life why my phone featured a combination of silver plastic and faux leather.
That’s especially true for street photography, where you want to draw as little attention as possible.
That’s why small black cameras with smaller lenses are usually favored in the street photography community rather than large, flashy gear.
Phones are already very compact, so everything you need to do in order to fly under the radar is to not have a flashy exterior design or a case that sticks out. Do that, and your subjects won’t be drawn to you when you’re on a street photography spree.
With all that said, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra does all these things right. Nothing out of the ordinary or capturing the attention except for the tiny “Ultra” sign in the back, but that one is fairly invisible.
True, in terms of brand recognition, having no outstanding design features isn’t ideal, but these tend to stick out like a sore thumb.
And I have to admit that cool design features are fun, but restraint is often the smarter choice.
The smartphone market has been plateauing for years now, and we are at a point where tiny millimeter changes in the dimensions and small fluctuations in corner curvature are the standout features of modern premium devices.
That was inevitable. The smartphone market found its darling design language and is seemingly poised to stick to it for the foreseeable future as maturity is replacing spectacle.
However, when presented with a choice between a boring but safe phone like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and another device with a more experimental design, I’d always go with the smarter, albeit mundane, option.
As far as Ultra phones come and go, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra doesn’t go out of its way to hint at its hardware or photography prowess. Instead, it looks neutral and discreet.
And that’s definitely something I’ve come to cherish with time. Sure, cool hardware features do make great headlines, but once the novelty wears off, these are more of a nuisance than an asset. That’s because balance ages way better than boldness.
Unique design features are a double-edged sword
A conversation starter for sure, but often, something a bit more stealthy goes a longer way. That’s why the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a better fit for those who wish to remain under the radar.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra - first I loved it, then I hated it. | Image by PhoneArena
Xiaomi 17 Ultra does things right
Classy in white. | Image by PhoneArena
That’s precisely what I reckon would be the case with the custom Leica Leitzphone variant, which amps up things with a ridged frame and a rotating circular camera ring. These might sound like cool features that would make the phone more interesting, but I am convinced they will be just ephemeral conversation starters that will fail to make a proper landing.
The arms race is slowing, so maturity takes the reins
Sure, you might say phone design is dull right now, and on a good day, I’d agree wholeheartedly.
