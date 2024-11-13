The best smartwatches to buy in 2024: Our picks for every need
The best smartwatch is an elusive beast. What's important to one person might be irrelevant to another. Some value battery life over everything else, while others prefer the robust set of features and don't mind charging their smartwatch every day.
But one thing is certain. Smartwatches have come a long way.
Take the Apple Watch, for instance—it's like a pro at seamlessly connecting with the whole iOS world and has so many neat things going on. It's pretty much the go-to when you want a smartwatch that's not just stylish but super functional too. Granted, its juice runs out in a day, but as we already mentioned, some people don't mind charging every day.
Another behemoth on the smartwatch market is Samsung. The company has been on a catch-up in the past couple of years but managed to up its game thanks to the switch from Tizen to the Google Wear OS, and now it's a serious contender for a place at your wrist.
So, what's the best smartwatch in 2024? We've arranged all viable options in different categories, depending on the platform and brand, and will quickly list all the pros and cons to help you make an informed buying decision.
These are the top rated smartwatches in 2024.
Best smartwatches in 2024, summarized list:
Best Apple Smartwatches
- Apple Watch Ultrа 2 - second iteration of the rugged Apple Watch for professionals, divers, explorers, with a price tag to match
- Apple Watch Series 10 - the best smartwatch for iPhone users
- Apple Watch SE 2 - a more affordable version of the Apple Watch
Best Samsung Smartwatches
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra - the rugged Ultra smartwatch for Android fans
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 - Samsung's last-gen light and sporty smartwatch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic - the return of the rotating bezel
Best Google Smartwatches
- Google Pixel Watch 3 - Google's third attempt at the perfect Android smartwatch
Best smartwatches from other brands
- Garmin Forerunner 265/965 - the best smartwatch for runners
- OnePlus Watch 2 - two brains on a watch?
Best Apple Smartwatches
The Apple Watch is the definitive smartwatch for Apple fans and iPhone users. All Apple Watch models connect seamlessly to your iPhone and let you do things most other smartwatches can't. There are models with cellular connectivity, and you can use them as standalone devices; you can type responses directly on the Apple Watch; there are tons of health and fitness metrics you can track; the design is stylish; and there are countless third-party strap options.
Apple Watch Ultrа 2
The ultra-rugged Apple Watch in all of its glory | Image by PhoneArena
This is the newest, most expensive Apple Watch, and for good reason. It's the second iteration of the "Ultra" concept and perfects and polishes the rugged Apple Watch experience. It delivers the same long battery life, and superb ruggedness, as its predecessor, while borrowing some new hardware and features from the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 now features the latest S9 SiP, allowing for Siri on device, and a better Find My function.
The new double-tap gesture is also present on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, allowing for one-hand operation by tapping your thumb and index fingers twice. The screen brightness has also been upgraded and now it's 3,000 nits, the highest in any smartwatch to date!
Just like the previous model, this Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not meant for the average person, but for divers, explorers, and professionals, who need something reliable and rugged, that can withstand both submersion under water, extreme heat, or extreme cold.
- Read the full Apple Watch Ultra 2 Review to learn more about this unique variant.
Apple Watch Series 10
Sometimes it's all about incremental upgrades | Image by PhoneArena
During the "Glowtime" event on September 9, Apple introduced the all-new Apple Watch Series 10. And even though the "all-new" part is a little bit controversial, there are some upgrades that make this series the best non-Ultra model for iPhone users.
For starters, Apple managed to shrink the body of the Apple Watch 10 and now it's 10% thinner than its predecessor, landing at just 4.7mm. The screen is bigger and brighter as well, Apple says that the bezels are 30% smaller than on the previous mode, and in Always On mode, it can now update once a second for a more seamless experience, the result being you can now see the seconds hand moving in some watch faces in Always On mode.
There's no stainless steel models this year, you have two options, aluminum and titanium. The silicon onboard is the next-gen S10 chip, and there are some new features in WatchOS as well. The newest is sleep apnea detection, you need to wear the watch for 30 days while sleeping, and the algorithms will detect any potential problems related to this condition.
Last but not least, there's a slew of new options for watersports lovers. The Apple Watch Series 10 can now measure water temperature and also the depth, which makes the smartwatch great for diving and snorkeling. You also get a Tides app, which has useful information from cost lines around the world for all surfers out there.
Overall, these sound like minor improvements, but considering that the price of the watch remains unchanged (the base model starts at $399), it's better to have them and not need them than vice versa. The Apple Watch Series 10 is currently the best smartwatch for casual iPhone users.
- Read the full Apple Watch Series 10 Review
Apple Watch SE 2
The budget Apple Watch doesn't look budget at all. It's stylish, potent, and comfortable | Image by PhoneArena
The Apple Watch SE 2 is the next iteration of the affordable Apple Watch. Don't let the word "affordable" fool you. It comes with the powerful S8 SiP, and still supports all of the apps and workouts available and it has the facelift design, such as thin bezels, unlike the Apple Watch Series 3, which looks pretty dated by now. The SE 2 also supports eSIM for autonomous use, and of course, Apple Pay.
