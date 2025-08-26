Apple Watch Series 12 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
The Apple Watch Series 10. | Image Credit - Apple
What we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 11 isn't even out yet, and is expected to come out in September alongside the iPhone 17 series. However, rumors are already starting to show up about Apple's 2026 Apple Watch, potentially the Apple Watch Series 12.
Obviously, not a lot is known about the timepiece at the moment, but talks in the industry are starting to appear. According to rumors coming from the supply chain and analysts, Apple is prepping serious upgrades and a major redesign for next year's smartwatch.
Rumors indicate the Cupertino tech giant may add eight sensors to the Apple Watch Series 12, and potentially, we might see an upgrade in what the smartwatch can do in terms of health management. The expected blood pressure monitoring that is said to come with the Series 11 may not make it in time for 2025, but 2026's Apple Watch has a more likely chance of offering it.
In the meantime, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring has been in the rumor mill for Apple Watches for quite some time now. Maybe 2026 is the year we finally get to see these rumors come to fruition.
Also, the usual will be there as well: a new chip, new watch faces, and potentially new health features, if the rumor about the additional sensors is accurate.
Jump to:
Apple Watch Series 12 release date
The Apple Watch Series 12 will likely be announced alongside the iPhone 18 models in September 2026. The exact date is not known at the moment, but the events are usually on a Tuesday, sometimes in the middle of the month.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Apple Watch Series 8
|September 7, 2022
|September 16, 2022
|Apple Watch Series 9
|September 12, 2023
|September 22, 2023
|Apple Watch Series 10
|September 9, 2024
|September 20, 2024
|Apple Watch Series 11
|September 9, 2025*
|September, 2025*
|Apple Watch Series 12
|September 2026
|September 2026
* - probable dates
Apple Watch Series 11 price
Obviously, it's still early so we have no leaks about the price of the Apple Watch Series 12. Potentially, the timepiece may start at $399 for the smaller size with GPS-only connectivity. If Apple decides to introduce a price increase this year to the Series 11, possibly the Series 12 will be affected by it next year as well.
|Apple Watch model
|41mm (or 42mm) GPS only
|45mm (or 46mm) GPS only
|41mm (or 42mm)GPS + Cellular
|45mm (or 46mm) GPS + Cellular
|Apple Watch Series 8
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 9
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 10
|$399
|$429
|$499
|$529
|Apple Watch Series 12
|$399*
|$429*
|$499*
|$529*
*- anticipated price
Apple Watch Series 12 design
So far, Apple Watch design has stayed pretty consistent over the years. The Series 11 is also likely not going to look too different from previous generations. However, Apple may shake things up with the Apple Watch Series 12.
Rumor has it that there may be eight sensors on the Apple Watch Series 12. Earlier, an unreleased Apple Watch Series 10 prototype with a strange arrangement of the sensors leaked. It is now believed this arrangement may be planned for the Series 12.
The device has a ring with eight white lines in it. It is not exactly clear what these sensors may be responsible for, but it makes sense that Apple is looking into adding new health sensors to the future Apple Watch.
Apart from that, Apple may keep the recognizable square design of the timepiece with buttons on the right side of the display and speakers on the left side. Per tradition, there may be new Apple Watch bands.
Last year, the Apple Watch Series 10 came in two new sizes: 42 and 46mm, and was thinner and lighter than its predecessor. Being thin and light is the current trend with tech, so it's safe to expect it will stay for the 2026 Apple Watch as well.
Apple Watch Series 12 display
It is quite early to know for certain whether the Apple Watch Series 12 will come with a bigger display or not. However, expect the usual improvements here: potentially better viewing angles and improved brightness. The current Apple Watch design offers a good brightness level and a big display with a lot of info at a glance.
Apple Watch Series 12 battery
Apple Watches are not the smartwatches with the biggest battery life out there. Yep, Apple manages to squeeze a lot of juice from a tiny battery, but still, there are other competing brands on the market offering more battery life than the Apple Watch.
Battery life has been consistent for Apple Watches since ever - Apple promising 18 hours of battery life, and these timepieces last around a day or some more.
Apple Watch Series 12 features and software
With watchOS 26, the OS that Apple is prepping for the Series 11, Apple Watch fans are getting a new experience and a redesigned look. The new Liquid Glass design will be consistent with iOS and macOS as well, unifying Apple devices with the same look of the software.
Now, the Apple Watch Series 12, coming next year, may sport watchOS 27. Given that Apple redesigned watchOS this year, I'm more inclined to believe that the next iteration of watchOS will bring new features but potentially not a huge redesign. It may be more of a quality-of-life update.
However, the rumor about the eight new sensors on a future Apple Watch is interesting. It's not known what these sensors will do, but most likely they will be connected to health features.
Blood pressure monitoring
Blood pressure monitoring was rumored for the Series 11, but the latest rumors indicate that it may not come with the 2025 Apple Watch. Of course, there is the possibility that Apple will not abandon the tech completely, and it may be ready in time for the Series 12 in 2026.
Apple's main competitor, Samsung, offers blood pressure monitoring on its smartwatches, so the Cupertino tech giant is a bit late to the party here.
Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring
This one is tricky. It's been a few years since we've been consistently hearing that Apple is working on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring for an Apple Watch. But all these rumors are still to come to fruition, and they may not happen with the Series 11. There's a possibility it might happen with the Series 12, but I'm not entirely convinced just yet.
The tech is tricky, though. People who rely on blood glucose monitoring need absolutely accurate information to manage their health. Now, a smartwatch is not a medical device (and may not ever be), so I wonder how accurate and reliable Apple can make blood glucose monitoring on a smartwatch be.
Other features
Apart from that, the Series 12 may bring a wide variety of workouts, ECG, blood oxygen, irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep monitoring, wrist temperature, and other health metrics. Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and Fall Detection are also likely to be there.
Apple Watch Series 12 hardware and specs
We expect a new chip to power the Series 12, as usual. Every year, Apple brings an upgraded chip to power its latest smartwatches, and possibly, it will be the same situation in 2026.
Apple Watch Series 12's expected specs:
- CPU: S12 (expected)
- Battery: Up to 18 hours (expected)
- Sizes: 42 and 46mm (expected)
- Materials: Aluminum and Titanium (expected)
- Connectivity: GPS-only, or GPS + Cellular
- Storage: 64GB (expected)
Should I wait for the Apple Watch Series 11?
- You should wait for the Apple Watch Series 12 if you're currently sporting the Series 10 or another new smartwatch, and you're not necessarily due for an upgrade this year.
- You should not wait for the Apple Watch Series 12 if you need an upgrade now. After all, the Apple Watch Series 11 is coming pretty soon, and you can upgrade now once you see if the features the Series 11 brings will be good for you.