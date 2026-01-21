Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

Phonearena team
Tsvetomir.T
Tsvetomir.T
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 5d ago

Hi everyone — quick rant and a genuine question for the smartwatch crowd.

I’ve got a full tattoo sleeve on my left arm, and it turns out that’s enough to completely confuse most smartwatches.

Heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and even basic activity tracking either barely work or give totally random results.

Right now I’m using a Samsung Watch 7, but I’ve also tried Garmin, Pixel Watch, and Apple Watch.

Out of all of them, only the Apple Watch sometimes manages to read my data correctly — and even that feels more like luck than tech.

I actually prefer wearing my watch on my left hand, but because of the tattoos I don’t really have a choice.

Most of the time I’m forced to wear it on my right hand just to get basic sensor readings.

It’s kind of wild that in 2026 we have AI features, sleep coaching, and advanced health metrics, but tattoos still break the core sensors.

Feels like smartwatch makers never tested their devices on people with real ink.

Anyone else with tattoos dealing with this, or found a smartwatch that actually respects the tattooed lifestyle?

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 5d ago

Get laser removal where the watch sensor sits.

Gitana
Gitana
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I had the same thing happen. My Apple watch wouldn’t work at all because of my tattoo sleeve. I had to use it on my right wrist where I don’t have any. It locks out and I have to keep unlocking it. It can’t read. I had no idea this was a thing. I would have saved my money.

Tsvetomir.T
Tsvetomir.T
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 23h ago
↵Gitana said:

I had the same thing happen. My Apple watch wouldn’t work at all because of my tattoo sleeve. I had to use it on my right wrist where I don’t have any. It locks out and I have to keep unlocking it. It can’t read. I had no idea this was a thing. I would have saved my money.

I’ve noticed that when I turn off wrist detection, the watch no longer auto-locks while I’m wearing it on my tattooed arm.

