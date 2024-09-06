iPhone 16 Pro Max preview: we expect it to be big(ger)

iPhone 16 Pro Max Intro









One thing is for sure — the iPhone 16 Pro Max will tower over all of them. The biggest and best, the most powerful and most expensive, and possibly one to have a couple of exclusive camera tricks up its sleeve.





The iPhone 16 Pro Max 's display will grow a bit — up to 6.9 inches, possibly due to a combination of thinner bezels and slightly larger body. We have also been hearing increasing reports from reputable sources about a new "Capture Button". And, of course, we already saw Apple Intelligence at WWDC earlier this year — it's about to get an official launch with the first iOS 18 public build.





Even more encouraging — we've been hearing about a bigger battery and actual fast charging making it to the iPhone 16 Pro Max . Let's dive in!





Table of Contents:





iPhone 16 Pro Max Specs





First, let's take a look at the iPhone 16 Pro specs and what has changed from before:









iPhone 16 Pro Max Design and Display A new button? Not very Apple-like

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to stick to the design language we've known since the TheMax is expected to stick to the design language we've known since the iPhone 12 series.

But it will grow just by a wee bit. The 16 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inches. It will be a combination of slightly slimmer bezels around the display and slightly bigger phone body.

The frame will, again, be titanium, but it's said that Apple has developed a process to make its finish more glossy. Which is a bit of a shame — we kind of like the raw look of the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's titanium frame. Of course, the screen will be protected by the Ceramic Shield on the front, and we expect nothing less than IP68 water and dust protection.

USB C will make its second appearance on an iPhone ever — and with the Pro models, it's a USB 3 port for much faster data transfer speeds.

Now, we will also have a new button on the iPhone 16 devices. A Capture Button, on the right frame of the device (or, when you are taking landscape photos, it will be situated under your right index finger, just like a camera shutter button).

It'll be a capacitive button, which will support half-press and full-press — we suppose Apple will pull out some of its 3D Touch expertise from the past for this one. However, it will also detect swipes, so you'd be able to access camera controls by just rolling your finger over it. Supposedly, it will support zoom, exposure setting, and other tune-able options. Also, it's said that Apple will open it up for 3rd party camera apps!





In terms of colors, we expect the iPhone 16 Pro Max to come in:

Graphite

Silver

White

Bronze









In the box, we expect to get the phone, USB C cable, and nothing much more.





The phone will still have a Face ID system for secure unlocks — hence why it will still have the Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the screen, which is an acquired taste by now.





iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Upgrading the ultra-wide

Now that Apple has upgraded the main camera and the telephoto camera on the iPhone Pro Max in the past, it's time for the ultra-wide to shine.

So, the main camera will retain that 48 MP sensor that was an excellent upgrade a couple of years ago. The 12 MP zoom camera will still come with that 5x tetraprism lens. And now, we will get a 48 MP ultra-wide camera to match that main one. Supposedly, Apple will still quad-pixel bin it for 12 MP pictures that collect more light, but we wonder if it will also allow us to take raw full-res photos with it, like it does with the main sensor.

Also, we've heard that we will be able to save our photos in a new JPEG-XL format, but not much info is available on that right now. Supposedly, it will allow us to get better quality for less storage space, but will maybe also be more easily compatible cross-devices? Kind of like Apple's high-efficiency format, but less of a hassle to copy to Windows PCs. Maybe.

As for video, we are supposedly getting super high definition slow-mo! The 16 Pro Max is rumored to support 3K120 resolution, which is a huge upgrade over the 1080p120 we are capped at right now. That is a feat that even some pro-grade cameras are uncapable of, so we are quite curious to see Apple pull it off.





And, of course, we can't not mention the AI image tuneups that will inevitably come. iOS 18 .1 will bring us the new "Clean up" tool in Photos, which allows you to easily remove an object, much like Google's Magic Eraser feature. Apple has added a few nice animations to this and while the results are not always perfect, it's a really cool tool to have.





iPhone 16 Pro Max Performance & Benchmarks Superpowered silicon — we hope it stays cool

The 16 Pro Max will very likely be getting a new Apple A18 Pro chipset that is expected to be built on a more advanced 3nm process. The A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro Max was a first-gen 3nm mobile chipset and while powerful — it was quick to overheat and throttle. We hope the A18 Pro is where this tech truly shines!

With Apple taking a foray into gaming — console-grade games have started popping up for iOS and iPadOS — it's obvious that performance and endurance must take precedent. Otherwise, the partnerships with Ubisoft and Capcom will be for naught.

But, Apple will also want it to shine in AI. We are curious to see if there will be exclusive NPU cores inside the A18 Pro that will ensure some AI features are only for the iPhone 16 Pro series and up (probably).

Storage options will likely remain the same, meaning you'd have to get a 256 GB model minimum, and then have the options for 512 GB or 1 TB.





iPhone 16 Pro Max Software





AI will be the name of the game for a while, and iOS 18 is jumping into the fray loaded with various AI features. Well... some AI features and promises of many more to come with a few updates in the coming weeks and months.





Curious users have been able to test some of the Apple Intelligence integrations via the iOS 18 Beta Program. However, we're hearing that the full featureset will come with an iOS 18 .1, not the iOS 18 that will launch with the new iPhones.





But the AI features that really make a difference are coming even later. The ChatGPT integration, for example, is scheduled to arrive by the end of the year, and the fully revamped Siri might come next year.





So, yes, the information is quite staggered, and the release schedule may be even more so. We'll have a clearer picture of what's going on once Apple announces the new products.





iPhone 16 Pro Max Battery Bigger battery, faster charging

With a slightly bigger size, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will house a slightly bigger battery — the biggest battery in an iPhone yet, of course! With a cell of about 4,700 mAh, we are looking at about a 6% increase over the 4422 mAh one in the iPhone 15 Pro Max .

It will come down to the Apple A18 Pro's energy efficiency and iOS 18 to make this bump matter. We typically get great battery life from the Pro Max models — iOS is adamant on freezing and stopping background tasks, so the phone barely drains energy in standby. Which is why we easily get 2 days of regular use from an iPhone 15 Pro Max .

Apple hasn't been in a hurry to get fast charging to its phones. Word is, that's about to change. The iPhone 16 Pro Max might finally get 40 W wired charging (up from 25 W before) and 20 W MagSafe wireless charging (up from 15 W before). Yeah, it's nothing crazy, but it will be a welcome upgrade.



Summary

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is shaping up to be a solid device — no surprises there. One might say it's a "boring" upgrade, as Apple doesn't do major sweeps every year, but hey — the iPhone has gotten this far for a reason. It's predictably dependable, solid, and delivers a premium experience in every front without taking too many risks (well... risks were once taken, like taking the headphone jack out, and it somehow worked).





We'll know how all these rumors pan out on Monday — and we can't wait to get our hands on the new premium Apple flagships. Stay tuned, we will be running them through all our tests!




