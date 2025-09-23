iPhone 17e release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

What we know so far:



Apple is rumored to follow up the iPhone 16e with an iPhone 17e in spring 2026. The new model is expected to continue being Apple’s lower-cost option, sitting well below the base flagship iPhone.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17e (code-named V159) will launch in the first half of 2026 with Apple's latest A19 chip, mirroring the performance of the standard iPhone 17.

Reports from The Elec and other Korean sources suggest the phone will reuse the same 6.1-inch OLED panel from the iPhone 14 /16e as a cost-saving measure. It will also adopt the Dynamic Island and a newer industrial design more in line with the iPhone. 15.

The iPhone 17e will likely start at around $599 (same as the 16e), though Apple’s reliance on Samsung and LG for displays after BOE’s recent legal setbacks could result in higher pricing.

Expectations are for a single 48MP rear camera, a 12 MP or possibly the new 18 MP front camera from the iPhone 17 series, and a design refresh to make the 17e a better fit for Apple's latest lineup.















Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17e in spring 2026, following the pattern set by the iPhone 16e , which launched in February 2025.



While some leaks mentioned a February 2026 timeframe, multiple sources including Bloomberg and The Elec suggest it may arrive slightly later; around April or May 2026.





* - probable dates





The key takeaway here is that Apple is moving to an annual update cadence for its entry-level iPhone, unlike the SE line which skipped years.





iPhone 17e price and deals







* - anticipated prices



iPhone 16e . However, Apple’s display supply chain could affect costs: a The iPhone 17e is expected to start at $599 in the U.S., matching the. However, Apple’s display supply chain could affect costs: a Samsung–BOE legal dispute may limit Apple’s access to cheaper BOE panels, potentially raising production costs.



iPhone 17e deals to expect:



Apple Store: Typically no discounts, but trade-in credits could reduce the effective price by $100–$200 depending on device.

Typically no discounts, but trade-in credits could reduce the effective price by $100–$200 depending on device. Carriers: U.S. carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile usually offer “free with trade-in” deals on base iPhones. Expect similar promos for the 17e.

U.S. carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile usually offer “free with trade-in” deals on base iPhones. Expect similar promos for the 17e. Retailers: Amazon and Best Buy may run $50–$100 gift card promos at launch, as they did with the iPhone 16e .

iPhone 17e camera



iPhone 17e camera setup: 48 MP wide (main)

(main) 12 MP front (rumored upgrade to 18 MP possible)

Compared to the iPhone 16e , which had a 48 MP camera at the back side and a 12 MP front snapper, the 17e could inherit Apple’s new 18 MP front sensor found in the iPhone 17 lineup. This would significantly improve selfies and video calls, and has the potential to be the iPhone 17e's strongest selling point.

On the software side, the iPhone 17e will likely miss out on Camera Control and advanced Pro features like ProRAW and Log video recording, which remain exclusive to higher-tier models.

Video recording is expected to be capped at 4K at 60fps, just like the iPhone 17.

Competitors at this price (Pixel 9a, Galaxy S25 FE) offer more versatile setups (ultrawide, telephoto). Apple instead focuses on computational photography and consistency, which carried the iPhone 16e to decent results despite its single-lens design.

iPhone 17e storage





iPhone 17e storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





Like the iPhone 16e , the 17e is not expected to offer a 1TB. It will likely still start at 128 GB to keep the price as low as possible, with 256 GB and 512 GB options for a higher price.



At $599, this is competitive with rivals, though some Android devices in the same range start at 256 GB. iCloud integration offsets this for many users, but if you are a power user you may find it limiting.





iPhone 17e design

iPhone 14 chassis like the 16e did. A key change will be the introduction of the Dynamic Island, replacing the notch, marking the 16e as the final iPhone to rock one. This makes the 17e look more consistent with the rest of the lineup. The iPhone 17e is rumored to adopt a refreshed design, taking the look of the iPhone 15 rather than reusing the olderchassis like the 16e did. A key change will be the introduction of the Dynamic Island, replacing the notch, marking the 16e as the final iPhone to rock one. This makes the 17e look more consistent with the rest of the lineup.

Apple also introduced a slight change to the iPhone's edges with the iPhone 15 series, making them tapered to improve comfort during prolonged use, so it is safe to expect the same from the iPhone 17e.

Materials are expected to remain cost-conscious, with glass front and back panels and an aluminum frame. Color choices are likely to stay simple, with black and white as the main options. We also expect the more rounded edges of the iPhone 15 , which should give the iPhone 17e a look that's more coherent with the current models.

iPhone 17e display

* - anticipated sizes

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17e will reuse the OLED panel first introduced with the iPhone 14 , the same one that also powered the iPhone 16e . This means the screen will remain at 6.1 inches with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, without the ProMotion feature, which is now also on the base iPhone besides the Pro models.

Given that the panel is the same as last time, brightness should also remain the same, peaking at 1,200 nits.

iPhone 17e battery

Battery details for the iPhone 17e have not yet leaked, but it is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 16e , which came with a battery capacity of around 4000 mAh.

Charging speeds will likely be capped at 20W for wired charging (Apple claims 50% in 30 minutes), with no MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging support included.

These specs would keep distinguishing the budget model from the flagship iPhones, which now support faster charging speeds. Despite the modest hardware, the A19 chip should bring some efficiency improvements that may extend battery life slightly compared to the iPhone 16e .





iPhone 17e features and software





The iPhone 17e will launch with iOS 26 , and it is expected to include at least some Apple Intelligence features that Apple is debuting across its devices. However, it is possible that the full suite of AI functions will be limited to higher-end models.

Face ID will remain the primary biometric authentication method, while premium features such as the Action Button are not expected to appear here. Software support should be extensive, with Apple’s track record suggesting that the iPhone 17e will receive iOS updates well into the early 2030s.

iPhone 17e hardware and specs





iPhone 17e's specs:

CPU: A19 chip

RAM: Not leaked, but likely 8 GB

Battery: ~4005 mAh

Charging: 20W wired, 7.5W wireless

Storage: 128/256/512 GB

Camera setup: 48 MP rear, 12/18 MP front

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3/6, USB-C





The iPhone 17e will likely be powered by the A19 chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 17 series. To differentiate the budget model, Apple may ship it with one fewer GPU core, as it did with the iPhone 16e and A18.

RAM has not been leaked, but expectations are for 8 GB paired with 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage. Connectivity will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6 or possibly Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 or 6, and USB-C.

With these components, the iPhone 17e should perform well for everyday use such as browsing, social media, and video calls, but it will not offer the multitasking headroom or gaming stability of the Pro models.

Should I wait for iPhone 17e?













You should wait for iPhone 17e if you are looking for the most affordable way to get a brand-new iPhone with the latest A19 processor. If you are currently using an older iPhone such as the SE, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12, waiting for the 17e will give you a big leap in performance, better cameras, and a more modern design with the Dynamic Island. All while guaranteeing years of software updates. For users who value long-term support and want a brand-new iPhone that feels new without spending over too much, the 17e could be the sweet spot.





You should not wait for iPhone 17e if you already own the iPhone 16e or any other recent iPhone. The differences are likely to be modest, with the main changes coming from the A19 chip and the updated design. The display is still expected to run at 60Hz, and the camera setup will remain limited to a single rear lens, which puts it behind rivals in the same price range that offer ultrawide or telephoto options. If you want a phone that feels more future-proof with ProMotion, multiple cameras, and wireless charging, the regular iPhone 17 or even the iPhone 16 will be better options. For anyone who recently upgraded, the 17e does won't be a compelling reason to buy again so soon.

Latest rumors about iPhone 17e:







