The best budget tablets - updated August 2021

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2019)





8.0 Apple iPad 10.2-inch The Good The full iPad experience at a low price

Adds Smart Keyboard support

Sidecar feature makes it second screen / remote control / drawing tablet for your Mac

iPadOS adds support for external file storage (USB flash) The Bad Feels on the cheap side, the screen is not great

32 GB of base storage stings

“Stereo” speakers mounted on one side

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)





Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Display 10.5 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 7300 mAh OS Android 9.0 Pie

Samsung One UI View full specs

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)





Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 2 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek MT8168

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

FireOS UI View full specs

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus (2020)





Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)





Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 2 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek MT8168

2GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

FireOS UI View full specs

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)





Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Display 10.1 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 5 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek Helio P60T

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

Fire OS 7 UI View full specs

It has a good battery life and HD resolution of its 10.1-inch screen: 1920 x 1200, and for its price, you get a lot of perks with it. Just like the previous model on this list, this one also runs Amazon's Fire OS and you need to download apps for it from Amazon's library.





Budget tablet choices have never been better



Whether you want an iPad that can sync seamlessly with your iPhone, or a Samsung Galaxy Tab with the Galaxy ecosystem, or an ever cheaper variant, we've got you covered. The iPad from 2019 is the cheapest budget-friendly iPad right now, while we wait for the release of the iPad 2021, which will be, understandably, more expensive. The Galaxy Tab A is a great budget series of tablets for the Galaxy lovers out there. If you want a really cheap option, then the Amazon Fire tablets are great for you, they're also good for seniors or children, while Lenovo still makes some good tablets despite missing from the smartphone market.







