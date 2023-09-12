iPhone 15 Plus preview: Plus one Dynamic Island, please!

iPhone 15

What's new about the iPhone 15 Plus?

Theis one of the battery champions in Apple's camp. We expect the same from thePlus, as it sports the same 4,325mAh battery as its predecessor, coupled with the more powerful but also more efficient 4nm A16 bionic chipset. All in all, we expect great stamina from thePlus, but we'll have to wait and see how the device performs in our battery benchmarks.As far as charging is concerned, this is a big unknown at the moment, mainly due to the switch to USB-C. The standard allows for much faster charging support, but whether or not Apple will utilize the full potential of the new port is still a big mystery. The latest rumor is that Apple will use USB 2.0 speeds for the vanilla and Plus models, and reserve faster speed for the Pro models in the series.

Audio Quality

Summary

The MagSafe and wireless charging are still present on thePlus, and they are backward compatible with all accessories released since the introduction of the system back withseries.We were pleasantly surprised by the audio quality of theand its stereo setup, but that's not surprising, most iPhones fare quite well in that category, and the bigger size of thePlus surely contributes to the deeper bass and resonance.The same quality seems to be retained in thePlus model, and this goes for haptics as well.Should you buy thePlus? When it hits the stores this autumn, that is. Well, like most things in life, the answer is: it depends. If you already own an, then there's little to no reason to upgrade. If you're coming from an older generation, things get a bit more complex and will depend on your inclination toward bigger screens.If you're an Android user and looking for a gateway into Apple's ecosystem, thePlus could be a great choice, given the USB-C transition, which will most likely save you some cables and chargers. Thewill hit the stores on September 22 starting at $999 just like the previous model.