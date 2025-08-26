Galaxy Z Flip 8 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
The Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 may be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 processor, which the company seems to be prepping also for some models from theGalaxy S26 series. This year was the first year when Samsung used its own chip on its foldable clamshell, and the Exynos 2500 on theZ Flip 7 performed quite well. There's no reason why Samsung would want to return to Snapdragon chips on the Flip 8, at least not one known about at this point.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 release date
Galaxy Z Flip 8 price
Potentially, Samsung will refine these even further with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. Features like the Real-time Filters on the Flex Window and Dual Preview (where the subject you're taking a photo of can see themselves on the Flex Window) are also likely to stay with the Galaxy Z Flip 8.
Expect improvements in durability as well, and some new and beautiful colors to choose from.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 display
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 brought a serious upgrade in the display department, with a bigger cover screen and inner display. The inner screen grew from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, and the cover screen morphed into an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch one.
This design allows for more things to be done from the cover screen, and it's a welcome improvement. However, this big change being introduced with the Flip 7 somewhat means we may not see a huge redesign for the Flip 8.
And honestly, we may not even need one, as the current design is pretty good on its own. Potentially, we may see some more slimming down of the Flip 8 profile, and maybe some improvements in the weight department.
4,300mAh is still a small battery cell by today's standards (we have Chinese brands introducing bigger batteries), so Samsung may continue to push in this department. Although rumors have yet to bring up the topic of the potential Galaxy Z Flip 8 battery, I'm optimistic that we may see an increase next year here as well.
The Flip 7 sports 25W charging, and it's about time Samsung increases the speeds here. We hear rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring faster charging to the table, so the Flip 8 may also benefit from the new tech. We'll have to wait and see to know for sure, though.
By the time Samsung releases the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the phone will likely be equipped with Android 17. Rumor has it Samsung may start introducing new OS versions of its own skin, One UI, in the summer to better match the Android releases. So this could mean the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may come with One UI 9 (the Galaxy S26 series is expected to come with One UI 8.5).
TheGalaxy Z Flip 7 got recently introduced in a summer Unpacked event, so it's about time we start thinking about the next generation, the 2026 Flip, which is likely to be called the Galaxy Z Flip 8. There aren't many leaks about this phone just yet, but rumors are starting to show up from the internet's dark corners, and we're here for it.
What we know so far
For one, we don't expect huge changes in the Galaxy Z Flip 8 design. Samsung has managed to make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 slimmer and the design seems very close to perfect at this point, so Samsung may stick with the same design next year as well.
TheFlip 7 also got a boost in battery size. The Flip 8 may keep the same battery, or Samsung may once again increase it.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 release date
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to come in the summer of 2026. The exact date has not been leaked yet, but expect a July or August release, based on previous generations.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Galaxy Z Flip 8
|July 2026*
|July 2026*
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|July 9, 2025
|July 25, 2025
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|July 10, 2024
|July 24, 2024
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|July 26, 2023
|August 11, 2023
*Probable dates
Galaxy Z Flip 8 price
Samsung has kept the same pricing with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 just like previous years. However, this doesn't necessarily mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will see the same treatment. It's quite early to tell, but we may have the same price or there might be a price increase next year for the clamshell foldable.
|Galaxy Z Flip model
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|1TB of storage
|Galaxy Z Flip 8
|$1099*
|$1219*
|-
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|-
|$1099
|$1219
|-
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|-
|$1099
|$1219
|-
|Galaxy Z Flip 5
|-
|$999
|$1199
|-
* Potential prices
Galaxy Z Flip 8 camera
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 came with the same camera system as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the Flip 6 had made a jump in the camera department by introducing a new 50 MP camera and a more natural color processing approach.
So far, there are no leaks to indicate that Samsung is planning an upgrade in the camera department for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It's possible that Samsung may use the same system again (which is pretty decent) and give the Z Flip 8 a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide one. Of course, the ultra-wide camera could welcome an upgrade, but there are no leaks at the moment to indicate that.
We saw small improvements here and there with the image quality of Z Flip 7 photos vs Z Flip 6 photos, so Samsung did include some updates to the otherwise similar camera system.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 expected camera setup:
- 50 MP main camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm
- 12 MP ultra-wide camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚
- 10 MP selfie camera, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚
However, Samsung equipped the Flip 7 with software improvements, and now we have the ProVisual Engine that optimizes scenes and Enhanced Nightography for low-light scenes.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 storage
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is likely to come with 12GB of storage (no 16GB variant or anything magical to expect here), and the standard 256GB and 512GB of non-expandable storage. Once again, Samsung may not equip the clamshell foldable with a 1TB storage option.
Frankly, 256 or 512GB of storage is plenty for a Flip phone, even in this day and age. You can store a lot of pictures and videos. On top of that, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will not be intended as a productivity beast, but more like a beautiful daily-driver type of phone sporting a compact form factor.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 storage capacity:
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
Galaxy Z Flip 8 design
Not a lot of changes are expected to come with the Galaxy Z Flip 8 design. Samsung introduced a fresh design with the Z Flip 7, making it thinner (it's the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet). However, it's still not super thin (13.7 mm when folded), and with how the trend has been going in the industry (thinner is better right now), we can expect Samsung to slim the Flip 8 even more next year.
Expect improvements in durability as well, and some new and beautiful colors to choose from.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 display
|Galaxy Z Flip
|Screen size
|Brightness
|Galaxy Z Flip 8
|6.9 inches*
|2,600*
|Galaxy Z Flip 7
|6.9 inches
|2,600
|Galaxy Z Flip 6
|6.7 inches
|2,600
*Expected
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 brought a serious upgrade in the display department, with a bigger cover screen and inner display. The inner screen grew from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, and the cover screen morphed into an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch one.
This design allows for more things to be done from the cover screen, and it's a welcome improvement. However, this big change being introduced with the Flip 7 somewhat means we may not see a huge redesign for the Flip 8.
Apart from that, expect the same gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz display refresh rate for a smooth feel, which is now a standard. Samsung also improved the FlexWindow's brightness with the Flip 7, so the Flip 8 may sport at least up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, if not a bit more.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 battery
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 got a 300mAh bump in battery size over its predecessor and sports a 4,300mAh battery cell. Samsung has been steadily improving the battery size of its clamshell foldables, and a similar increase happened with the Flip 6 from the 5 as well.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 features and software
Expect a wide variety of new Galaxy AI features, as well as more features that take advantage of the foldable form factor. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 brought Gemini Live to the cover screen, and hopefully, the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may become even more capable.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 hardware and specs
Galaxy Z Flip 8's expected specs:
- CPU: Exynos 2600 (2nm)
- RAM: 12 GB
- Battery: 4,300 mAh or more
- Charging: 25 wired, wireless support as well
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB
- Camera setup: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP selfie
With the Z Flip 7, Samsung used its own Exynos chip for the first time on a clamshell foldable. The tradition may continue, which may mean the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may come with Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chip. The same processor may power some models in the Galaxy S26 lineup.
Should you wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 8?
- You should wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 if you currently have the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and you don't need to upgrade this year.
- You should not wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 if you need an upgrade right now (coming from an older Flip phone) and you like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and what it offers. The Flip 8 may not be that different from the Flip 7, and there's still almost an entire year to go before we see it.