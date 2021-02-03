Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Best Motorola phones in 2021

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 03, 2021
Best Motorola phones in 2021
Among Motorola’s phones you can find a lot of great options for quite reasonable prices: whether budget-friendly, 5G-capable, or even flagship-grade performing, Motorola most probably has an option for you. That also means there are a lot of options available and you might be wondering which is the best Motorola phone for you in 2021. If that’s the case, this article is for you: we explore the best Motorola phones out there to help you determine which one to get.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list.

Best Motorola phones right now in 2021:

Motorola Edge Plus: a flagship Motorola phone


The Motorola Edge Plus was definitely a surprise last year, stunning us with a flagship-grade performance and specs. Unfortunately, the phone is only available on Verizon for the United States; however, if you want a flagship-grade phone by Motorola, this one is the best for you. The Edge+ strikes a perfect balance with its 90Hz display refresh rate for a smooth experience, solid quad-camera system (the main sensor is 108MP), delivering great quality pictures and detailed 6K video, and a massive battery. The phone rocks a modern look with a small punch-hole for the selfie camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display with beautiful and realistic colors. It has a curved-edge display, so keep that in mind, although, as you can read in our Motorola Edge Plus review, we experienced very few accidental touches. Overall, this phone is the Motorola phone to go for if you really want the flagship experience.
Read more in our Motorola Edge Plus review

Motorola Edge: strong performance, upper mid-range chip


The Motorola Edge is equipped with the more cost-efficient Snapdragon 765 processor (found also in the Google Pixel 5). The Motorola Edge also sports a quad-camera setup with a main sensor of 64MP, delivering sharp photos with decent dynamic range. It can record 4K video at 60fps: the footage is good with excellent autofocus speeds and great stereo sound recording. The phone is complemented by a 4,500mAh battery that can last you around two days with moderate usage. It’s available unlocked for all major US carriers.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021): stylus-wielding power


The Moto G Stylus 2021 introduces some improvements over the Moto G Stylus from 2020 and successfully marks one of the best budget-friendly Android phones with a Stylus. It has a sleek build and despite its plastic back, feels solid and sturdy. Motorola also boosted the G Stylus’ performance in the camera department, adding an 8MP wide-angle lens to complement the 48MP main camera. The cameras deliver sharp images in a variety of photo-taking situations. The phone handles multitasking well despite its modest 4GB of RAM, while its 4,000mAh battery offers a day and a half on a single charge with regular usage.

Motorola One 5G Ace: budget-friendly 5G


The Motorola One 5G Ace makes 5G more accessible, without compromising too much on the quality of the phone. For under $400, it delivers snappy performance, good cameras, great battery life, and a beautiful 6.7-inch display. It’s, in fact, among the most affordable phones with 5G as of now. Its triple-camera system delivers good detail, great dynamic range, and although it does not have a flagship-grade camera, it manages to produce satisfactory results in most situations. You can get up to two full days of use with the 5,000mAh battery that the Motorola One 5G Ace sports.

Moto G Power 2020: best battery life on a Motorola phone


The Moto G Power from 2020 (also known as Moto G8 Power) offers great battery life, without sacrificing much. In fact, we recommend this phone instead of the newer 2021 iteration of the Moto G Power based on the surprising fact that this year, Motorola downgraded the processor in comparison to 2020’s Moto G Power. The Moto G Power (2021) features a Snapdragon 662, while the Moto G Power (2020) comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor, which delivers better performance. The great thing about this phone, as you can definitely see by its name, is the battery life. It’s a battery life champion, managing to go almost 16 hours on our extensive browsing test, assuring with light to moderate usage you can go without a charge for at least two and a half days if not three. If battery life is very important for you, the Moto G8 Power will not disappoint you.

Motorola One Fusion+: great quality-price ratio


For its price, the Motorola One Fusion+ is a phone for you if you’re on a budget, but you still want to benefit from modern camera options, a large screen, a great-sounding speaker, and solid battery life. Its 6.5-inch IPS LCD display sports a Full HD+ resolution and is impressively sharp for this price range. On top of that, it doesn’t have a punch-hole for the selfie camera, it has a motorized pop-up selfie camera, which supports portrait mode, beauty effects, group selfies, and Night Vision. The phone has 4 cameras on its back, with a main 64MP sensor. Its strong mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 730 coupled with 6GB of RAM ensures a good-performing phone. With moderate and heavy usage, its 5,000mAh battery can last you at least two days on a single charge.

Moto G9 Plus: a big, big phone


The Moto G9 Plus is for people who like a sturdy and big phone (keep in mind, it is indeed quite heavy). Its 6.8-inch display is good in terms of sharpness and color reproduction, although it’s not as punchy as an OLED screen. It features a Snapdragon 730G chip, which manages everyday tasks with ease. If you want a big display with solid battery life, and at a budget-friendly price, the Moto G9 Plus will not disappoint you (unfortunately it's unavailable in the States). Its 5,000mAh battery can withstand two days of heavy usage. For its price range, it delivers great and realistic photos with good detail and dynamic range.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus - 6.8" LCD display, Snapdragon 730G, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle camera

Buy at Amazon

