Apple Watch Series 12 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The Apple Watch Series 12 will likely be announced alongside the iPhone 18 models in September 2026. The exact date is not known at the moment, but the events are usually on a Tuesday, sometimes in the middle of the month.





Apple Watch Series 11 price







Obviously, it's still early so we have no leaks about the price of the Apple Watch Series 12. Potentially, the timepiece may start at $399 for the smaller size with GPS-only connectivity. If Apple decides to introduce a price increase this year to the Series 11, possibly the Series 12 will be affected by it next year as well .







Apple Watch Series 12 design

So far, Apple Watch design has stayed pretty consistent over the years. The Series 11 is also likely not going to look too different from previous generations. However, Apple may shake things up with the Apple Watch Series 12.



Rumor has it that there may be eight sensors on the Apple Watch Series 12. Earlier, an unreleased



The device has a ring with eight white lines in it. It is not exactly clear what these sensors may be responsible for, but it makes sense that Apple is looking into adding new health sensors to the future Apple Watch.



Apart from that, Apple may keep the recognizable square design of the timepiece with buttons on the right side of the display and speakers on the left side. Per tradition, there may be new Apple Watch bands.



Last year, the Apple Watch Series 10 came in two new sizes: 42 and 46mm, and was thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Being thin and light is the current trend with tech, so it's safe to expect it will stay for the 2026 Apple Watch as well.

Apple Watch Series 12 display

It is quite early to know for certain whether the Apple Watch Series 12 will come with a bigger display or not. However, expect the usual improvements here: potentially better viewing angles and improved brightness. The current Apple Watch design offers a good brightness level and a big display with a lot of info at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 12 battery

Apple Watches are not the smartwatches with the biggest battery life out there. Yep, Apple manages to squeeze a lot of juice from a tiny battery, but still, there are other competing brands on the market offering more battery life than the Apple Watch.



Battery life has been consistent for Apple Watches since ever - Apple promising 18 hours of battery life, and these timepieces last around a day or some more.





Apple Watch Series 12 features and software





Blood pressure monitoring

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring

Other features





Apple Watch Series 12 hardware and specs









Apple Watch Series 12 's expected specs:

CPU: S12 (expected)

Battery: Up to 18 hours (expected)

Sizes: 42 and 46mm (expected)

Materials: Aluminum and Titanium (expected)

Connectivity: GPS-only, or GPS + Cellular

Storage: 64GB (expected) We expect a new chip to power the Series 12, as usual. Every year, Apple brings an upgraded chip to power its latest smartwatches, and possibly, it will be the same situation in 2026.





Should I wait for the Apple Watch Series 11?







You should wait for the Apple Watch Series 12 if you're currently sporting the Series 10 or another new smartwatch, and you're not necessarily due for an upgrade this year.







You should not wait for the Apple Watch Series 12 if you need an upgrade now. After all, the Apple Watch Series 11 is coming pretty soon , and you can upgrade now once you see if the features the Series 11 brings will be good for you.

