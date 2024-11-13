The best smartwatches to buy in 2024: Our picks for every need

best smartwatch is an elusive beast. What's important to one person might be irrelevant to another. Some value battery life over everything else, while others prefer the robust set of features and don't mind charging their smartwatch every day.



But one thing is certain. Smartwatches have come a long way.



These little gadgets started out pretty basic, but now they're not just handy—they're practically a wrist essential for almost everyone. And the good news is that there are models for every taste and preference.



Take the Apple Watch, for instance—it's like a pro at seamlessly connecting with the whole iOS world and has so many neat things going on. It's pretty much the go-to when you want a smartwatch that's not just stylish but super functional too. Granted, its juice runs out in a day, but as we already mentioned, some people don't mind charging every day.

Another behemoth on the smartwatch market is Samsung. The company has been on a catch-up in the past couple of years but managed to up its game thanks to the switch from Tizen to the Google Wear OS, and now it's a serious contender for a place at your wrist.



Then comes the Pixel watch. Google entered the smartwatch game a little late, but now, three generations later, the Pixel Watch is a valid alternative, especially for Pixel phone users.



So, what's the best smartwatch in 2024? We've arranged all viable options in different categories, depending on the platform and brand, and will quickly list all the pros and cons to help you make an informed buying decision.



Best smartwatches in 2024, summarized list:



Best Apple Smartwatches



The Apple Watch is the definitive smartwatch for Apple fans and iPhone users. All Apple Watch models connect seamlessly to your iPhone and let you do things most other smartwatches can't. There are models with cellular connectivity, and you can use them as standalone devices; you can type responses directly on the Apple Watch; there are tons of health and fitness metrics you can track; the design is stylish; and there are countless third-party strap options.





Is it worth buying a smartwatch?





The answer to this question is very subjective and depends on the person. For most people, owning a smartwatch can be a beneficial experience in many areas. No matter if you're a sporty person, a busy workbee, or just a multimedia riding modern freestyler (or all of these combined), there are smartwatch brands and models that will make your life easier and more fun.



We can't think of any reason to deprive yourself of this modern-day technological wonder other than the price side of things, but even the most budged and basic smartwatches can give you all the core functionalities and make your time and money worthwhile.





What to consider when picking a smartwatch









If you want to showcase a stylish and flashy device to go with your suit on that formal dinner, then obviously the design is one of the most important things for you. The same goes for the adventurous type out there; for all you brave explorers, things like IP rating, protection from the elements, SOS functionality, etc. are very, very important.



Most smartwatches feature an NFC chip and allow you to make contactless payments without the need to take out your phone, which is very convenient. If this is important to you, watch out for this specific feature. For the music lovers, or all the runners who like a good soundtrack for their marathons, onboard storage is also important.



Unsurprisingly, if you don't feel like charging your smartwatch every day, battery life is one of the most important areas you should be aware of. Thankfully, there are smartwatches nowadays that can do days on a single charge, and sometimes even weeks.



Conclusion





There we have them—the top smartwatches for health tracking, fitness, productivity, or simply elegant and stylish smartwatches you can get right now in late 2024. Ultimately (and unsurprisingly), the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for those who are into Apple's ecosystem, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch series are the best smartwatches for fans of the Korean giant and Android users in general, even if those work well enough with iOS also.



You can get a taste of the Pixel Watch, and if you also own a Pixel phone, there are some neat exclusive features waiting for you. And finally, there are also other brands to consider, namely Garmin if you like running. There are two models on both ends of the price segment that will cover both your budget and premium running demands.