You also get crash detection (a pretty useful feature), and the lowest starting price on an Apple Watch device, just $249! Overall, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users who don't really need all the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterpart.
The Apple Watch SE 2 is the perfect watch for iPhone users who want the core Apple Watch functionality without the hefty price tag. It will get you all the important features and also give you an idea of what owning an Apple Watch really feels like. You can always upgrade to one of the upper-tier models later.
- Read our full Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) Review
Best Samsung Smartwatches
Samsung has a long history of making fitness bands and smartwatches, and the company also did some pretty innovative designs (such as the physically rotating bezel on early Galaxy Watch devices). The Korean chaebol experimented quite a lot in the past couple of years, moving through different naming schemes and various design concepts, and finally settled down with one ultra-rugged model and a regular version with two sizes. For now, at least. Samsung smartwatches work on all Android phones, but some features are available only on Galaxy phones. So, if you own a Samsung smartphone, your first line of choice for a smartwatch should also be inside the brand.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung made its own ultra-rugged watch, and it can do a lot of things out in the wilderness | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung unveiled its next Galaxy Watch series on July 10, 2024, and alongside the new foldable smartphones we got a brand new smartwatch model, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, some people say that it's strongly inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra, but it doesn't really matter. What matters is that now Android users have a rugged watch to take on their adventures.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the top-of-the line Samsung smartwatch sporting a titanium "squircle" design, a very bright 3,000-nit display, a hefty 590mAh battery, and a brand new Exynos 3nm SiP. There's a lot to like about this watch, starting from the battery life, which is extremely important when you need a reliable gadget on your adventures off the grid. The display is gorgeous, and the new processor works like a charm. The watch boasts Wear OS 5, packed full of nice features and coming with the support of Google's app store.
The only drawback we see is the price, as the Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $649, but if you just want all the features without the ruggedized treatment, there's always the regular Galaxy Watch 7.
- Read our detailed Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
The Galaxy Watch 7 gets you everything the Ultra has, without the ruggedness | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's Galaxy Watch line is pretty respectable as an Android-friendly alternative to the Apple Watch. The new Galaxy Watch 7 is an evolution of the previous model, but this is not a bad thing. The Galaxy Watch 6 did so many things right that the tweaks on the Galaxy Watch 7 make it an even better proposition for smartwatch fans.
The new model comes with most of the bells and whistles of the Ultra version, barring the rugged design. The Galaxy Watch 7 features the same Exynos W1000 3nm processor, the same Galaxy AI-powered fitness and wellness suggestions, the new and more accurate BioActive sensor and the same 3000-nit display as the Ultra model.
The only big difference, apart from the rugged design, is the smaller battery, but it's a small price to pay, after all, the Galaxy Watch 7 is almost half the price of the Ultra. It's currently one of the best Android smartwatches on the market.
- Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review here
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Your last chance to get the rotating bezel | Image by PhoneArena
Much like the Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic uses Wear OS, and is currently only compatible with Android phones. This year Samsung decided to bring back the physical rotating bezel, so if you like that particular design, this model is for you. Samsung also ditched the "Pro" model from last year and reverted the naming scheme to its "Classic" ways.
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a timeless watch design and IP68 water and dust resistance. It can monitor your steps, calories burned, your stress levels, and body composition, plus it can automatically detect when you start training. In fact, it's very much designed for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts!
Now, even though the Galaxy Watch 7 series is officially out, the previous generation is your last chance to get that physically rotating bezel and enjoy a very different user experience. That, and the "Classic" moniker attached to the name.
- Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review here
Best Google Smartwatches
Google came a little late to the smartwatch game with the first Pixel Watch back in 2022. The first iteration wasn't without bugs and issues but Google managed to iron most of them out with the second generation. Now, the Pixel Watch 3 finally felt like a complete and market-ready product, and the company offered two sizes for the first time as well. The Pixel Watch is geared toward Android fans, and it works the best with Google Pixel phones with some exclusive features that allows users to turn their watch into a doorbell camera, TV remote and more.
Google Pixel Watch 3
The Pixel Watch 3 rocks a very stylish design | Image by PhoneArena
Google's newly-released third iteration of the Pixel Watch comes with some needed improvements. The battery now lasts longer, the chipset inside is faster and grants that fluid response in the UI, and there are new and improved sensors onboard. There are two sizes now - a 41mm and a 45mm (with even larger battery), so you can choose the one which suits best your wrist.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 retains the stylish and minimalistic design from its predecessors and irons out some of the annoying bugs that the previous devices displayed.
