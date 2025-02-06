Samsung Galaxy S26 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
The Galaxy S25 Plus for illustrative purposes. | Image Credit - Samsung
What we know so far
The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus just got announced not too long ago, but as usual in the world of leaks and anticipation, there are some of us turning our gazes to the next year's flagship phones: the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+.
So far, we don't know much about them from leaks yet. However, we're hearing stuff already even though it's quite early. First of all, Samsung may finally amp up the battery sizes of these two phones to match up with the competition, especially Chinese brands that now rock bigger batteries thanks to the silicone carbon tech. It's also possible that the models may come with improved fast charging.
Meanwhile, judging by Samsung's recent releases, we don't foresee huge differences when it comes to the S26 and S26+ designs. We may still have the usual: a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch for the S26 and S26+ respectively, and also the flat sides and similar camera arrays.
The phones will likely come with a huge amount of generative AI prowess, but what these features would be and how close they will get to what we envision as a sci-fi-level of AI is unknown at this point.
Galaxy S26 release date
We expect Samsung to follow its tradition and unveil the new Galaxy S26 series in the first quarter of 2026. It's likely this is either going to be early February or mid-January. Judging by the last few years of Samsung Galaxy S Unpacked events, expect a Wednesday. Of course, it's still quite early to have leaks about the exact date.
|Device lineup
|Announcement
|Market release
|Galaxy S26
|January or February 2026*
|February, 2026*
|Galaxy S25
|January 22, 2025
|February 7, 2025
|Galaxy S24
|January 17, 2024
|January 31, 2024
|Galaxy S23
|February 1, 2023
|February 17, 2023
* - probable dates
Galaxy S26 price
We are still months ahead before we can know for sure what the prices of the Galaxy S26 phones will be. Samsung may always need to increase the prices for some reason (be it hardware, software, or something fancy that we don't know yet, or just because, of course), but you shouldn't expect any dramatic changes nonetheless.
|Galaxy model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy S26
|$799*
|$859*
|-
|-
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|-
|$999*
|$1119*
|Galaxy S25
|$799
|$859
|-
|-
|Galaxy S25 Plus
|-
|$999
|$1119
|-
|Galaxy S24
|$799
|$859
|-
|-
|Galaxy S24 Plus
|-
|$999
|$1119
|-
*- anticipated prices
Galaxy S26 camera
Galaxy S26 and S26 camera setup (expected):
- 50 MP main camera (expected)
- 12 MP ultra-wide (expected)
- 10 MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) (expected)
- 12 MP selfie camera (expected)
For now, we haven't heard much about the two phones' cameras. Usually, the cameras of the two are identical, and rumors indicate this might be the case next year as well.
One curious (but frankly dubious) rumor about an under-display selfie camera for the S26 Ultra may mean this change would trickle down to the smaller siblings as well, as usually the trio has similar designs overall. But since this rumor is frankly shady, don't get your hopes up just yet.
The S26 predecessors, the S25 and S25 Plus, kept the same camera systems as their own predecessors but brought a plethora of software and image-processing upgrades. We got 10-bit HDR recording with more detail, improvements in low-light video quality, and pro-level editing tools like Audio Eraser.
We anticipate the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus to use this as a solid base but hopefully also introduce some new things. Maybe the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses should be graced with some more megapixels, but for now, we don't have leaks to confirm or deny this possibility.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25's Expert RAW added Virtual Aperture and a lot of new controls.
We anticipate the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus to use this as a solid base but hopefully also introduce some new things. Maybe the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses should be graced with some more megapixels, but for now, we don't have leaks to confirm or deny this possibility.
Galaxy S26 storage
The Galaxy S25 got a RAM boost to 12GB. Meanwhile, competitors from other companies are starting to offer 16GB as a default, so maybe we can hope that next year, the Galaxy S26 will come with 16GB of RAM, or at least, offer it as a more expensive option.
Galaxy S26 potential storage capacity:
- 128 GB
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
Galaxy S26 Plus potential storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
Galaxy S26 design
The Galaxy S25 on the left, Galaxy S24 on the right. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Given the fact that the Galaxy S25 just got released, we don't have any renders leaked (probably these renders don't even exist just yet), so the design details of the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are shrouded in mystery for now. However, leakers are getting more prolific each year, so we can look forward to plenty of leaks in a few months to start painting the picture (or showing everything altogether).
