iPhone 15 Plus preview: Plus one Dynamic Island, please!
2
iPhone 15 Plus Intro
The iPhone 15 series was one of the most anticipated releases this year, and after the Wonderlust 2023 event on September 12, the four new models are now finally unveiled. Today, we'll be focusing on the iPhone 15 Plus, the second iteration of the resurrected "Plus" lineup, and Apple's attempt to give people a big-screen iPhone that's not crazy expensive.
The iPhone 15 Plus clearly follows the evolution philosophy and adds new features and hardware here and there to further polish and perfect the "Plus" idea. Even though the upgrades aren't groundbreaking, some of them are pretty interesting, needed and could make this model an even better deal for people searching for screen real estate in an iPhone for not a lot of money. Let's begin!
What's new about the iPhone 15 Plus?
- 48MP main camera
- Dynamic Island
- A16 Bionic chipset
- USB-C
- 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness
- Optical-quality 2x telephoto
- Five new colors
Table of contents:
- Unboxing
- Specs
- Design and Colors
- Display
- Camera
- Performance
- Software
- Battery and Charging
- Audio Quality
- Summary
iPhone 15 Plus Unboxing
The iPhone 15 Plus arrives in the same slim retail box as its predecessor. Apple ditched the charging brick a couple generations ago, so at this point we're not surprised by the lack of a charging brick inside the retail box. However, there's another surprise inside. This year, all iPhone 15 series models sports a USB-C port, so the cable included in the box features USB-C connectors on both ends.
iPhone 15 Plus Specs
Check out the iPhone 15 Plus specs in the table below.
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Size, weight
|6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches (160.8 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm), 7.09 ounces (201 grams)
|Screen
|6.7" OLED
60Hz
|Processor
|A16 Bionic
4nm
|RAM, Storage
|6/128GB
6/256GB
6/512GB
-
LPDDR5
|Cameras
|48MP Main: 26 mm, ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift
12MP Ultra Wide: 13 mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
-
12MP front
|Battery
|4325 mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
20W wired
MagSafe
iPhone 15 Plus Design and Colors
Last year, Apple decided to go big or go home and ditch the iPhone mini for a plus-sized model. This absolutely intentional pun brought us the iPhone 14 Plus, a 6.7-inch slab of metal and glass. We didn't expect huge changes in the design of the iPhone 15 Plus and we weren't surprised when the phone finally broke cover. Apart from the slightly thinner bezels, the design remains largely the same.
One big change that could be viewed as a design upgrade is the transformation of the notch into a pill-shaped cutout. With the Dynamic Island onboard, the iPhone 15 Plus now looks different and much more similar to the Pro models of last year, sporting the aforementioned cutout in its display.
The same flat display design from last year is still present, along with the same aluminum frame. Of course, a USB-C port now takes the place of the Lightning port on the phone's bottom. This time around the back glass uses a textured matte finish, which looks and feels different from last year's glossy finish.
As far as colors are concerned, two new hues made their way onto the iPhone 15 Plus. You can check out the iPhone 15 Plus colors below.
iPhone 15 Plus colors:
- Black
- Green
- Pink
- Blue
- Yellow
iPhone 15 Plus Display
There's some bad news and some good news, as the proverbial story begins. The good news is that we now have the Dynamic Island cutout with its full functionality and glory. The bad news? The display of the iPhone 15 Plus is more or less the same panel used on its predecessor. Which means no ProMotion and no always on mode.
Regarding the size, we have the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 2796x1290 pixel resolution, and a pixel density of 460 PPI (pixels per inch). It's not all bad - the brightness has been amped up: 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness. The iPhone 14 Plus display received excellent scores in our tests, so we're expecting the same from the iPhone 15 Plus but we'll have to run our display tests first.
iPhone 15 Plus Camera
The iPhone 15 Plus sports a dual camera setup on the back, with one main, wide lens and a secondary, ultrawide camera. The big difference everyone is talking about is the new 48MP main camera, transferred from the Pro models of last year.
This new main camera produces 12MP shots through pixel binning, which leads to improved performance, especially in low-light conditions. Sadly, the iPhone 15 Plus is not able to shoot in 48MP ProRaw, as this feature is reserved for the Pro models. The good news is that you can get 2x sensor crop zoom on the main camera (Apple calls it Optical-quality 2x telephoto) which translates in some pretty nice portraits.
The ultrawide camera is the same as the one found on the iPhone 14 Plus, no big surprises here. The selfie camera is again the same as the one in the previous model, а 12-megapixel snapper that supports Portrait mode, Night mode and 4K, 60FPS video recording.
iPhone 15 Plus Performance
Apple decided to segregate the vanilla and Plus models from the Pros by giving the former a one-generation old chipset. This strategy remains in place for the iPhone 15 Plus, maintaining the status quo with the Pro models.
The iPhone 15 Plus is therefore equipped with the A16 Bionic chipset from last year's Pro models, and that's nothing to worry about, that silicon is plenty powerful and is on top of the latest Qualcomm, Exynos, and MediaTek offerings (although the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 outperforms the A16 in some gaming benchmarks).
There are no changes in RAM or storage capacity. The new iPhone 15 Plus sports the same 6GB of RAM and three storage options - 128, 256, and 512GB.
iPhone 15 Plus Software
Apple recently announced iOS 17 during the annual WWDC developer's forum, and there are some really cool new features coming to the iPhone. Of course, the new mobile OS just flies on the wings of the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 15 Plus included. The phone will ship with iOS 17 right out of the box.
You can check out our full coverage of the event and learn more about the expected iOS 17 features here. If you're feeling adventurous, you can download the iOS 17 developer beta and try all the new features. Also, check out our iOS 17 preview for a deep dive. Here's a list of all the phones that will get the next big update this fall:
Which iPhones will get the iOS 17 update?
- All iPhone 15 models (out of the box)
- All iPhone 14 models
- All iPhone 13 models
- All iPhone 12 models
- All iPhone 11 models
- iPhone XS and XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone SE 2022
iPhone 15 Plus Battery and Charging
The iPhone 14 Plus is one of the battery champions in Apple's camp. We expect the same from the iPhone 15 Plus, as it sports the same 4,325mAh battery as its predecessor, coupled with the more powerful but also more efficient 4nm A16 bionic chipset. All in all, we expect great stamina from the iPhone 15 Plus, but we'll have to wait and see how the device performs in our battery benchmarks.
As far as charging is concerned, this is a big unknown at the moment, mainly due to the switch to USB-C. The standard allows for much faster charging support, but whether or not Apple will utilize the full potential of the new port is still a big mystery. The latest rumor is that Apple will use USB 2.0 speeds for the vanilla and Plus models, and reserve faster speed for the Pro models in the series.
The MagSafe and wireless charging are still present on the iPhone 15 Plus, and they are backward compatible with all accessories released since the introduction of the system back with iPhone 12 series.
We were pleasantly surprised by the audio quality of the iPhone 14 Plus and its stereo setup, but that's not surprising, most iPhones fare quite well in that category, and the bigger size of the iPhone 15 Plus surely contributes to the deeper bass and resonance.
Should you buy the iPhone 15 Plus? When it hits the stores this autumn, that is. Well, like most things in life, the answer is: it depends. If you already own an iPhone 14 Plus, then there's little to no reason to upgrade. If you're coming from an older generation, things get a bit more complex and will depend on your inclination toward bigger screens.
If you're an Android user and looking for a gateway into Apple's ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Plus could be a great choice, given the USB-C transition, which will most likely save you some cables and chargers. The iPhone 15 Plus will hit the stores on September 22 starting at $999 just like the previous model.