Some might say it's still not on par with the Apple Watch but Google is making huge efforts to offer something unique to Android users, and it's good for the smartwatch market and the users. The Pixel Watch 3 gets many things right: the dual-chip architecture is very innovative, the new Actua display can go up to 2,000 nits and all the way down to just 1 nit, and there are some neat Pixel-exclusive AI features that will get better with time.
- Read our full Google Pixel Watch 3 Review here
Best smartwatches from other brands
The world of smartwatches doesn't end with Apple, Samsung, and Google. There are other brands to consider, and even more so if you're focused on running, for example. Garmin makes outstanding running watches, and we've included two of them in our list. OnePlus also entered the smartwatch business, and even though the first try was a bit uninspiring, the second version of the OnePlus Watch comes with some very interesting and useful features.
Furthermore, if you own an iPhone but want to try out other brands and not go for the Apple Watch, there are alternatives. Garmin smartwatches work on iOS, as well as the OnePlus watch, but you will have a hard time making a Galaxy Watch pair and run on your iPhone, at least without some tweaking and workarounds. The same goes for Pixel Watch devices; they are not currently supported on iOS.
Garmin Forerunner 165/965
If you like running, you can't go wrong with Garmin | Image by PhoneArena
The latest addition to the Forerunner range perfects the smartwatch for runners. There are two models, the budget 165 and the flagship Garmin Forerunner 965. The top model comes with extras such as titanium bezel, multi-band GNSS with SatIQ technology which will grant you a GPS lock even in tricky conditions and environments, days of battery life, stunning AMOLED display, and of course, some of the best running tools in the business.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 trims down some of the panage to lower the asking price and give everyone an affordable alternative without sacrificing the core running features. This watch comes with smaller battery and can last up to 15 days (compared to the 28 of the 965 model), and there are no fancy materials onboard. However, the same sensors and training software is present, as well as a great AMOLED screen. All this, at considerably lower price.
OnePlus Watch 2
This smartwatch has two operating systems! (image by PhoneArena)
The second attempt of OnePlus at the smartwatch for the masses has an interesting twist. The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with two separate operating systems. One is the full-fledged WearOS, with every feature you may need onboard, while the other serves as a low-power alternative for the times when you just want the watch to passively take your vitals and measure things in the background.
You also get all the sensors you'll ever need, including a heart-rate sensor that can measure SpO2 levels, dual GPS, barometer and geomagnetic sensor and more. There are tons of activities the watch can track, and these include your sleep, alongside stress levels, and various exercises (100+ activities).
Finally, the battery life is great thanks to the dual-OS setup and also the big physical battery inside (500mAh), and if you don't mind the bulky size, this $299 smartwatch might be the right one for you.
- Check out our full OnePlus Watch 2 review
Is it worth buying a smartwatch?
The answer to this question is very subjective and depends on the person. For most people, owning a smartwatch can be a beneficial experience in many areas. No matter if you're a sporty person, a busy workbee, or just a multimedia riding modern freestyler (or all of these combined), there are smartwatch brands and models that will make your life easier and more fun.
We can't think of any reason to deprive yourself of this modern-day technological wonder other than the price side of things, but even the most budged and basic smartwatches can give you all the core functionalities and make your time and money worthwhile.
What to consider when picking a smartwatch
There are many factors and key areas to watch out for when you pick your smartwatch of choice, and they all depend on your specific needs. If you're a sporty person, then workout tracking and health data are the most important things, paired with a standalone GPS and good battery life.
If you want to showcase a stylish and flashy device to go with your suit on that formal dinner, then obviously the design is one of the most important things for you. The same goes for the adventurous type out there; for all you brave explorers, things like IP rating, protection from the elements, SOS functionality, etc. are very, very important.
Unsurprisingly, if you don't feel like charging your smartwatch every day, battery life is one of the most important areas you should be aware of. Thankfully, there are smartwatches nowadays that can do days on a single charge, and sometimes even weeks.
Last but not least, you should check out platform compatibility, as some brands and models don't work cross-platform. The best examples are Apple Watch devices. They're supported only on iOS devices, and even though there are workarounds, you don't want to go through all the trouble.
Most smartwatches feature an NFC chip and allow you to make contactless payments without the need to take out your phone, which is very convenient. If this is important to you, watch out for this specific feature. For the music lovers, or all the runners who like a good soundtrack for their marathons, onboard storage is also important.
Conclusion
There we have them—the top smartwatches for health tracking, fitness, productivity, or simply elegant and stylish smartwatches you can get right now in late 2024. Ultimately (and unsurprisingly), the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for those who are into Apple's ecosystem, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch series are the best smartwatches for fans of the Korean giant and Android users in general, even if those work well enough with iOS also.
You can get a taste of the Pixel Watch, and if you also own a Pixel phone, there are some neat exclusive features waiting for you. And finally, there are also other brands to consider, namely Garmin if you like running. There are two models on both ends of the price segment that will cover both your budget and premium running demands.
Also see: Best Android smartwatch to get right now
