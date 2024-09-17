Apple Watch Series 10 Preview: Slightly better, mostly – the same





Other welcome changes include wider viewing angles, a new jet black color that looks stunning, as well as an always-on mode that updates every second instead of every minute.





Apple Watch Series 10 starts at $400, just like before, but the pricier model no longer has a stainless steel case, but instead a titanium one, which is lighter. This is not the first time we see a titanium Apple Watch, but those were earlier part of the luxury Edition models, and now you can get a titanium watch from $700.



Another really cool addition is faster charging, as you can now get 80% charge in just 30 minutes, great for those who sleep with their watch as now you can just charge it while you take a shower in the morning and have enough juice for the rest of the day and the night.

Apart from the design tweaks, though, there are not all that many new features. The biggest new addition is Sleep Apnea detection, but that one is also available on the older Series 9, not just the new Series 10. You still have a choice of two materials.





What’s new about Apple Watch Series 10

Bigger models: 42mm and 46mm

10% thinner and 10% lighter

Yet they support the same bands as before

Wider viewing angles

New Jet Black color

New S10 SiP, not faster, but reingeneered for the slimmer body

Faster charging (80% back in 30 minutes)

Stainless steel models replaced with titanium ones

Water temperature sensor

Depth gauge app

Voice Isolation feature for calls

You can play music and podcasts via the speaker



Table of Contents:





Apple Watch Series 10 Design, Display & Sizes

Slimmer, lighter and a new Jet Black color









Apple's claims that the Series 10 has an all-new design raised some eyebrows, as the Series 10 definitely looks a lot like all previous Apple Watches, but there have indeed been tweaks and changes.





The body on the Series 10 is roughly 10% slimmer and 10% lighter than the Series 9, which is a welcome improvement. However, at the same time, we can't help but wonder if cramming in a bigger battery wouldn't have been a better idea.





You also have two new sizes, both slightly bigger than before. The small model is now 42mm, up from 41mm, while the larger one is 46mm, up from 45mm.





What does that mean in real life? If you were previously on the fence between the two sizes, you now should probably go with the smaller version instead of the bigger one. I have a smaller size wrist and I could previously pull off wearing the bigger model, but with this size change, I feel like the large one is just a bit too large for me. On the flip side, those with a bigger wrist who felt the previous large version was not big enough, will now be happier with this new model.





Bands from the previous models are perfectly compatible with the new models, which is great.





As usual, you have the base model with an aluminum body, as well as a pricier version which now uses titanium instead of stainless steel.













Apple is switching to titanium for the more premium Series 10 option, and we did not even know it was possible to have this gorgeous polished finish on the Titanium models, but they look great indeed.







Apple is switching to titanium for the more premium Series 10 option, and we did not even know it was possible to have this gorgeous polished finish on the Titanium models, but they look great indeed.

You have several new bands that go great with this titanium model, with the new Milanese Loop being the star of the show, and then you also have a few luxury bands by Hermes.





As for the screen, the brightness has not changed, but it now has noticeably wider viewing angles. This is great, as it is so common to just glance at your watch at an angle, and this will help see what's on the screen better.



Apple Watch Series 10 New Features New S10 chip and Sleep Apnea detection



The Series 10 comes with a new S10 SiP, but this time around this is not a faster chip, but just slightly redesigned for AI tasks and reworked to fit the slimmer body. Speaking of AI, there are no user-facing AI features in the Series 10 watch, but we bet some of the background tasks rely on AI.

Apple has been laser-focused on the Watch as a health guardian and we get a new health feature this year: Sleep Apnea detection.

Sleep Apnea Detection

But this is not something exclusive to the Series 10, and it will also be available on previous Series 9 model too.

Apple does not use blood oxygen data for this, like most other companies, but instead relies on your gyro data to monitor your moves when you sleep, and it takes a full 30 days to come up with an estimate. Even then, you get a warning about a possible Sleep Apnea problem.

Considering that 80% of sleep apnea cases go undetected, this might be a huge success for the Apple Watch, as it has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people, but we'd have to actually live with it for a while before we can tell.

There are no changes in the heart rate sensor, or the GPS, so the Series 10 is still a single-band GPS watch (but one with very accurate signal). If you want dual-band GPS, you have to go for the Apple Watch Ultra models.

Water Temperature and Depth Gauge



The other new feature for the Series 10 is water temperature detection and a depth gauge, which will display automatically when you are underwater.

This sounds like a cool party trick for a small number of people, but hey, it's here now.

The Series 10, however, is still NOT a diving watch. For that, again, look at the Apple Watch Ultra, which can be submerged down to 40M depth (compared to just 6M on the Series 10).

So what is it good for?

Snorkeling! The Series 10 now comes with the Oceanic+ app, so you can use it for snorkeling. Do you know people who love snorkeling? I bet there are some, but I don't think it's among the most popular sports out there.

Apple Watch Series 10 Battery and Charging Faster charging, but, sadly, unchanged battery life

Let's be honest – longer battery life is probably number one or number two on the wish lists of most Apple Watch owners.

But unfortunately, this is just not something Apple is working on.

We get a thinner design with the Series 10, and this is obviously the way to go for at least the next few generations. And yes, a thinner design is definitely at odds with longer battery life.

Apple estimates the Series 10 will last 18 hours on a single charge, or 36 hours with Low Power Mode, the same numbers as on previous Apple watches.

Bummer.

At least we get faster charging. It took 45 minutes to get 80% charge back on the previous Apple Watches, and now it takes 30 minutes to get to 80%.



And this might just be the most under-rated change in the Series 10 overall.

Apple Watch Series 10 Models and Prices

Let's break the price for each Series 10 model:

Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum 42mm: $400 for Wi-Fi only, $500 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

Aluminum 42mm: $400 for Wi-Fi only, $500 for Wi-Fi + Cellular Apple Watch Series 10 Aluminum 46mm: from $430 for Wi-Fi only, $530 for Wi-Fi + Cellular

Aluminum 46mm: from $430 for Wi-Fi only, $530 for Wi-Fi + Cellular Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium 42mm: from $700 (all models have Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Titanium 42mm: from $700 (all models have Wi-Fi + Cellular) Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium 46mm: from $750 (all models have Wi-Fi + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 10 Competitors

There are three other big names in the smartwatch world right now.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Galaxy Watch 7: similar battery life, similar amount of smarts, one works with iPhones, the other – with Android phones

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Google Pixel Watch 3: Pixel might have slightly longer battery life (but mostly similar) and a smarter voice assistant

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Garmin Venu 3: The Apple Watch is smarter, but the Garmin has a nearly week-long battery life

Apple Watch Series 10 Summary

We kind of spoiled this from the start, but we have to double down on this important point: the Series 10 is not the big change you might have hoped for.

This is not the Apple Watch 2.0.



First, you have two slightly tweaked versions, and both of them come with bigger screens, as well as a tweaked case design that is 10% thinner and weighs 10% less.