Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!
Learn to take stunning photos with the Mobile Photography Mastery Guide

Learn to take stunning photos with the Mobile Photography Mastery Guide

Rad Slavov • 1
Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy S25 release date

Samsung accidentally reveals Galaxy S25 release date

Anam Hamid •
T-Mobile is giving free backup data to some new and existing customers

T-Mobile is giving free backup data to some new and existing customers

Anam Hamid •
Honor’s Porsche-inspired Magic 7 RSR set to redefine flagship standards this December

Honor’s Porsche-inspired Magic 7 RSR set to redefine flagship standards this December

Aleksandar Anastasov •
This phone with a 7,050 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite launches tomorrow

This phone with a 7,050 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite launches tomorrow

Abdullah Asim •
Did Samsung lose faith in the Galaxy Tabs? This is not how you win against the iPad Pro!

Did Samsung lose faith in the Galaxy Tabs? This is not how you win against the iPad Pro!

Preslav Kateliev • 5
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display costs more than а tri-folding screen to replace

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display costs more than а tri-folding screen to replace

Daniel Petrov •
This is Apple’s newest product, slated for a 2026 release

This is Apple’s newest product, slated for a 2026 release

Abdullah Asim •
Oppo Reno 13 series global launch tipped for 2025

Oppo Reno 13 series global launch tipped for 2025

Cosmin Vasile •
Apple, stop advertising things we can't use!

Apple, stop advertising things we can't use!

Rado Minkov •
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module

Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module

Daniel Petrov •
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement

Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement

Cosmin Vasile •
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year

Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year

Cosmin Vasile •
The Pixel Watch 3 isn't for me — I get that, but who is it for then?

The Pixel Watch 3 isn't for me — I get that, but who is it for then?

Stanislav Serbezov •
Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders

Red Magic 10 Pro looks gorgeous in freshly published high-res renders

Cosmin Vasile •
Instagram removes annoying feature that replaces Reels before they're finished

Instagram removes annoying feature that replaces Reels before they're finished

Iskra Petrova •
Google's Gemini UI to get a makeover with a cleaner, less intrusive overlay

Google's Gemini UI to get a makeover with a cleaner, less intrusive overlay

Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Gemini Live seems to be getting ready to talk with you about your files

Gemini Live seems to be getting ready to talk with you about your files

Iskra Petrova •
With iOS 18.2, Apple reverses annoying video playback change

With iOS 18.2, Apple reverses annoying video playback change

Tsveta Ermenkova •
YouTube testing a TikTok-like swipe-up gesture to get to the next video

YouTube testing a TikTok-like swipe-up gesture to get to the next video

Iskra Petrova •
Signal launches shearable Call Links for easy group call setup

Signal launches shearable Call Links for easy group call setup

Iskra Petrova •
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Phone (2a) rolling out now, here is what’s new

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Phone (2a) rolling out now, here is what’s new

Cosmin Vasile •

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs A55 vs A54: Breaking down the evolution in Samsung’s mid-range series
versus

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs A55 vs A54: Breaking down the evolution in Samsung’s mid-range series

Aleksandar Anastasov
OnePlus Open 2 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: How will the two foldable phones compare?
versus

OnePlus Open 2 vs Pixel 9 Pro Fold: How will the two foldable phones compare?

Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 preview: Almost the same phone
versus

Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 preview: Almost the same phone

Aleksandar Anastasov
OnePlus Open 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung might be lagging behind
versus

OnePlus Open 2 vs Galaxy Z Fold 6: Samsung might be lagging behind

Peter Kostadinov
OnePlus Open 2 vs OnePlus Open: A sequel set for success
versus

OnePlus Open 2 vs OnePlus Open: A sequel set for success

Peter Kostadinov
All Reviews

Popular Stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior

Anam Hamid
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday

T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday

Anam Hamid
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board

Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board

Anam Hamid
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Alan Friedman
New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount

New T-Mobile Apple-rivalling accessory quietly makes it to stores with launch discount

Anam Hamid
My Pixel Fold will never be a better foldable than the Galaxy Fold - we need another redesign

My Pixel Fold will never be a better foldable than the Galaxy Fold - we need another redesign

Martin Filipov
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless