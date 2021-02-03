Best Motorola phones in 2021

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Best Motorola phones right now in 2021:

Motorola Edge Plus: a flagship Motorola phone







off 75% Motorola edge+ Get up to $750 with trade-in $249 99 $999 99 Buy at Verizon The Motorola Edge Plus was definitely a surprise last year, stunning us with a flagship-grade performance and specs. Unfortunately, the phone is only available on Verizon for the United States; however, if you want a flagship-grade phone by Motorola, this one is the best for you. The Edge+ strikes a perfect balance with its 90Hz display refresh rate for a smooth experience, solid quad-camera system (the main sensor is 108MP), delivering great quality pictures and detailed 6K video, and a massive battery. The phone rocks a modern look with a small punch-hole for the selfie camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display with beautiful and realistic colors. It has a curved-edge display, so keep that in mind, although, as you can read in our Motorola Edge Plus review, we experienced very few accidental touches. Overall, this phone is the Motorola phone to go for if you really want the flagship experience.





Motorola Edge: strong performance, upper mid-range chip







off $200 Motorola edge - Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola The Motorola Edge is equipped with the more cost-efficient Snapdragon 765 processor (found also in the Google Pixel 5 ). The Motorola Edge also sports a quad-camera setup with a main sensor of 64MP, delivering sharp photos with decent dynamic range. It can record 4K video at 60fps: the footage is good with excellent autofocus speeds and great stereo sound recording. The phone is complemented by a 4,500mAh battery that can last you around two days with moderate usage. It’s available unlocked for all major US carriers.





Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021): stylus-wielding power









Motorola One 5G Ace: budget-friendly 5G









Moto G Power 2020: best battery life on a Motorola phone







The Moto G Power from 2020 (also known as Moto G8 Power ) offers great battery life, without sacrificing much. In fact, we recommend this phone instead of the newer 2021 iteration of the Moto G Power based on the surprising fact that this year, Motorola downgraded the processor in comparison to 2020’s Moto G Power. The Moto G Power (2021) features a Snapdragon 662, while the Moto G Power (2020) comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor, which delivers better performance. The great thing about this phone, as you can definitely see by its name, is the battery life. It’s a battery life champion, managing to go almost 16 hours on our extensive browsing test , assuring with light to moderate usage you can go without a charge for at least two and a half days if not three. If battery life is very important for you, the Moto G8 Power will not disappoint you.

Motorola One Fusion+: great quality-price ratio









Moto G9 Plus: a big, big phone







Motorola Moto G9 Plus - 6.8" LCD display, Snapdragon 730G, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle camera Buy at Amazon The Moto G9 Plus is for people who like a sturdy and big phone (keep in mind, it is indeed quite heavy). Its 6.8-inch display is good in terms of sharpness and color reproduction, although it’s not as punchy as an OLED screen. It features a Snapdragon 730G chip, which manages everyday tasks with ease. If you want a big display with solid battery life, and at a budget-friendly price, the Moto G9 Plus will not disappoint you (unfortunately it's unavailable in the States). Its 5,000mAh battery can withstand two days of heavy usage. For its price range, it delivers great and realistic photos with good detail and dynamic range.



