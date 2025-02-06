Samsung Galaxy S26 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The Galaxy S25 Plus for illustrative purposes. | Image Credit - Samsung

Samsung may finally amp up the battery sizes of these two phones to match up with the competition, especially Chinese brands that now rock bigger batteries thanks to the silicone carbon tech. It's also possible that the models may come with improved fast charging. Meanwhile, judging by Samsung's recent releases, we don't foresee huge differences when it comes to the S26 and S26+ designs. We may still have the usual: a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch for the S26 and S26+ respectively, and also the flat sides and similar camera arrays.

We expect Samsung to follow its tradition and unveil the new Galaxy S26 series in the first quarter of 2026. It's likely this is either going to be early February or mid-January. Judging by the last few years of Samsung Galaxy S Unpacked events, expect a Wednesday. Of course, it's still quite early to have leaks about the exact date.









Galaxy S26 price







We are still months ahead before we can know for sure what the prices of the Galaxy S26 phones will be. Samsung may always need to increase the prices for some reason (be it hardware, software, or something fancy that we don't know yet, or just because, of course), but you shouldn't expect any dramatic changes nonetheless.







Galaxy S26 camera





Galaxy S26 and S26 camera setup (expected):

50 MP main camera (expected) 12 MP ultra-wide (expected) 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) (expected) 12 MP selfie camera (expected)





One curious (but frankly dubious) rumor



The S26 predecessors, the S25 and S25 Plus, kept the same camera systems as their own predecessors but brought a plethora of software and image-processing upgrades. We got 10-bit HDR recording with more detail, improvements in low-light video quality, and pro-level editing tools like Audio Eraser.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 's Expert RAW added Virtual Aperture and a lot of new controls.



We anticipate the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus to use this as a solid base but hopefully also introduce some new things. Maybe the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses should be graced with some more megapixels, but for now, we don't have leaks to confirm or deny this possibility.

For now, we haven't heard much about the two phones' cameras. Usually, the cameras of the two are identical, and rumors indicate this might be the case next year as well. One curious (but frankly dubious) rumor about an under-display selfie camera for the S26 Ultra may mean this change would trickle down to the smaller siblings as well, as usually the trio has similar designs overall. But since this rumor is frankly shady, don't get your hopes up just yet. The S26 predecessors, the S25 and S25 Plus, kept the same camera systems as their own predecessors but brought a plethora of software and image-processing upgrades. We got 10-bit HDR recording with more detail, improvements in low-light video quality, and pro-level editing tools like Audio Eraser. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25's Expert RAW added Virtual Aperture and a lot of new controls. We anticipate the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus to use this as a solid base but hopefully also introduce some new things. Maybe the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses should be graced with some more megapixels, but for now, we don't have leaks to confirm or deny this possibility.

Galaxy S26 storage





Galaxy S25 got a RAM boost to 12GB. Meanwhile, competitors from other companies



The Galaxy S25 got a RAM boost to 12GB. Meanwhile, competitors from other companies are starting to offer 16GB as a default, so maybe we can hope that next year, the Galaxy S26 will come with 16GB of RAM, or at least, offer it as a more expensive option.

Galaxy S26 potential storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





Galaxy S26 Plus potential storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





Galaxy S26 design



Galaxy S25 just got released, we don't have any renders leaked (probably these renders don't even exist just yet), so the design details of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are shrouded in mystery for now. However, leakers are getting more prolific each year, so we can look forward to plenty of leaks in a few months to start painting the picture (or showing everything altogether).



Some early rumors hint at a design overhaul, but that talk is probably because this year we didn't see any big changes with the S25 design. I find it unlikely that Samsung will stray too much from what it's already established as the Galaxy design language.



Of course, we have the upcoming



Given the fact that the Galaxy S25 just got released, we don't have any renders leaked (probably these renders don't even exist just yet), so the design details of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are shrouded in mystery for now. However, leakers are getting more prolific each year, so we can look forward to plenty of leaks in a few months to start painting the picture (or showing everything altogether). Some early rumors hint at a design overhaul, but that talk is probably because this year we didn't see any big changes with the S25 design. I find it unlikely that Samsung will stray too much from what it's already established as the Galaxy design language. Of course, we have the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to take into account, and the device is rumored to be super slim-chic. It's possible Samsung will take some of its design elements, maybe the slim part, and bring it to the Galaxy S26 and S26+. But maybe not, as this would have to come with some compromises, notably in the battery department. Despite whether or not we see huge changes in how the S26 looks, you should be certain that it's going to feel premium and sturdy, and it will rock some fresh, gorgeous colors. I'm quite excited to see what these would be.



Samsung's premium phones sport simply beautiful displays. This is one of the Galaxy's strengths, so we don't see Samsung backing out of it now. So, even without early leaks to detail what we should bank on, you can rest assured that the Galaxy S26 and S26+'s displays will be top-notch, top of the game.



We expect a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen for the S26 and a 6.7-inch one for the S26 Plus. Just like the Galaxy S25, you can safely look forward to rich colors, exceptional brightness, and great viewing angles. Of course, it's now a standard for the phones to sport an adaptable 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations, scrolling and transitions.



Galaxy S26 features and software





Galaxy S26 hardware







At the moment, we don't know what the hardware improvements of the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be. The two phones will probably come with the next flagship processor by Qualcomm. Ironically, we don't know what this chip will be called, as Qualcomm's processors have undergone quite the renaming fiasco in the past couple of years.







It's also possible that some regional split may occur like with previous Galaxy S models: US and others may get Qualcomm's chip, while Europe may get an Samsung-made Exynos 2600 . Samsung's chips have historically performed a bit worse compared to Qualcomm's, but there are months for Samsung to hopefully improve things in time for the S26 series.





Probably, the Galaxy S26 phones will sport at least 12GB of RAM, as the extra RAM is needed for intensive AI tasks or multitasking.



As for performance, given that those phones are the top of the top from Samsung, you can safely count on fluid and fast performance. Most probably they will perform exceptionally well with both light tasks like browsing and social media to more intense tasks like gaming and generative AI.

Should I wait for the Galaxy S26?







You should wait for the Galaxy S26 if you're not pressed for an upgrade right now

For example, if you're rocking a Galaxy S24 model, the difference with the S25 isn't that big so you may want to rock your S24 for another year and look into the S26 for an upgrade.




