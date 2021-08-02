The best mid-range phones to buy - updated August 2021





Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

9.0 Samsung Galaxy A52 The Good Beautiful, big, 90 Hz AMOLED screen

Good camera, OIS helps a lot

Stereo speakers sound good

Heyyy, headphone jack The Bad All around plastic

A bit bulky

Performance can have a few hiccups

Samsung’s A series has been really successful in the last couple of years, and this success speaks volumes when it comes to how good these phones are. The fresh Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is no exception to this rule. This phone has a modern design, a great 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, and an efficient Snapdragon 750G processor with 5G connectivity. The Galaxy A52 5G comes with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage. We know the widget above mentions different specs, but these are for the non-5G version.



Camera-wise this phone doesn’t disappoint, with its great quad-camera system with a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera is a 32MP punch-hole unit that takes great selfies with lots of detail. No need to worry about battery life with this one, as its 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging will easily get you through the day.



OnePlus Nord 2

9.3 OnePlus Nord 2 5G The Good One of the faster phones in this price class

Designed like a flagship with a premium glass back

Epic charging speeds: full charge takes around 30 minutes

Big improvements to the camera

Solid battery life

Incredible value The Bad Tends to heat up with heavier use

No microSD card support, no IP water protection rating

No wireless charging

No headphone jack

Only 2 years of software updates (3 years of security updates)

This phone was just released recently, and our review is praising it for addressing the small weaknesses of its predecessor. OnePlus is serious about taking the mid-range market by storm. The new Nord 2 has a good 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The camera setup is also improved, with the phone having a new 50MP main camera sensor.



You might be concerned about this phone being powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor... Rest assured, we think this chip suits the OnePlus Nord 2 quite well. The new phone comes with 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery with flagship-class 65W fast wired charging. Other specs include a 32MP front camera and 8 or 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus Nord 2 might be one of the best phones Android enthusiasts can buy in 2021, making it a wise choice.



Apple iPhone XR

9.0 Apple iPhone XR The Good Very large display

Intelligent design and fresh colors

Industry-leading performance

Exceptional camera

Superb speakers

Excellent battery life The Bad There is no compact option

Screen resolution could be higher

Bundled charger is SLOW

Yes, you might be surprised to see an iPhone in a mid-range phones list, but hear me out. Even though this phone was never really in the mid-range segment, it has been almost three years since its release, and Apple still sells it like hotcakes. Wonder why? Well, this phone keeps on being a great iOS device to have, especially considering its price has dropped to $499.



The iPhone XR is almost identical to its newer successor, the



Motorola Edge

7.0 Motorola edge The Good Long battery life

Comfortable to hold and operate with one hand

Good call quality and punchy speakers

Display curves can be used for game triggers and other tasks

Comes with headphone jack and official case

Good macro shots with the wide camera

Loud and clear stereo audio recording while shooting video The Bad The new MyUX interface lacks consistency, and feels like an afterthought

'Fast' charging is rather slow

Erratic vibration motor

No water-resistance rating or wireless charging

The Motorola Edge is now a year old phone, and its successor will reportedly be announced soon. But that shouldn’t stop you from purchasing, as it is still a great phone which often sees major discounts. The Motorola Edge has a great 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor which is 5G enabled. As for its memory, it has 6GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.



Camera-wise the Edge isn’t bad either, packing a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide one. The battery life of this phone is good too, so no worries there. If you want more power, you can always go for its sibling, the Motorola



TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL 20 Pro 5G Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

6GB RAM Storage 256GB, microSDXC Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

TCL recently released its new 20 series smartphone, and the high-end model is the 20 Pro 5G. The company has done a great job with this phone. It has a pretty design that stands out from the crowd and a nice 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It surprisingly also has a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot. Yes, the screen is only 60Hz, but if you don’t care about refresh rates this is a pretty good mid-range phone.



The TCL 20 Pro 5G is powerful too, with its Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device has 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery. The cameras aren’t bad either, with the 20 Pro 5G having a 48MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide shooter. Like every TCL phone, this one’s price is pretty appealing, so you should definitely consider it. Yes, you might be surprised to see an iPhone in a mid-range phones list, but hear me out. Even though this phone was never really in the mid-range segment, it has been almost three years since its release, and Apple still sells it like hotcakes. Wonder why? Well, this phone keeps on being a great iOS device to have, especially considering its price has dropped to $499.The iPhone XR is almost identical to its newer successor, the iPhone 11 . It has the same 6.1-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, the same display bezels, size, and weight. What’s different is the fact that the iPhone XR is powered by a slightly older Apple A12 chip. Another difference is that it doesn’t have an ultrawide camera. This processor is still plenty fast, and with Apple’s software optimization, it will stay that way for years. Although it has a single 12MP camera, the iPhone XR is still competitive in this segment as well. So what’s not to like about the iPhone XR? After all, it is what a mid-range phone should be - a device with flagship-grade features and quality at an affordable price.The Motorola Edge is now a year old phone, and its successor will reportedly be announced soon. But that shouldn’t stop you from purchasing, as it is still a great phone which often sees major discounts. The Motorola Edge has a great 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765 processor which is 5G enabled. As for its memory, it has 6GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.Camera-wise the Edge isn’t bad either, packing a 64MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide one. The battery life of this phone is good too, so no worries there. If you want more power, you can always go for its sibling, the Motorola Edge+ , which often sees discounts as well.TCL recently released its new 20 series smartphone, and the high-end model is the 20 Pro 5G. The company has done a great job with this phone. It has a pretty design that stands out from the crowd and a nice 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It surprisingly also has a headphone jack and a MicroSD card slot. Yes, the screen is only 60Hz, but if you don’t care about refresh rates this is a pretty good mid-range phone.The TCL 20 Pro 5G is powerful too, with its Snapdragon 750G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This device has 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery. The cameras aren’t bad either, with the 20 Pro 5G having a 48MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide shooter. Like every TCL phone, this one’s price is pretty appealing, so you should definitely consider it.





Motorola Moto G100

7.5 Motorola Moto G100 The Good Great performance, fast and snappy

Decent main camera

Close to stock Android experience

Good battery life The Bad Bulky plastic design

Display brightness not great

Mono loudspeaker

Heating issues

Slow charging speeds

This Motorola device is pretty much everything one should expect from a good mid-range phone. The Moto G100 checks all the boxes, with its 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD display with FHD+ resolution, fast Snapdragon 870 processor, and a beefy 5,000mAh battery. Design-wise it isn’t bad either. This phone comes with 8 or 12GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage.



As for the camera department, the Moto G100 has a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It can shoot a video not only in 4K but also in 6K. It has two punch-hole-style front cameras, with one being a 16MP wide shooter and the other an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The Motorola Moto G100 is another excellent choice for your average Android enthusiast with its performance and clean software experience.



Google Pixel 4a 5G

9.1 Google Pixel 4a 5G The Good Top-notch still photo quality

Polished software and user experience

Lightweight design

Smooth performance

Excellent value

5G support The Bad No waterproofing

Plasticky build

Google’s mid-range Pixel is now almost a year old, but it still holds its ground. It has an OLED,



Like every Pixel phone, this one performs exceptionally well in the camera department too. It has a dual-camera system consisting of a 12MP main shooter and a 16MP ultrawide one. The front camera is an 8MP punch-hole unit. The Pixel 4a 5G’s biggest weakness is its rather average battery life. This is thanks to its modest-sized 3,885mAh battery. Also, its fingerprint scanner is located on the back, which might’ve been acceptable in 2018 mid-range phones, but not anymore. At least you can count on receiving upcoming Android software first and for years to come.