Some early rumors hint at a design overhaul, but that talk is probably because this year we didn't see any big changes with the S25 design. I find it unlikely that Samsung will stray too much from what it's already established as the Galaxy design language.
Of course, we have the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge to take into account, and the device is rumored to be super slim-chic. It's possible Samsung will take some of its design elements, maybe the slim part, and bring it to the Galaxy S26 and S26+. But maybe not, as this would have to come with some compromises, notably in the battery department.
Despite whether or not we see huge changes in how the S26 looks, you should be certain that it's going to feel premium and sturdy, and it will rock some fresh, gorgeous colors. I'm quite excited to see what these would be.
Galaxy S26 display
Samsung's premium phones sport simply beautiful displays. This is one of the Galaxy's strengths, so we don't see Samsung backing out of it now. So, even without early leaks to detail what we should bank on, you can rest assured that the Galaxy S26 and S26+'s displays will be top-notch, top of the game.
We expect a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen for the S26 and a 6.7-inch one for the S26 Plus. Just like the Galaxy S25, you can safely look forward to rich colors, exceptional brightness, and great viewing angles. Of course, it's now a standard for the phones to sport an adaptable 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations, scrolling and transitions.
Galaxy S26 battery
It's about time for Samsung to grace Galaxy fans with some more battery. Competitors from Chinese makers are betting on new battery tech, including silicon carbon batteries, to stick huge battery cells in their models without compromising on slimness or style (for example, the OnePlus 13, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, and others, and they'll become more in 2025)
Samsung is rumored to be working on its own take: stacked batteries, which would also allow for bigger batteries in the same physical space. However, it's important to know that rumors about Samsung's battery stacking have been going on for quite some time now, so we better keep our expectations in check. Nevertheless, it's about time, I'd say.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, which is somewhat small compared to some of the aforementioned battery champions. The bigger sibling, the Galaxy S25+, comes with a 4,900mAh battery cell. As for charging, the S25 supports 25W wired and 15W wireless, while the Plus has 45W wired and again 15W wireless. There are rumors we may see 65W charging for the lineup, which would be very-well appreciated.
The S25 battery specs are in need of upgrades for Samsung's flagships of 2026 to be able to compete with the others, so the rumors about faster charging and bigger batteries are welcome. The South Korea-based company should really work on new battery technology in order to not be left behind by some of the Chinese pioneers.
Galaxy S26 features and software
Samsung's Galaxy phones come with One UI, a custom skin on top of Android. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ come with the Android 15-based One UI 7.
Meanwhile, Android 16 is under testing now and it's currently being developed, refined, and worked on, to be officially released in the second half of this year. The OS update may give us info about what features we will see with the 2026 Galaxies.
The Galaxy S26 series may come with One UI 8, which will be based on Android 16. A recent One UI 8 leak has already indicated that you may be able to choose your measurement system without changing your language, but that's about all we know so far.
Galaxy S26 hardware
At the moment, we don't know what the hardware improvements of the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be. The two phones will probably come with the next flagship processor by Qualcomm. Ironically, we don't know what this chip will be called, as Qualcomm's processors have undergone quite the renaming fiasco in the past couple of years.
It's also possible that some regional split may occur like with previous Galaxy S models: US and others may get Qualcomm's chip, while Europe may get an Samsung-made Exynos 2600. Samsung's chips have historically performed a bit worse compared to Qualcomm's, but there are months for Samsung to hopefully improve things in time for the S26 series.
Probably, the Galaxy S26 phones will sport at least 12GB of RAM, as the extra RAM is needed for intensive AI tasks or multitasking.
As for performance, given that those phones are the top of the top from Samsung, you can safely count on fluid and fast performance. Most probably they will perform exceptionally well with both light tasks like browsing and social media to more intense tasks like gaming and generative AI.
Should I wait for the Galaxy S26?
- You should wait for the Galaxy S26 if you're not pressed for an upgrade right now. For example, if you're rocking a Galaxy S24 model, the difference with the S25 isn't that big so you may want to rock your S24 for another year and look into the S26 for an upgrade.
- You should not wait for the Galaxy S26 ifyou just got your new shiny Galaxy S25. The differences between the models may not be huge enough to warrant an upgrade, but it's really early to tell. For now, given how far the S26 release is, I'd say go for whatever phone you fancy right now.